Tata Nexon vs Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Subcompact SUV Showdown

The sub-4 metre SUV space is getting more and more competitive every year. On the one hand, we see brands bring in newer models like the Skoda Kylaq or the Kia Syros. On the other hand, existing models are being updated almost every year to catch up with the current trend. Case in point, the Tata Nexon, which went through a proper makeover towards the end of 2023. Later the Kia Sonet and the Mahindra XUV 3XO (earlier known as XUV300) received similar updates earlier in 2024.

Since these three cars have been highly popular amongst you folks, I decided to bring them together for a proper subcompact SUV shootout, to find out which one is a better all-rounder. Now, all three cars you’ll see here come with a turbocharged petrol engine with a proper automatic transmission. And all of them are the top-end variants of each model.

Design & Dimensions

Now, while looks are subjective when it comes to features, all three are well-equipped. You get full LED lighting, with LED daytime running lights and connected LED taillights, however, it’s Kia’s star map lighting pattern that stands out the most for me. Having said that, the Nexon and the 3XO both offer projector LED headlamps, which offer better throw compared to the reflector-type units on the Sonet.

All three SUVs also come with sporty-looking dual-tone alloy wheels, however while the Sonet and Nexon offer a set of 16-inch wheels, the XUV 3XO gets a size larger 17-inch alloys on this top-spec model, and these are the ones that I prefer. Having said that, it’s only the Nexon that offers 16-inch wheels across the variant line-up, while the other two cars offer smaller wheels in the lower trims. All three SUVs also give you the option of dual-tone colours.

In terms of size, all three are indeed sub-4-metre SUVs, however, the 3XO is 5 mm shorter in length compared to the other two at 3990 mm. But despite that, Mahindra has managed to offer the longest wheelbase in the class at 2600 mm. Plus it’s also wider and taller than the other two SUVs. But, when it comes to ground clearance, it’s the Nexon that takes the lead at 208 mm. The Sonet and 3XO come with a ground clearance of 205 mm and 201 mm, respectively.

At the same time, when it comes to boot space, it’s the Sonet that offers you the highest capacity of 385 litres. The Nexon’s luggage area is slightly smaller at 382 litres, however, owing to the longer wheelbase, the 3XO offers the least amount of boot space at 364 litres. Furthermore, it’s also deeper than the other two so loading and unloading luggage will be a bit more difficult here. So yes, while Mahindra might offer more space inside the cabin, the space for luggage is limited. Also, even the parcel tray is an optional accessory here.

Features & Tech

As for the cabin, all three SUVs offer you a 5-seater cabin, are loaded with modern creature comforts, and are also quite tech-heavy in general. For example, all three come with a pair of 10.25-inch screens – one is a touchscreen infotainment system and the other a digital cluster. Other common features include - a wireless phone charger, multiple USB ports, leatherette upholstery, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, and auto climate control with rear AC vents.

Having said that, they are different in some respects. The top-spec Sonet continues to come with wired connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is 2024 feels outdated. Also, while Mahindra claims that the 3XO offers wireless connectivity, neither of the two apps worked for us in our test car.

However, in the Nexon, both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connected seamlessly without interruptions. Having said that, Nexon’s electronics have not always been very reliable. While a lot of customers have complained about it, we too have experienced it on a couple of occasions.

Furthermore, while the Sonet continues with a standard single-pane electric sunroof, both the 3XO and Nexon come with a panoramic sunroof. However, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is the only ICE car in this segment to offer dual-zone climate control, in addition to an electric parking brake with auto hold function.

Cabin Space & Comfort

Nexon

Coming to ergonomics, the Tata Nexon’s seats offer good cushioning and bolstering, however, the backrests of the front seats are too small and don’t offer enough shoulder room. Also, you don’t get any cubby holes in this top-spec model and the cup holders have been replaced by a wireless phone charger. Also, the door pockets are narrow and overall, the cabin feels a bit claustrophobic.

That said, both the driver and co-driver get ventilated seats and the JBL surround sound system is possibly better than any other car system in the category. The rear seat experience is slightly better compared to the front, with more room for your legs, however, three people sitting here abreast will be a tight squeeze.

Sonet

The Sonet, on the other hand, is the only model among these three to offer an electrically adjustable driver seat. The cushioning is a bit firm but with good lumbar and thigh support. And despite giving a wireless charger, you get ample storage areas in the form of cubby spaces, and cup holders. Tata Motors, this is how you do it. Here too you get ventilation function for both front seats, and the Sonet also offers a premium surround sound system from Bose.

At the back, the space is adequate at best, but the under-thigh support could have been better. However, what gives the car an edge over the others is that you also get rear window privacy blinds, which are even offered in mid-spac variants of the Sonet. None of the other models in this segment offer this feature.

XUV 3XO

The wider body and the longer wheelbase have ensured that you get more space inside the 3XO. Moreover, unlike the darker interior of the Sonet and Nexon, here you get this nice white interior and upholstery adds an extra sense of roominess. However, keeping them clean will be a task. That said, don’t be fooled by the perforation you see on the seats, because Mahindra does not offer ventilation function even as an option, which is a big miss in my books.

The rear seat feels more spacious here than in the other two models, so accommodating three passengers will be relatively more comfortable here.

Safety

In terms of safety, all three cars have covered all bases. You get 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, Hill assist control, rear parking sensors, 3-pointed seatbelt with reminder and ISOFIX all as standard. The Sonet additionally also gets an emergency stop signal, vehicle stability management and tyre pressure alert among standard offerings, which are optional on the Nexon and 3XO.

All three cars also offer 360-degree view cameras with blind sport monitor, however, the integration on the Sonet and even the 3XO is more user-friendly. The Sonet and 3XO also get Advanced Driver Assistance Systems or ADAS, which goes missing on the Nexon.

Powertrain & Performance

Sonet

Now, as I mentioned before all three cars come with a turbocharged petrol engine. Starting with the Kia Sonet, here you get a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. The motor is quite refined and builds up power and speed nicely. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) unit which does a fine job at sending power to the front wheels. In fact, the shifts are nice and smooth and there is next to no lag.

As for the Sonet’s on-road mannerisms, the ride is a bit on the stiffer side but it’s not too jarring. The handling too is decent, offering good straight-line stability, and it also feels composed around a corner, however, the steering is a bit too light for my liking and could be with a bit more heft.

Nexon

In comparison, the Tata Nexon’s 1.2-litre motor offers identical output at 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. The power delivery is nice and instant however, the Sonet’s motor feels a tad more refined. But what lacks refinement is the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCA) that comes mated to this engine. Now I am not sure if it was an issue with the test mule with me or was it a common problem, but there is a bit of noticeable lag in the lower revs.

I am also not a big fan of the electronic shifter, and I have noticed one too many misses while shifting from drive to reverse and back. This can particularly become an issue when you are trying to manoeuvre the car in a tight parking lot or while in stop-and-go traffic.

What I love about the Nexon though is its amazing driving dynamics. Among these three I’d say it’s the Nexon that feels like a driver’s car. The ride quality is balanced, taking on all the undulations on the road with great ease and comfort, while the handling is on point. Yes, you do feel the car’s heft at lower speeds and there is some noticeable body roll when taking a corner, a bit too aggressively; but it’s nothing that will bring your confidence down.

XUV 3XO

The Mahindra XUV 3XO too comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, however, the model with us is the top-spec unit that features the mStallion TGDi motor and this one makes the SUV feel like a wolf in sheep’s clothes. With an output of 129 bhp and 230 Nm torque, the 3XO sees an increment of over 10 bhp in power and a massive 128 Nm bump in torque compared to the other two SUVs. So yes, in terms of brute power and torque, it’s the XUV 3XO that leads by a huge margin.





However, the engine doesn’t feel as smooth and refined as the other two and it doesn’t have a character. In short, you have good power and torque, but it doesn’t feel fun to drive. Unlike the other two, here you get a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit, which is nice and smooth, and I feel does a better job at sending power to the wheels than the Nexon’s DCA.

Where the 3XO is not better than the Nexon is in terms of the driving dynamics. The ride quality feels bumpy even on good tarmacs, and there is a lot of body roll as well. The 3XO’s NVH levels are also not the best and our test car in particular felt a bit noisy compared to the other two models.

Price Difference

The Kia Sonet we were driving, the GT-Line, was priced at Rs.14.82 Lakh (ex-showroom India) however, the range starts at Rs. 8 lakh, going up to Rs. 15.8 lakh (ex-showroom India). As for the Tata Nexon, the model with me was priced at Rs. 14.50 lakh, however, here too the range starts at Rs. 8 lakh, but it tops out at Rs. 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the Mahindra XUV 3XO, the model I had was priced at Rs. 15.49 lakh. Also, the base trim is slightly cheaper at 7.80 lakh but tops out at around Rs. 15.49 lakh similar to the Nexon (all prices are ex-showroom India).

Verdict

Looking at all three SUVs it’s clear that all of them are feature-packed and come with strong pros, and very few cons. And in terms of pricing too the difference is not that huge. So, how do you choose?

Well, it’s simple. If you are looking for a no-nonsense car that offers you premium creature comforts and tech with a reliable and relatively fuel-efficient engine, then the Sonet makes a strong case here. In case you want great drivability and performance, with similar, if not better, features and tech, then the Nexon is the mode you need to choose. And finally, if cabin space is important, along with some exclusive features, and you are looking for outright power and torque, then the Mahindra XUV 3XO is the way to go.

But, if you ask me, I’ll tell you that while I love the space and features inside the 3XO, the engine doesn’t have any character and there is no wow factor here for me. At the same time, the Nexon has been my long-term car and I love driving it, however, I feel the issues with its electronics stick out like a sore thumb and will trouble me in the long run. So, in the end, it’s the Sonet that feels like a safe bet for me.