Kia Sonet Production Begins; Company Rolls Out First Customer Car From Anantapur Plant

Kia Motors India has rolled out the first customer car of the Sonet subcompact SUV from its Anantapur facility in Andhra Pradesh. The Sonet made its world debut in India on August 7, 2020 and had back then said that the Sonet will be made in India and exported to over 70 markets worldwide. With the roll out of Sonet, the company has announced the commencement of mass production of the Sonet in India. The company says that the Sonet has been tested for over 1 lakh kilometres in India.

The Tech-Line trim of the upcoming Sonet comes in 5 variants, while the GT-Line trim offers only one top-spec variant

Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO at Kia Motors India said, "Today is a momentous day for Kia Motors India, as we officially roll-out the first Kia Sonet customer car. It is a matter of great pride that we have been able to stay true to our promise of 'The Power to Surprise' and bring in Sonet in time, despite the unprecedent challenges the world is facing today. Kia Sonet is the symbol of promise and commitment of Kia to the Indian market and a testament to the passion and dedication of the employees at our state-of-the-art Anantapur plant who have worked relentlessly to ensure uninterrupted development of the new Sonet."

Kia received over 6,500 bookings for the Sonet in just a single day

The Kia Sonet subcompact SUV had received over 6,500 bookings on the first day after bookings opened and that number, by now, is likely to have crossed the 10,000 mark. One reason for this response could be the variety of options made available by the company. The Sonet will be offered in eight mono-tone colours and three dual-tone colour options including Glacier White Pearl, Steel Silver, Gravity Grey, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Intelligency Blue, Beige Gold, Red with Black, White Pearl with Black & Beige Gold with Black. The model will be offered in six sub-trims - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX+.

The 1.0-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine is expected to be only offered with the Kia Sonet GT Line trim

On the inside, there will be a 10-25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with UVO connectivity, 4.2-inch advanced colour instrument cluster, Bose sourced music system, Smart Pure air purifier with virus protection, ventilated front seats, steering mounted controls, drive modes, traction control, wireless charging for smartphones, six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, rear parking sensors, HAC and VSM.

Powertrain options on the Kia Sonet SUV will comprise of a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill, a 1.5-litre diesel motor and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The 1.2-litre petrol motor will be offered only with a five-speed manual transmission while the turbocharged petrol motor will be paired to a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-litre diesel mill, on the other hand, will be mated with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

