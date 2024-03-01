Auto Sales February 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Growth Of 24 Per Cent

Mahindra announced a 24 per cent growth in its overall auto sales for February 2024, reaching 72,923 vehicles including exports. The Utility Vehicles segment performed particularly well, selling 42,401 vehicles domestically, reflecting a substantial 40 per cent growth compared to 30,358 in the same period last year. Year-to-date (YTD) figures for FY2024 for the passenger vehicles segment revealed a positive trend, with sales reaching 4,19,246 units, reflecting a substantial 30 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

This segment also saw a slight increase in exports, bringing the total to 42,941 vehicles. In contrast, Cars and Vans sales experienced a significant decline, dropping 100 per cent that is zero units were sold in the domestic market in February 2024.

Meanwhile, Commercial Vehicles recorded domestic sales of 22,825. Commercial Vehicles sales also witnessed positive growth, with domestic sales for Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) below 2 tonnes increasing by 65 per cent to 4,146 units against 2515 that were sold in the same period last year.

However, LCVs between 2 and 3.5 tonnes saw a slight decline of 8 per cent compared to the previous year, reaching 15,779 units. Sales of LCVs exceeding 3.5 tonnes and Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCVs) together witnessed a significant jump of 167 per cent, reaching 2,900 units. Three-Wheeler sales, including electric models, also grew by 15 per cent, reaching 6,158 units domestically.

Exports, however, faced a setback. The company exported 1,539 vehicles in February 2024, a 32 per cent decrease compared to the same month last year. This decline is reflected in the year-to-date figures as well, with exports reaching 23,090 units in FY2024, a 23 per cent decrease compared to the same period in FY2023.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, said, “We sold a total of 42,401 SUVs in February, with a growth of 40 per cent and 72,923 total vehicles, a 24 per cent growth over last year. In our endeavor to make some of our SUVs available faster to consumers, we launched the Scorpio N Z8S variant and the Thar Earth edition this month.”



Written by:- RONIT AGARWAL