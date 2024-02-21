Mahindra Trademarks Scorpio X Name: Could It Be Used For The Upcoming Scorpio N-Based Pick-Up?

Mahindra has recently registered the Scorpio X name, hinting at its potential use for an upcoming model. The Scorpio X nameplate could potentially be used on the production version of the Scorpio N-based Pik-Up concept that was unveiled back in August 2023. Scheduled for production from 2025 onwards, the Pik-Up concept is poised for introduction in various global markets, including South and Central America, ASEAN, Australia and Africa.

Mahindra has trademarked the Scorpio X nameplate in India.

A prototype of the model was sighted in India last year, displaying design cues from the Scorpio-N while featuring the taillights of the first-gen Scorpio model. It is likely that the test mule was not the final production version, as it hinted at a toned-down version of the concept vehicle while also losing some of the concept's distinctive features such as the sporty rear bumper, alloy wheels, and side skirts.

The Pik-Up concept was unveiled last year and was subsequently spotted testing in India.

As for its powertrain, the production pick-up is expected to feature an MHawk diesel engine paired with either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. Furthermore, it will incorporate 4-wheel drive capability and offer four drive modes: Normal, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Rut, and Sand. Additional features anticipated to be included are 5G connectivity, semi-automatic parking, level-2 ADAS and a sunroof.