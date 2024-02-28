Login

Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 15.40 Lakh

Mahindra says the Thar Earth Edition is inspired by the Thar desert and comes with a new satin matte paint finish and black and beige dual-tone upholstery.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Based on the top-spec Thar LX 4x4 Hard Top
  • Costs about Rs 40,000 more than the standard model
  • Gets unique satin matte paint finish and dual-tone upholstery

Mahindra has launched a special edition of the Thar SUV called the Thar Earth Edition. With prices ranging from Rs 15.40 lakh up to Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom), the Earth Edition is based on the LX Hard Top 4X4 variant of the Thar and features distinctive cosmetic touches that Mahindra says are inspired by the Thar desert.

 

In terms of pricing, the Earth Edition costs a premium of around Rs 40,000 more than the standard Thar LX Dard Top 4x4. The full pricing of the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition is as follows:

Engine Type

Petrol

 

Diesel 
TransmissionMTATMTAT
Price (ex-showroom)Rs 15.40 LakhRs 16.99 LakhRs 16.15 LakhRs 17.60 Lakh

Also read: car&bike Awards 2024: Rajesh Jejurikar Crowned Business Leader Of The Year

 

The Thar Earth Edition debuts a new ‘Desert Fury’ satin matte paint finish with decals along the sides said to be inspired by sand dunes. Mahindra says the paint finish features a metallic treatment to add an ‘sand sparkle’ element to the paint finish. The special edition variants also feature body-coloured accents in the grille, matte black badging, silver-finished alloy wheels with body-coloured inserts and Earth Edition badging on the B pillars.

 

Also read: Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Launched; Priced From Rs 16.99 Lakh To Rs 18.99 Lakh
 

Inside, the Thar Earth Edition features a black and beige colour combination – the standard Thar features an all-black cabin. The seats are wrapped in beige and black leatherette seats replete with the dune design motif on the headrests. The air-con vent surrounds are now finished in the ‘Desert Fury’ colour with the colour accents also found on the steering and centre console. Additionally, the chrome finish to the Mahindra logo on the steering and on the gear lever has been darkened.

 

Also read: Mahindra Trademarks Scorpio X Name: Could It Be Used For The Upcoming Scorpio N-Based Pick-Up?
 

Each unit of the Thar Earth Edition will also feature a numbered plaque decorative VIN plate on the dashboard with the serial number of the unit produced. Buyers can also option customised armrests for the front and rear passengers as well as floor mats and a comfort kit. 

Coming to the engine line-up, the Thar Earth Edition is offered with both the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines both with four-wheel drive as standard. The turbo-petrol mill is good for 150 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque (320 Nm in the automatic variants) while the 2.2 diesel pushes out 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Both units are available with either a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

# Mahindra Thar# Mahindra Thar 4x4# Mahindra Thar Special Edition# Mahindra Thar Earth Edition# Mahindra# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra 4x4# Mahindra 4x4 SUVs# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz
  • 49,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.5 Lakh
₹ 5,599/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Kia Seltos
  • 22,670 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 28,444/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Tata Harrier, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2020 Tata Harrier
  • 24,948 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.25 Lakh
₹ 32,251/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Hyundai Tucson
  • 14,734 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 27.85 Lakh
₹ 62,374/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Creta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.0
2019 Hyundai Creta
  • 55,550 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.75 Lakh
₹ 19,597/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Honda Brio
  • 20,030 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Renault Kwid, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
8.4
2017 Renault Kwid
  • 26,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.95 Lakh
₹ 6,607/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.2
2018 Honda Amaze
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Research More on Thar

Mahindra Thar
8.2

Mahindra Thar

Starts at ₹ 9.99 - 16.49 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Mahindra Specifications
View Mahindra Features

Popular Mahindra Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

car&bike Awards 2024: Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster Wins Peformance Car Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster Wins Peformance Car Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17504 second ago

The V8-powered SL55 went up against the likes of the Lotus Eletre and the Mercedes-AMG C43 eventually, winning in this category

BYD Seal Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
BYD Seal Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-15696 second ago

The Seal will be BYD’s third all-electric model for India following the e6 MPV and the Atto 3 SUV.

car&bike Awards 2024: Mahindra XUV400 Wins Electric Vehicle of the Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Mahindra XUV400 Wins Electric Vehicle of the Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13736 second ago

Mahindra’s Tata Nexon rivals stood atop the competition that included the diminutive MG Comet and the eC3.

Yamaha Confirms R1 Will Be Track-Only Model In Europe From 2025
Yamaha Confirms R1 Will Be Track-Only Model In Europe From 2025
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7885 second ago

Yamaha said that it will continue sales of its flagship R1 superbike in race spec to teams and individuals participating in track racing.

Yamaha India Announces Sponsorship With Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team For 2024 Season
Yamaha India Announces Sponsorship With Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team For 2024 Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5069 second ago

"The Call of the Blue" slogan, integral to Yamaha's brand campaign, will adorn the front cowls of Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins's YZR-M1 bikes

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS Range Prices Announced; Starts At Rs 1.05 Lakh
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS Range Prices Announced; Starts At Rs 1.05 Lakh
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

11 minutes ago

All motorcycles in the range receive subtle cosmetic updates along with a few additional features over the previous models

car&bike Awards 2024: Tata Safari Is The Upgrade Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Tata Safari Is The Upgrade Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Tata Safari received a thorough update last year

car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is The Trailblazer of the Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is The Trailblazer of the Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The global icon brings Suzuki’s legendary off-road prowess to India

car&bike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is Car Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is Car Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

Hyundai’s compact sedan takes the top honours over some very game competition.

car&bike Awards 2024: Honda Elevate Wins Compact SUV Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Honda Elevate Wins Compact SUV Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The Honda Elevate had to compete with the likes of the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV 400 to win the coveted CNB Compact SUV of the Year title.

car&bike Awards 2024: Rajesh Jejurikar Crowned Business Leader Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Rajesh Jejurikar Crowned Business Leader Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Helming the Mahindra ship through choppy waters caused by the pandemic and global component shortages, Jejurikar has helped the SUV marque bolster its strengths.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Vs Standard Z8: What’s The Difference?
Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Vs Standard Z8: What’s The Difference?
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The new iteration does get an all-new colour scheme but lacks certain features present in the standard Z8 and primarily on the drivetrain, as it is only available in RWD form.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Launched; Priced From Rs 16.99 Lakh To Rs 18.99 Lakh
Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Launched; Priced From Rs 16.99 Lakh To Rs 18.99 Lakh
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The new variant misses out on a few features offered in the Z8 and is only available in two-wheel drive form.

Chasing Snowfall With The Mahindra Scorpio-N: Race Against Time
Chasing Snowfall With The Mahindra Scorpio-N: Race Against Time
c&b icon By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Ohh, it was a race against time indeed! With the winter waning in Northern India. But the good news is we did see what we aimed for! Tonnes of snowfall.

Mahindra Trademarks Scorpio X Name: Could It Be Used For The Upcoming Scorpio N-Based Pick-Up?
Mahindra Trademarks Scorpio X Name: Could It Be Used For The Upcoming Scorpio N-Based Pick-Up?
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

7 days ago

Mahindra showcased the Scorpio N-based Global Pik-Up concept in South Africa last year.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 15.40 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved