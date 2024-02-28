Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 15.40 Lakh

Mahindra has launched a special edition of the Thar SUV called the Thar Earth Edition. With prices ranging from Rs 15.40 lakh up to Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom), the Earth Edition is based on the LX Hard Top 4X4 variant of the Thar and features distinctive cosmetic touches that Mahindra says are inspired by the Thar desert.

In terms of pricing, the Earth Edition costs a premium of around Rs 40,000 more than the standard Thar LX Dard Top 4x4. The full pricing of the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition is as follows:

Engine Type Petrol Diesel Transmission MT AT MT AT Price (ex-showroom) Rs 15.40 Lakh Rs 16.99 Lakh Rs 16.15 Lakh Rs 17.60 Lakh

The Thar Earth Edition debuts a new ‘Desert Fury’ satin matte paint finish with decals along the sides said to be inspired by sand dunes. Mahindra says the paint finish features a metallic treatment to add an ‘sand sparkle’ element to the paint finish. The special edition variants also feature body-coloured accents in the grille, matte black badging, silver-finished alloy wheels with body-coloured inserts and Earth Edition badging on the B pillars.

Inside, the Thar Earth Edition features a black and beige colour combination – the standard Thar features an all-black cabin. The seats are wrapped in beige and black leatherette seats replete with the dune design motif on the headrests. The air-con vent surrounds are now finished in the ‘Desert Fury’ colour with the colour accents also found on the steering and centre console. Additionally, the chrome finish to the Mahindra logo on the steering and on the gear lever has been darkened.

Each unit of the Thar Earth Edition will also feature a numbered plaque decorative VIN plate on the dashboard with the serial number of the unit produced. Buyers can also option customised armrests for the front and rear passengers as well as floor mats and a comfort kit.

Coming to the engine line-up, the Thar Earth Edition is offered with both the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines both with four-wheel drive as standard. The turbo-petrol mill is good for 150 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque (320 Nm in the automatic variants) while the 2.2 diesel pushes out 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Both units are available with either a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox.