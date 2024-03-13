Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO & XUV 1XO Names Trademarked

New nomenclatures could be used to rebrand the existing XUV range and suggests Mahindra could enter new SUV segments
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • XUV 5XO, XUV 1XO hint at possible new compact and micro SUVs
  • New nomenclatures could be used for Mahindra's ICE range in the future
  • Mahindra to debut first of its born electric SUVs by end-2024

Mahindra has applied for trademarks for what appears to be a new line of products. The company has filed for trademarks for the names XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO and XUV 1XO. The naming format shares some similarities to the XUV700, XUV500 and XUV300 with the names ending with a ‘O’.


 Also read: Comparison Review: Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV – Which SUV Wins The 2024 Battle?
 

The filing of trademarks is nothing new with manufacturers regularly applying for new trademarks or renewing existing trademarks to keep hold of names. Some names end up being used in production while others are simply put away for possible use at a later date. The new nomenclatures thus could be used for the brand’s future models or could amount to no more than holding the rights to the name.
 

New nomenclature could be used for the brand's internal combustion XUV range

 

Given the similarity of the names to Mahindra’s existing internal combustion models, the new nomenclatures could be used to rebrand the brand’s SUVs following either a major mid-lifecycle update or the launch of a new-gen model. The names also suggest the possible development of two new SUVs - the XUV 5XO and the XUV 1XO. The former could be an all-new model to sit below the XUV700 in the popular compact SUV space while the XUV 1XO could hint at a micro-SUV to go up against the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.


Also read: Auto Sales February 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Growth Of 24 Per Cent
 

Mahindra could also use the names to brand its future range of all-electric SUVs though nothing can be confirmed at this point.
 

Production-spec XUV.e8 set to debut by end-2024

 

Mahindra has a host of new electric SUVs in the works under the Born Electric and the XUV.e brands set to debut in the coming years. Moreover, the brand has the XUV.e8 coming up as early as the end of 2024. The e8 is set to be followed by a coupe-styled e9 electric SUV under the XUV.e brand in 2025 which will be followed up by the compact BE 05 and the larger BE 07.

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra# Mahindra SUVs# Mahindra SUVs in India# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, New Delhi
9.1
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 16,131 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.95 Lakh
₹ 11,086/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Sonet, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Kia Sonet
  • 23,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.95 Lakh
₹ 25,271/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 36,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9.95 Lakh
₹ 22,285/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Mahindra XUV500
  • 50,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
₹ 22,956/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Grand i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.7
2016 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 24,128 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 13,749/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Mahindra Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tata Motors To Set Up Rs 9,000 Crore Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
Tata Motors To Set Up Rs 9,000 Crore Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
Volvo Plots 30% Reduction In Fast-Charging Times For Upcoming EVs
Volvo Plots 30% Reduction In Fast-Charging Times For Upcoming EVs
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Dates Announced
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Dates Announced
Audi Q6 E-Tron Electric SUV World Premiere Confirmed For March 18
Audi Q6 E-Tron Electric SUV World Premiere Confirmed For March 18
Updated BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets Larger Touchscreen, New Alloys
Updated BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets Larger Touchscreen, New Alloys
Rolls-Royce Ghost Prism Unveiled; Limited To 120 Units
Rolls-Royce Ghost Prism Unveiled; Limited To 120 Units
Honda XL750 Transalp ADV Recalled In Europe Over Defective Main Stand
Honda XL750 Transalp ADV Recalled In Europe Over Defective Main Stand
Top 10 New Motorcycles To Buy In 2024
Top 10 New Motorcycles To Buy In 2024
Bentley Unveils Three Bespoke Bentaygas Commemorating International Women’s Day
Bentley Unveils Three Bespoke Bentaygas Commemorating International Women’s Day
Audi A3 Sedan Facelift Revealed; Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain To Join Lineup
Audi A3 Sedan Facelift Revealed; Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain To Join Lineup
Auto Sales February 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Growth Of 24 Per Cent
Auto Sales February 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Growth Of 24 Per Cent
car&bike Awards 2024: Mahindra XUV400 Wins Electric Vehicle of the Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Mahindra XUV400 Wins Electric Vehicle of the Year
Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 15.40 Lakh
Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 15.40 Lakh
car&bike Awards 2024: Rajesh Jejurikar Crowned Business Leader Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Rajesh Jejurikar Crowned Business Leader Of The Year
Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Vs Standard Z8: What’s The Difference?
Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Vs Standard Z8: What’s The Difference?
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO & XUV 1XO Names Trademarked
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved