Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricKia SyrosLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iVLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM New 390 AdventureCFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300Kawasaki Z400Suzuki GSX-8R
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra XUV 3XO Awarded 5-Star Bharat NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating

Sub-compact SUV awarded a 5-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • XUV 3XO awarded full five-srat rating for adult and child occupant protection
  • Drops point for frontal off-set collision safety
  • Gets 6 airbags, ESC and seat belt reminders in all rows as standard

Having announced a string of Tata cars and the Citroen Basalt crash test results, Bharat NCAP has now released crash test ratings for three of Mahindra’s SUVs. The Indian crash test safety rating agency published results for the new Thar Roxx, XUV 3XO and the XUV 400 EV with all three being awarded a full five-star rating.

 

Also read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Bags Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: Check Full Test Report, Video
 


Mahindra XUV 3 XO Bharat NCAP 2

The 3XO received full points in side barrier and pole impact testing.

 

Focusing on the XUV 3XO, Mahindra’s subcompact SUV received a five-star rating for adult and child occupant protection. The 3XO received a total score of 29.36 out of 32 for adult occupant protection with the agency docking points in the frontal offset deformable barrier crash test. The 3XO offered good protection to the co-driver all around in the front off-set barrier crash test while areas such as the driver’s chest, legs and feet received a lower protection rating of adequate to marginal. Protection to the driver’s head, hip and thigh was good.
 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV400 Secures 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

 

The SUV received a full 16 of 16 points for side barrier and pole impact tests offering good protection to front seat occupants across both parameters.


Mahindra XUV 3 XO Bharat NCAP 1

SUV was awarded full five star rating for child and adult occupant protection.

 

Moving to child occupant safety, the XUV 3XO received a score of 43 from 49 with the SUV dropping points in the vehicle assessment score. The SUV was however awarded full points in the dynamic crash test and child restraint system parameters.
 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Waiting Periods Stretch To 2026; M&M Plots Production Ramp-Up In 2025

 

Bharat NCAP said it tested the fully loaded AX7 L and the entry MX2 variants of the subcompact SUV with the ratings applicable for all variants.


Mahindra XUV 3 XO Bharat NCAP 3

The subcompact SUV gets kit such as 6 airbags and ESC as standard; top models also get ADAS.

 

The XUV 3XO packs in standard safety kit such as 6 airbags, ABS, ESC and seat belt reminders for all passengers as standard. Top variants also offer Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra# Mahindra XUV 3XO# Mahindra XUV 3XO crash test# 3XO Bharat NCAP rating# Bharat NCAP# New Car Assessment Programme# Mahindra XUV 3XO Bharat NCAP# XUV 3XO# Cars# Auto Industry# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Thar Roxx has become the first ladder-frame passenger vehicle to secure five stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Bags Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: Check Full Test Report, Video
  • Skoda’s all-new subcompact SUV goes up against the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.
    Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Dimensions, Powertrains Compared
  • These models will be underpinned by Mahindra’s INGLO platform, and will be first among a range of Mahindra’s ‘Born Electric Vehicles’ to go on sale in India
    Mahindra To Unveil Two New EVs On November 26; To Be Named BE 6e and XEV 9e
  • Car sales remained a mixed bag in October 2024, with major automakers like Tata and Maruti reporting falling sales while Hyundai, Mahindra, and more reported growth.
    Auto Sales October 2024: Tata, Maruti Sales Decline; Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, MG Report Growth
  • The new testing facilities are located in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.
    Mahindra Inaugurates New Crash Test Facility, Battery Cell Research Lab

Latest News

  • The only notable difference in the updated bike is the new Lime Green/ Ebony/ Blizzard White colour scheme
    2025 Kawasaki ZX-4RR Launched In India At Rs 9.42 Lakh
  • Volvo will sell its entire 30 per cent stake in the Chinese EV firm with fellow Geely subsidiary Zeeker to increase its share from 20 to 51 per cent.
    Volvo To Sell Its Stake In Lynk & Co; Zeekr To Acquire Majority Stake
  • Vietnamese EV manufacturer said that it has become the best-selling automaker in its home market in 2024.
    VinFast Sells Over 51,000 EVs In 10 Months in Vietnam; Tops Domestic Sales Charts In October
  • Gets two new paint finishes apart from M Adaptive Suspension as standard. Sees a price hike of over Rs 5.7 lakh.
    Updated BMW M340i Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.90 Lakh
  • The Austrian brand has relaunched its premium motorcycle portfolio with a total of seven motorcycles that include 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO, 1290 Super adventure S and three Enduro motorcycles
    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO And More Launched In India
  • The motorcycles that are expected to be launched today include the KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, and the KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO
    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO And More Launch Highlights: Prices, Features, Specifications, Images
  • Aprilia has expanded its 457 family with the introduction of the Tuono 457 at EICMA -- but just how different is it from the RS 457 already on sale in India? Let’s take a look.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 vs RS 457: What Are The Differences?
  • The Mahindra XUV400 registered an adult occupant protection score of 30.38 points and a child occupant protection score of 43 points.
    Mahindra XUV400 Secures 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
  • Sub-compact SUV awarded a 5-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Awarded 5-Star Bharat NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating
  • Potential buyers can book the SUV by paying a token payment of Rs 2 lakh through Audi India’s website.
    2025 Audi Q7 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of November 28 Launch

Research More on Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Starts at ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View XUV 3XO Specifications
View XUV 3XO Features

Popular Mahindra Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra XUV 3XO Awarded 5-Star Bharat NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved