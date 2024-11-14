Mahindra XUV 3XO Awarded 5-Star Bharat NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating

Having announced a string of Tata cars and the Citroen Basalt crash test results, Bharat NCAP has now released crash test ratings for three of Mahindra’s SUVs. The Indian crash test safety rating agency published results for the new Thar Roxx, XUV 3XO and the XUV 400 EV with all three being awarded a full five-star rating.

The 3XO received full points in side barrier and pole impact testing.

Focusing on the XUV 3XO, Mahindra’s subcompact SUV received a five-star rating for adult and child occupant protection. The 3XO received a total score of 29.36 out of 32 for adult occupant protection with the agency docking points in the frontal offset deformable barrier crash test. The 3XO offered good protection to the co-driver all around in the front off-set barrier crash test while areas such as the driver’s chest, legs and feet received a lower protection rating of adequate to marginal. Protection to the driver’s head, hip and thigh was good.



The SUV received a full 16 of 16 points for side barrier and pole impact tests offering good protection to front seat occupants across both parameters.





SUV was awarded full five star rating for child and adult occupant protection.

Moving to child occupant safety, the XUV 3XO received a score of 43 from 49 with the SUV dropping points in the vehicle assessment score. The SUV was however awarded full points in the dynamic crash test and child restraint system parameters.



Bharat NCAP said it tested the fully loaded AX7 L and the entry MX2 variants of the subcompact SUV with the ratings applicable for all variants.





The subcompact SUV gets kit such as 6 airbags and ESC as standard; top models also get ADAS.

The XUV 3XO packs in standard safety kit such as 6 airbags, ABS, ESC and seat belt reminders for all passengers as standard. Top variants also offer Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.