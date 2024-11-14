Mahindra XUV400 Secures 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

The Mahindra XUV400 EV has been awarded a five-star rating for adult and child occupant protection by the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP). The vehicle received these scores alongside the XUV 3X0 and Thar Roxx SUVs, both of which also received a five-star rating from the crash test agency. This rating is applicable to all variants of the XUV400. The sole all-electric offering in Mahindra’s lineup as of now, the XUV400 was launched nearly two years ago in India. In a recent interaction, Rajesh Jejurikar stated that the sales for the vehicle have been sluggish in recent times, with only 1,800 units sold in the last quarter.

The Mahindra XUV400 received a score of 30.38/32 for adult occupant protection in the crash tests conducted by Bharat NCAP. Furthermore, it scored 14.38 out of 16 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier test, while in the side movable deformable barrier test it received an impressive full score of 16 out of 16 points. The test report noted protection for the driver and front passenger to range from good to adequate in the frontal offset test.



The XUV400’s child occupant protection score was 43 out of 49 points. The dynamic score for child protection was a full 24 out of 24 points with the vehicle also receiving a full 12 out of 12 points for the child restraint installation. The vehicle assessment score, however, was 7 points out of 13.

The list of standard safety features on the EV include dual airbags for the driver and passenger, seatbelt pretensioners and belt load limiters at the front, along with ESC and a seatbelt reminder system for the front passenger.