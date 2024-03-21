Mahindra Partners With Adani Total Energies To Expand EV-Charging Infrastructure In India

Mahindra has teamed up with Adani Total Energies to bolster electric vehicle (EV) adoption in India and improve charging accessibility. The partnership primarily aims to establish a widespread electric vehicle (EV) charging network throughout the country, as outlined in their memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, "We are thrilled to partner with Adani Total Energies. This alliance is a cornerstone in enhancing the EV charging infrastructure, ensuring our customers enjoy seamless access to the charging network and digital integration for an unparalleled EV experience. In line with our commitment to enhance the customer experience with the partner network, we are actively onboarding multiple partners to broaden the EV ecosystem, driving the adoption of electric vehicles."

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO & XUV 1XO Names Trademarked

Additionally, the collaboration will involve introducing e-mobility solutions to ensure customers have smooth access to the charging infrastructure, including features like discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions. As a result of this partnership, Mahindra XUV400 customers will gain access to over 1,100 chargers through the Bluesense+ App. However, both Mahindra customers, as well as those owning electric cars from different brands, will be able to charge their vehicles.

Also Read: Comparison Review: Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV – Which SUV Wins The 2024 Battle?

Mr. Suresh P. Manglani, Executive Director and CEO of Adani Total Gas Ltd., said, "This is one more step towards expanding the footprint of Adani Total Gas Ltd. in the EV space. The collaboration with M&M for the charging infrastructure will bolster the confidence of customers to embrace EV technology as part of the energy transition. Together, such steps will help reduce carbon emissions and help India meet its climate action goals.”

The homegrown automaker previously joined hands with Charge+Zone in 2022 to build its charging network for EVs. This partnership resulted in the installation of rapid DC charging points across 25 cities in the country.