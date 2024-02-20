Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up Range Gets New Airconditioned Variants
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 20, 2024
Highlights
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) has introduced new air-conditioned variants of its Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range. The Bolero MaXX continues to be offered in both City and HD derivatives with haulage capacity ranging from 1.3 to 2 tonnes. Prices for the pick-up truck range from Rs 8.49 lakh up to Rs 11.22 lakh (ex-showroom). The Bolero MaXX is available in two variants across both derivatives - SXi and VXi. Aside from air-conditioning, the MaXX also sees the addition of 14 new features via the iMaxx app aimed at improving vehicle efficiency and safety.
Full prices are as follows:
|City
|HD
|1.3
|1.4/1.5
|1.3
|1.7
|1.7L
|2.0L
|SXi
|Rs 8.49 lakh
|-
|-
|-
|Rs 10.40 lakh
|-
|VXi
|Rs 8.62 lakh
|Rs 8.92 lakh
|Rs 10.27 lakh
|Rs 10.33 lakh
|-
|Rs 11.22 lakh
All prices ex-showroom.
Mechanically there are no changes to the Bolero MaXX range with the familiar 2.5-litre M2Di diesel engine developing between 70 bhp and 200 Nm to 80 bhp and 220 Nm depending on the derivative and haulage capacity.
Moving to the features, the latest update to iMAXX app adds 14 new features to enhance the functionality and efficiency of the vehicle management system. Key advancements include geofence-based campaigning for targeted outreach and a Driver Cum Owner feature for streamlined operations. Additionally, the system now provides alerts for parameters such as aggressive acceleration, abrupt braking, sharp cornering, and fuel pilferage detection.
Other features such as a three-seat cabin, height-adjustable driver seats, turn-safe lamps and a digital instrument cluster are all carried over from before.
