2020 Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: All You Need To Know

The Kia Sonet is one of the most important launches of the year. It is the latest entrant to the crowded subcompact SUV segment and packs a punch with its bold design, expansive features list and several segment-firsts on board. With all the curiosity around Kia's latest made-in-India, made-for-India offering, there's so much need to know about what could just be the newest market disruptor. Not wasting time then, here's are all the answers you were looking for about the 2020 Kia Sonet SUV.

Prices

Prices for the Kia Sonet start from ₹ 6.71 lakh for the base HTE petrol, going up to ₹ 11.99 lakh for the range-topping GTX+ petrol. The diesel line-up starts from ₹ 8.05 lakh and tops out at ₹ 11.99 lakh as well. All prices are ex-showroom India. The base petrol variant undercuts its rivals while the diesel is just about on par with the competition. There are as many as 15 variants on sale, but Kia is yet to announce prices for the GTX+ diesel automatic.

Kia Sonet HTE HTK HTK+ HTX HTX+ GTX+ Smartstream G 1.2 Petrol ₹ 6.71 lakh (5MT) ₹ 7.59 lakh (5MT) ₹ 8.45 lakh (5MT) G 1.0 Turbo GDI ₹ 9.49 lakh (6iMT)/ ₹ 10.49 lakh (7DCT) ₹ 9.99 lakh (6iMT) ₹ 11.65 lakh (6iMT) ₹ 11.99 lakh (6iMT) Diesel 1.5 WGT ₹ 8.05 lakh (6MT) ₹ 8.99 lakh (6MT) ₹ 9.49 lakh (6MT) ₹ 9.99 lakh (6MT) ₹ 11.65 lakh (6MT) ₹ 11.99 lakh (6MT) Diesel 1.5 VGT ₹ 10.39 lakh (6AT) TBA

The 'Intelligency Blue' Sonet is the GTX+ trim, while the 'Intense Red' is the Tech-line model in the HTX+ trim

Variants

There are monotone and dual-tone colour options on offer, apart from the Tech-line and GT-Line trim options. Do remember, the GT-Line is available only on the top-of-the-line GTX+ variant of the turbo petrol and diesel engines. It's missed out on the 1.2 Smartstream petrol mill. The Tech-line is offered in five trims - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+. Check out our detailed guide to know which variant offers most value on the new Sonet.

At 2500 mm, the Kia Sonet's wheelbase is the same as the Hyundai Venue but the former is 20 mm wider and 37 mm taller

Dimensions

The Kia Sonet tucks just under four metres with a length of 3995 mm, width of 1790 mm and a height of 1642 mm. That's 20 mm wider and 37 mm taller than the Hyundai Venue, while the wheelbase stays the same on both cars at 2500 mm. Kia has tried to maximise space on the car and the short overhangs with the tall body do try to liberate room in the cabin. However, does come short on rear seat legroom though when compared to some of its rivals. The model does offer a generous ground clearance of 205 mm, ample to tackle our challenging roads, while the boot space stands at a decent 392 litres, which is the largest in its class.

The Tech Line gets a dual-tone cabin while the GT-Line gets an all-black layout on the Kia Sonet

Features

Kia has set new benchmarks with its cars when it comes to features and that's also the case with the top variants of the Sonet subcompact SUV. The model comes with LED headlamps, LED DRLs and projector fog lamps, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, skid plates on the front and rear bumpers, LED taillights with the heartbeat pattern and more. Those opting for the GT-Line get additional cosmetic tweaks like the chrome accents on the grille, red brake calipers, chrome accents on the door handles, red garnish on the doors, and a slightly tweaked bumper.

The 10.25-inch HD infotainment screen is loaded on tech and easy-to-use as well

Inside, the Sonet gets faux leather upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever with contrast stitching, and a gloss black finish. Depending on the trim option, the Sonet will either come with a dual-tone cabin on the Tech Line or an all-black one on the GT-Line. The car also gets a large 10.25-inch HD infotainment display with UVO connected tech, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless charger, electric sunroof, climate control, cruise control, smart key, push-button start, traction control and more.

The front seats come with ventilation which is a segment-first feature and so is the Bose sound system

Segment Firsts

The Kia Sonet is packed to the features and then some, and you do get several segment-first features added like the front ventilated seats, seven-speaker Bose sound system with mood lights, and digital instrument console with an MID unit. The Sonet also gets rear AC vents with an air purifieroffers bacteria and virus protection, which Kia says is a world first. The car also comes with a torque convertor-based diesel-automatic combination, which is a segment-first as well.

Dual airbags with ABS and EBD are standard across all trims. The GTX+ is offered with 6 airbags while the automatic variants get traction control

Safety

All variants of the Kia Sonet come with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front disc brakes and emergency stop signal as standard. The top trims add features like the tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ESC, Hill Assist control (HAC), and brake assist. The GTX+ gets six airbags while the automatic version adds multiple driving modes - Eco, Normal and Sport - and traction control. The Kia Sonet is yet to receive a crash test safety rating.

The 1.0 Turbo GDI is offered with a 7-speed DCT and 6-speed IMT but the surprise package is the 6-speed torque convertor with the 1.5 diesel VGT

Engines & Transmissions

The Kia Sonet subcompact SUV is offered in three powertrain choices. There's the 1.2 naturally-aspirated Smartstream along with the 1.0-litre turbocharged T-GDI petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel offered with WGT on the manual and VGT on the automatic. The diesel automatic with VGT actually makes more power and is in the same spec as the one offered on the Kia Seltos. Transmission options include the 5-speed manual on the Smartstream, while the turbo petrol gets the 7-speed DCT and the 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (IMT). The 1.5 diesel is paired with the 6-speed manual and the new 6-speed torque convertor. All versions send power only to the front wheels.

Specifications Kia Sonet 1.0 T-GDi Kia Sonet 1.5 CRDi VGT/WGT Kia Sonet 1.2 Smartstream Displacement 998 cc 1,493 cc 1,197 cc Max Output 118 bhp @ 6,000 rpm 113 bhp/99 bhp @ 4,000 rpm 82 bhp @ 6300 rpm Peak Torque 172 Nm @ 1500-4,000 rpm 250 Nm/240 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm 115 Nm @ 4500 rpm Transmission 7-speed DCT/ 6-speed IMT 6-speed AT/6-speed MT 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 18.3 kmp / 18.2 kmpl 19 kmpl / 24.1 kmpl 18.4 kmpl

The Sonet diesel manual is the most efficient in its class with a claimed mileage of 24.1 kmpl

Fuel Efficiency

The Kia Sonet 1.2 returns an ARAI claimed 18.4 kmpl. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol returns 18.3 kmpl on the DCT variant, while the IMT offers a fuel economy of 18.2 kmpl. The diesel engines are naturally more efficient with the automatic returning 19 kmpl while the manual offers 24.1 kmpl.

The Kia Sonet is available at dealership and online for bookings for a token amount of ₹ 25,000

Availability

The Kia Sonet is now on sale at a dealership near you while you can book one online on Kia Motor India's website. The booking can be made for a token amount of ₹ 25,000. The brand has already garnered over 25,000 bookings for its most affordable offering and deliveries have commenced pan India since September 18, 2020.

