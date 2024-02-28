Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 15.40 Lakh
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on February 28, 2024
Highlights
- Based on the top-spec Thar LX 4x4 Hard Top
- Costs about Rs 40,000 more than the standard model
- Gets unique satin matte paint finish and dual-tone upholstery
Mahindra has launched a special edition of the Thar SUV called the Thar Earth Edition. With prices ranging from Rs 15.40 lakh up to Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom), the Earth Edition is based on the LX Hard Top 4X4 variant of the Thar and features distinctive cosmetic touches that Mahindra says are inspired by the Thar desert.
In terms of pricing, the Earth Edition costs a premium of around Rs 40,000 more than the standard Thar LX Dard Top 4x4. The full pricing of the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition is as follows:
|Engine Type
Petrol
|Diesel
|Transmission
|MT
|AT
|MT
|AT
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Rs 15.40 Lakh
|Rs 16.99 Lakh
|Rs 16.15 Lakh
|Rs 17.60 Lakh
Also read: car&bike Awards 2024: Rajesh Jejurikar Crowned Business Leader Of The Year
The Thar Earth Edition debuts a new ‘Desert Fury’ satin matte paint finish with decals along the sides said to be inspired by sand dunes. Mahindra says the paint finish features a metallic treatment to add an ‘sand sparkle’ element to the paint finish. The special edition variants also feature body-coloured accents in the grille, matte black badging, silver-finished alloy wheels with body-coloured inserts and Earth Edition badging on the B pillars.
Also read: Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Launched; Priced From Rs 16.99 Lakh To Rs 18.99 Lakh
Inside, the Thar Earth Edition features a black and beige colour combination – the standard Thar features an all-black cabin. The seats are wrapped in beige and black leatherette seats replete with the dune design motif on the headrests. The air-con vent surrounds are now finished in the ‘Desert Fury’ colour with the colour accents also found on the steering and centre console. Additionally, the chrome finish to the Mahindra logo on the steering and on the gear lever has been darkened.
Also read: Mahindra Trademarks Scorpio X Name: Could It Be Used For The Upcoming Scorpio N-Based Pick-Up?
Each unit of the Thar Earth Edition will also feature a numbered plaque decorative VIN plate on the dashboard with the serial number of the unit produced. Buyers can also option customised armrests for the front and rear passengers as well as floor mats and a comfort kit.
Coming to the engine line-up, the Thar Earth Edition is offered with both the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines both with four-wheel drive as standard. The turbo-petrol mill is good for 150 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque (320 Nm in the automatic variants) while the 2.2 diesel pushes out 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Both units are available with either a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Mahindra Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17504 second ago
The V8-powered SL55 went up against the likes of the Lotus Eletre and the Mercedes-AMG C43 eventually, winning in this category
-15696 second ago
The Seal will be BYD’s third all-electric model for India following the e6 MPV and the Atto 3 SUV.
-13736 second ago
Mahindra’s Tata Nexon rivals stood atop the competition that included the diminutive MG Comet and the eC3.
-7885 second ago
Yamaha said that it will continue sales of its flagship R1 superbike in race spec to teams and individuals participating in track racing.
-5069 second ago
"The Call of the Blue" slogan, integral to Yamaha's brand campaign, will adorn the front cowls of Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins's YZR-M1 bikes
11 minutes ago
All motorcycles in the range receive subtle cosmetic updates along with a few additional features over the previous models
2 hours ago
Tata Safari received a thorough update last year
2 hours ago
The global icon brings Suzuki’s legendary off-road prowess to India
14 hours ago
Hyundai’s compact sedan takes the top honours over some very game competition.
14 hours ago
The Honda Elevate had to compete with the likes of the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV 400 to win the coveted CNB Compact SUV of the Year title.
15 hours ago
Helming the Mahindra ship through choppy waters caused by the pandemic and global component shortages, Jejurikar has helped the SUV marque bolster its strengths.
5 days ago
The new iteration does get an all-new colour scheme but lacks certain features present in the standard Z8 and primarily on the drivetrain, as it is only available in RWD form.
5 days ago
The new variant misses out on a few features offered in the Z8 and is only available in two-wheel drive form.
5 days ago
Ohh, it was a race against time indeed! With the winter waning in Northern India. But the good news is we did see what we aimed for! Tonnes of snowfall.
7 days ago
Mahindra showcased the Scorpio N-based Global Pik-Up concept in South Africa last year.