Kia Sonet GT Line Trim: All You Need To Know

The Kia Sonet will get two trim options - GT Line and Tech Line, with the former featuring sportier exterior styling, all-black interior and few other exclusive features.

Like the Seltos, the Kia Sonet will also be offered in both GT Line and Tech Line trims

Highlights

  • The Kia Sonet GT Line will come with sportier styling with red accents
  • The GT Line trim is likely to come with the higher variants of the Sonet
  • The 1.0 T-GDI engine is expected to be offered with the GT Line trim

The much-awaited Kia Sonet subcompact SUV today finally made its global debut in India. Expected to be launched around mid-September 2020, the Sonet will be the first sub-4 metre vehicle from the carmaker, and the entry point into the Kia family. As of now Kia has not gone into the details regarding the Sonet's engine specifications, dimensions and other technical aspects, however, the company has confirmed that like the Seltos, the Sonet will also come in two trim options - GT Line and Tech Line. And, here's everything you need to know about the Kia Sonet GT Line trim.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Makes World Debut

Kia Sonet

₹ 7 - 12 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Sep 2020

Design and Styling:

Similar to the GT Line trim of the Seltos, the Kia Sonet GT Line also comes with a much sportier exterior styling compared to the Tech Line trim. Upfront, the glossy black Tiger Nose grille comes with the GT Line logo along with red accents, compared to the plain black treatment that the Tech Line trims will get. Also, the GT Line trim gets a sportier front bumper with a mesh pattern grille for the airdam, stylised silver accents around faux air intakes and a red stripe above the skid plate.

Also See: All-New Kia Sonet Picture Gallery

gkr0jeo

The Kia Sonet GT Line trim comes with red exterior accents and red brake calipers

The profile of the Sonet GT Line comes with a red accent on the door cladding, while the 16-inch sporty alloy wheels get a red circle around the Kia logo. The front wheels, which feature disc brakes, also come with stylish red calipers, while the Tech Line trim gets regular silver calipers. At the rear, the skid plate gets a glossy black treatment compacted to the silver treatment offered with the Tech Line option, along with the addition of a red stripe.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut

iejld2cg

The GT Line trim comes with black skid plate instead of the silver ones on the Tech Line trim

Interior and Cabin Features:

Compared to the dual-tone beige/black interior of the standard Tech Line trim, the GT Line option will come with an all-black interior with contrast red stitching on the soft-touch panels, seat covers, leather-wrapped steering and gear cover. The Sonet GT Line also comes with a flat-bottom steering wheel with the GT Line emblem and a similar badging on the front seats as well. The AC vents also get black bezels instead of brushed silver treatment that the Tech Line option will get.

Also Read: Kia Sonet: 5 Features Which Make It A Tech Laden SUV

p70lg3cc

The cabin of the Kia Sonet GT Line gets all-black interior with contrast red stitching on the soft-touch panels, seat covers, leather-wrapped steering

While Kia hasn't revealed the variant details yet, so we don't know if some of these features are exclusive to the GT Line trim or not. However, the key highlights of the cabin will include a 10.25 inch HD infotainment display with UVO connected car tech, premium Bose 7 Speaker sound system with mood lights, segment-first ventilated front seats,  air purifier which claims to come with virus protection, wireless phone charger, and an electric sunroof among others.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Concept Unveiled

i7ree0ms

The 1.0-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine is expected to be only offered with the Kia Sonet GT Line trim

Engine Specifications:

0 Comments

While Kia is yet to confirm the engine options for the GT Line trim, we expect the carmaker only offer the 1.0-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine, with the option of either a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT or the 7-speed DCT automatic transmission. Having said that, the GT Line trim of the Seltos also comes with a diesel automatic option. So, we wouldn't be surprised if Kia decides to go with the same strategy and offer the 1.5-litre oil burners with the new torque converter automatic transmission as part of the GT Line variants.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

