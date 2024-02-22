Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Launched; Priced From Rs 16.99 Lakh To Rs 18.99 Lakh

Mahindra has rolled out a new variant of the Scorpio N SUV named ‘Z8 Select’. Slotting in between the Z6 and Z8 variants, it misses out on a few features offered on the Z8 and is only available in two-wheel drive form. In terms of pricing, it is Rs 1.11 to Rs 1.65 lakh more affordable than the Z8. It can be had with either a petrol or diesel engine. Here are the prices for the new variant.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Z8 Select Petrol MT Rs 16.99 lakh Z8 Select Diesel MT Rs 17.99 lakh Z8 Select Petrol AT Rs 18.49 lakh Z8 Select Diesel AT Rs 18.99 lakh

Also Read: Mahindra Trademarks Scorpio X Name: Could It Be Used For The Upcoming Scorpio N-Based Pick-Up?

The Scorpio-N Z8 Select doesn't get dual-zone climate control or push-button start

The Z8 Select is offered in an all-new ‘Midnight Black' shade, which is currently not offered with any other variant of the SUV. It gets a majority of the Z8 variant’s features, such as the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7.0-inch colour TFT with Adrenox Connect, built-in Alexa, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, it also misses out on a few key features such as dual-zone climate control, push button start, along with auto headlights and wipers. In terms of safety features, it comes with six airbags along with the other standard equipment, but the tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) has been dropped.

Also Read: Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up Range Gets New Airconditioned Variants

On the powertrain front, the petrol engine offered in the SUV makes 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque while the diesel engine makes 172 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. Both engines can either be had with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.