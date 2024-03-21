Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra Partners With Adani Total Energies To Expand EV-Charging Infrastructure In India

As a result of this partnership, Mahindra XUV400 customers will gain access to over 1,100 chargers through the Bluesense+ App.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The partnership aims to establish a widespread charging network in India
  • It is also aimed at bolstering electric vehicle adoption in the country
  • Customers can use the Bluesense+ app to navigate the location

Mahindra has teamed up with Adani Total Energies to bolster electric vehicle (EV) adoption in India and improve charging accessibility. The partnership primarily aims to establish a widespread electric vehicle (EV) charging network throughout the country, as outlined in their memorandum of understanding (MoU). 

 

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, "We are thrilled to partner with Adani Total Energies. This alliance is a cornerstone in enhancing the EV charging infrastructure, ensuring our customers enjoy seamless access to the charging network and digital integration for an unparalleled EV experience. In line with our commitment to enhance the customer experience with the partner network, we are actively onboarding multiple partners to broaden the EV ecosystem, driving the adoption of electric vehicles." 

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO & XUV 1XO Names Trademarked

 

 

Additionally, the collaboration will involve introducing e-mobility solutions to ensure customers have smooth access to the charging infrastructure, including features like discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions. As a result of this partnership, Mahindra XUV400 customers will gain access to over 1,100 chargers through the Bluesense+ App. However, both Mahindra customers, as well as those owning electric cars from different brands, will be able to charge their vehicles. 

 

Also Read: Comparison Review: Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV – Which SUV Wins The 2024 Battle?

 

Mr. Suresh P. Manglani, Executive Director and CEO of Adani Total Gas Ltd., said, "This is one more step towards expanding the footprint of Adani Total Gas Ltd. in the EV space. The collaboration with M&M for the charging infrastructure will bolster the confidence of customers to embrace EV technology as part of the energy transition. Together, such steps will help reduce carbon emissions and help India meet its climate action goals.”

 

The homegrown automaker previously joined hands with Charge+Zone in 2022 to build its charging network for EVs. This partnership resulted in the installation of rapid DC charging points across 25 cities in the country. 

 

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Adani Total Energies# EV Charging Infrastructure# Charging Infrastructure# Charging Stations# Charging stations for EVs# Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV# Electric cars India# Electric Mobility# Electric Cars# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 11,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 15.95 Lakh
₹ 33,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 36,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9.95 Lakh
₹ 22,285/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Kia Seltos, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.3
2022 Kia Seltos
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 14.55 Lakh
₹ 30,770/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda Jazz, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.0
2017 Honda Jazz
  • 37,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Popular Mahindra Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Kia India To Hike Prices Of Entire Lineup By 3 Per Cent From April 2024
Kia India To Hike Prices Of Entire Lineup By 3 Per Cent From April 2024
Nissan India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As New Managing Director
Nissan India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As New Managing Director
2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Breaks Cover
2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Breaks Cover
BMW Vision Neue Klasse X Electric SUV Concept Breaks Cover
BMW Vision Neue Klasse X Electric SUV Concept Breaks Cover
BMW iX XDrive50 Launched At Rs 1.39 Crore
BMW iX XDrive50 Launched At Rs 1.39 Crore
Made-In-India Citroen eC3 Scores Zero Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Made-In-India Citroen eC3 Scores Zero Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing In South Korea
Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing In South Korea
Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport, GT Line Unveiled
Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport, GT Line Unveiled
Volkswagen ID.4 Showcased In India; Launch Imminent
Volkswagen ID.4 Showcased In India; Launch Imminent
Indian Investors to Hold 51 Per Cent Stake In JSW MG Motors India
Indian Investors to Hold 51 Per Cent Stake In JSW MG Motors India
Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 vs Scorpio N Z8 L: What’s Different
Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 vs Scorpio N Z8 L: What’s Different
Anand Mahindra Gifts Chess Prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa A Mahindra XUV400
Anand Mahindra Gifts Chess Prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa A Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO & XUV 1XO Names Trademarked
Mahindra XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO & XUV 1XO Names Trademarked
Over 1000 Tata Power EV Charging Points In Mumbai Now Use Renewable Energy
Over 1000 Tata Power EV Charging Points In Mumbai Now Use Renewable Energy
Auto Sales February 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Growth Of 24 Per Cent
Auto Sales February 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Growth Of 24 Per Cent
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Electric Cars
  • Mahindra Partners With Adani Total Energies To Expand EV-Charging Infrastructure In India
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved