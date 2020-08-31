New Cars and Bikes in India
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked

Leaked images on the internet have revealed the fuel efficiency figures the Kia Sonet subcompact SUV with all its engine and transmission options.

The Kia Sonet will be launched in India in September 2020.

Highlights

  • Kia Sonet's 1.5 diesel manual offers 24.1 kmpl
  • The 1.0 Turbo GDi Sonet with 7-speed DCT offers 18.3 kmpl
  • The 1.2 petrol manual model of the Kia Sonet offers 18.4 kmpl

The Kia Sonet will be launched in India in September 2020 and there is a lot of buzz around the soon-to-be-launched subcompact SUV in India. Kia promises that the Sonet will bring a bunch of best-in-segment features along with multiple engine and transmission options, a strategy that Kia Motors India employed with the Seltos as well. Now, leaked images, probably from a brochure or a presentation reveal the ARAI claimed fuel efficiency for all variants of the Kia Sonet and they seem to be impressive.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Variants Explained

Kia Sonet

₹ 7 - 12 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Sep 2020

Also Read: Kia Sonet GT-Line Spotted At Dealership Yard

i7ree0ms

(The 1.0-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine is expected to be only offered with the Kia Sonet GT Line trim)

The leaked images show that the Kia Sonet with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine will be offered with just a manual gearbox and it gets an ARAI claimed fuel efficiency of 18.4 kmpl along with a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 13.3 seconds. Coming to the 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol model of the Sonet, it will be offered with a 7-speed DCT and an IMT transmission.

pvf2tknc

(Here's the leaked document which reveals the fuel efficiency figures of all variants of the Kia Sonet subcompact SUV)

The 7-speed DCT variant offers fuel efficiency of 18.3 kmpl with a 0-100 kmph time of 11.3 seconds. The IMT variant of the Sonet returns 18.2 kmpl and is just one second slower to 100 kmph from standstill than the DCT model.

Also Read: Kia Sonet vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Also Read: Kia Sonet Diesel Auto Makes More Power Than The Manual Variant

madnj08

(Kia Sonet will get three engine options - 1.2 petrol, 1.0 turbo petrol and a 1.5 diesel)

Lastly, the 1.5-litre diesel variant of the Sonet SUV gets two variants, one with a 6-speed manual and one with a 6-speed automatic, which is a torque converter. The diesel manual variant of the Sonet has a claimed fuel economy of 24.1 kmpl and a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 12.3 seconds. The 6-speed AT variant of the diesel Sonet gets a claimed fuel economy of 19 kmpl and a 0-100 kmph time of 11.8 seconds.

Source: Rushlane

