Range-Topping Kia Sonet GTX+ Petrol & Diesel Automatic Variant Prices Revealed

The range-topping Kia Sonet GTX+ automatic variants are priced at Rs. 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The turbo petrol automatic gets the 7-speed DCT, while the diesel automatic makes do with the 6-speed torque converter.

Updated:
The prices of the Kia Sonet GTX+ variants are introductory, like the rest of the line-up

Highlights

  • The Sonet GTX+ is priced at Rs. 12.89 lakh for the petrol & diesel trims
  • The sporty GT-Line adds red accents along with an all-black cabin
  • The Kia Sonet subcompact SUV is now availabe in a total of 16 variants

Kia Motors India has revealed prices for the range-topping GTX+ automatic variants on the new Sonet subcompact SUV. Prices for the top-of-the-line automatic variants were withheld by the automaker at the time of launch, even as bookings were open for the specific trims. Nevertheless, we now have prices for the Kia Sonet GTX+ automatic that retails at ₹ 12.89 lakh for the petrol and diesel version respectively. With the addition of two new variants, the Kia Sonet will now be available in a total of 16 variants. The GTX+ automatic trims are about ₹ 90,000 more expensive than their manual counterparts.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Launched In India

WATCH: Kia Sonet Review: Does It Live The Hype?

The range-topping GTX+ automatic variants are loaded with all the bells and whistles, and are about ₹ 90,000 more expensive

The petrol version draws power from the 1.0-litre turbocharged mill with 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque, while paired with the 7-speed DCT. The 1.5-litre diesel develops 113 bhp and peak torque of 250 Nm, and comes with the segment-first 6-speed torque convertor. The Sonet petrol automatic returns an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 18.3 kmpl, while the diesel automatic returns 19 kmpl.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested

The Kia Sonet GTX+ is based on the GT-Line trim that adds a host of sporty elements over and above the standard package. The feature list comprises an electric sunroof, leatherette-wrapped door trims, contrast stitching on the steering wheels, seat and door armrest; premium roof lining and more. The exterior gets red accents to enhance the visual appeal of the GTX+ trims.

Also Read: 2020 Kia Sonet: All You Need To Know

The Kia Sonet GT-Line gets red accents including the brake calipers while the interior gets contrast red stitching

0 Comments

Based on the top-of-the-line version, the Sonet GTX+ is loaded with the 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and live traffic, Smart air purifier with virus and bacteria protection, seven-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated front seats and a digital instrument cluster. The Sonet GTX+ also comes with LED sound mood lights, wireless charging with cooling function, remote engine start via UVO connected tech, as well as OTA updates. Do remember prices for the Kia Sonet are introductory as of now, and the base variants start from ₹ 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

