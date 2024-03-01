Login

Auto Sales February 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Growth Of 24 Per Cent

Mahindra reported cumulative sales of 72,923 units while SUV sales stood at 42,401 units.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on March 1, 2024

Highlights

  • Mahindra reported a 24 per cent overall auto sales growth
  • Utility Vehicles category grew by 40 per cent in domestic sales
  • Exports declined 32 per cent

Mahindra announced a 24 per cent growth in its overall auto sales for February 2024, reaching 72,923 vehicles including exports. The Utility Vehicles segment performed particularly well, selling 42,401 vehicles domestically, reflecting a substantial 40 per cent growth compared to 30,358 in the same period last year. Year-to-date (YTD) figures for FY2024 for the passenger vehicles segment revealed a positive trend, with sales reaching 4,19,246 units, reflecting a substantial 30 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

 

Also read: Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 15.40 Lakh
 

This segment also saw a slight increase in exports, bringing the total to 42,941 vehicles. In contrast, Cars and Vans sales experienced a significant decline, dropping 100 per cent that is zero units were sold in the domestic market in February 2024.

 

Also read: car&bike Awards 2024: Rajesh Jejurikar Crowned Business Leader Of The Year

 

Meanwhile, Commercial Vehicles recorded domestic sales of 22,825. Commercial Vehicles sales also witnessed positive growth, with domestic sales for Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) below 2 tonnes increasing by 65 per cent to 4,146 units against 2515 that were sold in the same period last year. 

Also read: Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Launched; Priced From Rs 16.99 Lakh To Rs 18.99 Lakh
 

However, LCVs between 2 and 3.5 tonnes saw a slight decline of 8 per cent compared to the previous year, reaching 15,779 units. Sales of LCVs exceeding 3.5 tonnes and Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCVs) together witnessed a significant jump of 167 per cent, reaching 2,900 units. Three-Wheeler sales, including electric models, also grew by 15 per cent, reaching 6,158 units domestically.

Exports, however, faced a setback. The company exported 1,539 vehicles in February 2024, a 32 per cent decrease compared to the same month last year. This decline is reflected in the year-to-date figures as well, with exports reaching 23,090 units in FY2024, a 23 per cent decrease compared to the same period in FY2023.

 

Also read: Mahindra Trademarks Scorpio X Name: Could It Be Used For The Upcoming Scorpio N-Based Pick-Up?
 

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, said, “We sold a total of 42,401 SUVs in February, with a growth of 40 per cent and 72,923 total vehicles, a 24 per cent growth over last year. In our endeavor to make some of our SUVs available faster to consumers, we launched the Scorpio N Z8S variant and the Thar Earth edition this month.”
 

Written by:- RONIT AGARWAL

