Kia Sonet: Variants Explained In Detail

Like the Seltos, the Kia Sonet will also be offered in both GT Line and Tech Line trims

Kia Motors India is all set to enter the subcompact SUV space in September with the launch of the all-new Kia Sonet. The company has already revealed the new sub-4 metre SUV and has also revealed that it will come with several best-in-class features. Recently, the official brochure for the Kia Sonet was also released, revealing all the variants and features on offer. Like the Seltos, the new Kia Sonet will also be offered in two primary trims - Tech-Line and GT-Line, and while the former will feature five variants - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+, the GT-Line trim will only have one top-end variant - GTX+.

The Tech-Line trim of the upcoming Sonet comes in 5 variants, while the GT-Line trim offers only one top-spec variant

Kia Sonet HTE:

The entry-level Sonet will come with features like halogen headlamps, heartbeat taillamps, front and rear skid plates, a set of 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, and a pole-type antenna. The cabin at the same time comes with black interior, fabric upholstery, silver finish AC vent garnish, and a 3.5-inch mono colour instrument cluster. The base variant of the Kia Sonet also comes with electric power steering, manual air-con system, steering with tilt function, front power windows, along with USB charging ports (front & rear) adjustable front headrests and electrically adjustable ORVMs. On the safety front, the Kia Sonet offer dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front disc brakes, central locking, and emergency stop signal.

The Kia Sonet comes with heartbeat patter taillamps that is standard across all variants

Kia Sonet HTK:

In addition to the features of the HTE trim, the HTK variant comes with 16-inch metallic silver wheels, semi-leatherette seat covers, with while stitching, sunglass holder, and passenger seat back pockets. Additionally, this variant also comes with height-adjustable driver's seat, keyless entry, all 4 power windows, follow me headlamps, and a 3.8-inch 2-DIN audio system with 4 speakers, steering-mounted controls, Bluetooth connectivity and UVO Lite system.

Kia Sonet HTK+:

In the HTK+ pack, the Kia Sonet additionally comes with projector headlamps with auto function, silver skid plates, floating type rear roof rails, shark-fin antenna, and ORVM-mounted LED turn signal lights. The tiger nose grille also gets chrome highlights with diamond knurling pattern. The cabin comes with a fully automatic climate control system, electrically folding ORVMs, one-touch up/down driver anti-pinch window, rear defogger, and rear parcel tray. The automatic variants also get leather-wrapped gear knobs.

The cabin of the Kia Sonet GT Line all-black interior with contrast red stitching, while the Tech-Line option will gets dual tone beige/black interior

The HTK+ variant also gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with ARKAMYS tuning, equipped with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, wireless phone projection, 2 Tweeters, rearview camera with guidelines, and driving rearview monitor. On the safety front, the car comes with electronic stability control (ESC), hill assists control (HAC), brake assist, and multi-drive modes. The HTK+ variant that features the 1.0 GDI engine with 7-speed DCT automatic also comes with traction control.

Kia Sonet HTX:

Adding to the features of the HTK+ trim, the HTX variant comes with LED headlamps, projector foglamps, heartbeat LED daytime running lamps, with integrated turn indicators. The SUV also gets a different rear bumper with dual mufflers, diffuser-fin rear skid plate, side door silver garnish, and chrome door handles. The cabin features an electric sunroof, dual-tone beige/black interior, silver stitching on the seat covers, faux leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel and gear knob, engine push button start/stop and cruise control functions. The HTX trim also comes with remote engine start function on smart key, rear seat armrest adjustable headrests for rear passengers, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The top-spec HTX+ and GTX+ variants get the segment-first 10.25-inch HD touchscreen display with UVO connect

Kia Sonet HTX+:

In addition to the features of the HTX trim, the HTX+ variant comes with a set of 16-inch crystal cut alloy wheels with silver wheel caps, LED sound mood lights, faux leather-wrapped door trims, rear wiper and washer, and full-size driver seat back pocket. The HTX+ trim also comes with the segment-first 10.25-inch HD touchscreen navigation system with UVO connected car tech that will come with Over-The-Air (OTA) updates. This top-spec trim also gets a 7-speaker system from Bose, segment-first ventilated front seats, a 4.2-inch TFT colour display for instrumentation, and Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus protection. The SUV also gets an AI voice recognition system with Hello Kia walk-up command, smartwatch connectivity, Auto Antiglare IRVM with UVO controls. The HTX+ trim also comes with optional two-tone roof choices. It also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Kia Sonet GT Line trim comes with glossy black grille with GT-Line badging

Kia Sonet GTX+:

The top-of-the-line GTX+ is the only variant that is offered under the GT-Line trim, and it gets all the features that are offered with the HTX+ trim. Additionally, the GTX+ trim also comes with sportier exterior and interior styling along with more features like - glossy black grille with red accents and GT-Line badging, sporty front bumper with red accents, 16-inch crystal cut alloys with red wheel caps and red brake calipers up front, sporty black rear bumpers with red accents, and red side accents with chrome beltline.

The car gets all-black interior, faux leather sports seats with red stitching, flat-bottom steering wheel with GT-Line logo, metal pedals, and high gloss black finish for AC vents. Other features include follow-me-home headlamps, wireless phone charger, steering mounted audio controls, Bluetooth, UVO Lite. On the safety front, the SUV also comes with 6 airbags.

