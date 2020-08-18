New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 Kia Sonet Brochure Leaked Ahead Of India Launch

Ahead of its official launch next month, the brochure of the Kia Sonet SUV has been leaked on the internet revealing various specifications and features.

Updated:
Kia Sonet SUV is expected to be launched in India next month

Highlights

  • Official bookings for the Sonet SUV are expected to start this month
  • Few dealers are accepting pre-orders for the Sonet for up to Rs. 25,000
  • The Sonet's 1.5-litre diesel engine will come in two states of tune

The much-awaited Kia Sonet subcompact SUV made its global debut in India earlier this month. The carmaker is expected to announce official India prices next month. Ahead of its official launch, the subcompact SUV's brochure has been leaked online revealing the key specifications, features and other details. Previously, the dimensions and powertrain details of the SUV surfaced on the internet. The carmaker has already confirmed that the subcompact SUV will be made available in two trim options - Tech-Line and GT-Line. These trims will be further divided into multiple variants.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Makes World Debut

The Kia Sonet will come with two petrol engines and two diesel engine options, with 5 different transmission options

The leaked brochure confirms that the all-new Kia Sonet will sport brand's signature-style tiger-nose grille, full LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs, dual-tone bumpers, fog lamps, electric sunroof, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and LED taillights. Dimension-wise, the SUV measures 3995 mm in length, 1790 mm in width, and 1647 mm height while the wheelbase and ground clearance stands at 2500 mm and 211 mm respectively.

The Sonet will be offered in eight mono-tone colours and three dual-tone colour options including Glacier White Pearl, Steel Silver, Gravity Grey, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Intelligency Blue, Beige Gold, Red with Black, White Pearl with Black & Beige Gold with Black. The brochure also reveals the model will be offered in six sub-trims - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX+.

Also Read: Kia Sonet: 5 Features Which Make It A Tech Laden SUV

e1khdimo

The Kia Sonet SUV will get segment's largest 10.250-inch touchscreen infotainment unit

On the inside, there will be a 10-25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with UVO connectivity, 4.2-inch advanced colour instrument cluster, Bose sourced music system, Smart Pure air purifier with virus protection, ventilated front seats, steering mounted controls, drive modes, traction control, wireless charging for smartphones, six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, rear parking sensors, HAC and VSM.

8kvvht6g

The 2020 Kia Sonet SUV will be made available in two trim options - Tech-Line and GT-Line.

Powertrain options on the Kia Sonet SUV will comprise of a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill, a 1.5-litre diesel motor and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The 1.2-litre petrol motor will be offered only with a five-speed manual transmission while the turbocharged petrol motor will be paired to a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-litre diesel mill, on the other hand, will be mated with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

Also Read: Kia Sonet GT Line Trim: All You Need To Know

Several Kia dealers are accepting unofficial pre-bookings for the new Kia Sonet with a token amount of ₹ 12,000 to ₹ 25,000. Once launched, the Sonet SUV will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport. The SUV is likely to be priced in the range of ₹ 7 lakh to ₹ 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

0 Comments

Source: Rushlane

