Login

Mahindra Trademarks Scorpio X Name: Could It Be Used For The Upcoming Scorpio N-Based Pick-Up?

Mahindra showcased the Scorpio N-based Global Pik-Up concept in South Africa last year.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra has trademarked the Scorpio X nameplate in India
  • Could be used for the Scorpio N-based Pik-Up concept
  • The Pik-Up concept was unveiled last year and was subsequently spotted testing in India

Mahindra has recently registered the Scorpio X name, hinting at its potential use for an upcoming model. The Scorpio X nameplate could potentially be used on the production version of the Scorpio N-based Pik-Up concept that was unveiled back in August 2023. Scheduled for production from 2025 onwards, the Pik-Up concept is poised for introduction in various global markets, including South and Central America, ASEAN, Australia and Africa. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Unveils Scorpio N-based Global Pik-Up Concept

 

Mahindra has trademarked the Scorpio X nameplate in India. 

 

A prototype of the model was sighted in India last year, displaying design cues from the Scorpio-N while featuring the taillights of the first-gen Scorpio model. It is likely that the test mule was not the final production version, as it hinted at a toned-down version of the concept vehicle while also losing some of the concept's distinctive features such as the sporty rear bumper, alloy wheels, and side skirts.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Truck Spotted Testing In India

 

The Pik-Up concept was unveiled last year and was subsequently spotted testing in India. 

 

As for its powertrain, the production pick-up is expected to feature an MHawk diesel engine paired with either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. Furthermore, it will incorporate 4-wheel drive capability and offer four drive modes: Normal, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Rut, and Sand. Additional features anticipated to be included are 5G connectivity, semi-automatic parking, level-2 ADAS and a sunroof.

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra Scorpio X# Mahindra Scorpio-N# Mahindra Pik-Up Concept# Mahindra Scorpio X pik-Up# Mahindra Pik-Up Vehicles# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Renault Kwid, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
8.4
2017 Renault Kwid
  • 26,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.95 Lakh
₹ 6,607/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.2
2018 Honda Amaze
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.3
2019 Mahindra XUV300
  • 43,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 8.35 Lakh
₹ 17,656/month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Honda City
  • 5,855 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 30,123/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Honda City
  • 9,400 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.25 Lakh
₹ 34,155/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Honda City
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 12.35 Lakh
₹ 27,660/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.1
2023 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 8,400 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.5 Lakh
₹ 43,362/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Mahindra Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

CFMoto 450SR S Launched In Europe To Rival New Aprilia RS 457
CFMoto 450SR S Launched In Europe To Rival New Aprilia RS 457
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-19132 second ago

The new CFMoto 450SR S is a rival to the Aprilia RS 457, as well as the Kawasaki Ninja 500, KTM RC 390, Honda CBR500R and the like in the segment

Ultraviolette And Mantra Academy Reveal Electric Superbike Designed By Students
Ultraviolette And Mantra Academy Reveal Electric Superbike Designed By Students
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16029 second ago

The Apex 21 Electric Superbike Concept has been designed by the students of Mantra Academy with Ultraviolette providing the tools and technologies to develop the life-scale clay model.

Aprilia's Made-In-India RS 457 Hits UK Shores: Priced At Rs 6.79 Lakh
Aprilia's Made-In-India RS 457 Hits UK Shores: Priced At Rs 6.79 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-14367 second ago

The Aprilia RS 457 is manufactured in India at Piaggio Group's facility in Baramati, Maharashtra.

Scout Motors Initiates Construction Of $2 Billion Plant In South Carolina
Scout Motors Initiates Construction Of $2 Billion Plant In South Carolina
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13725 second ago

The plant has a capacity of 2,00,000 vehicles per year and cost $2 billion to construct

Yokohama India Launches New Geolandar X-AT, Geolandar M/T G003 SUV Tyres
Yokohama India Launches New Geolandar X-AT, Geolandar M/T G003 SUV Tyres
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13514 second ago

Yokohama says the new additions to the Geolander series come with an Mud and Snow rating and come with Rim Protector, to reduce risk of curb damage and abrasions.

New Porsche Panamera Gains Two PHEV Variants; Gets 25.9 kWh Battery, Over 90 Km Electric-Only Range
New Porsche Panamera Gains Two PHEV Variants; Gets 25.9 kWh Battery, Over 90 Km Electric-Only Range
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

The new variants feature a 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo engine mated to a 140 kW electric motor

Lectrix EV Launches Battery Swapping Network in Delhi
Lectrix EV Launches Battery Swapping Network in Delhi
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

Priced at Rs 2,300 per month, the Battery Swap Network subscription grants users access to swappable batteries at designated swap stations.

2024 Honda CBR400R Unveiled
2024 Honda CBR400R Unveiled
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

The motorcycle now comes with traction control and a new 5-inch TFT console

Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up Range Gets New Airconditioned Variants
Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up Range Gets New Airconditioned Variants
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

Prices for the new variants of the Bolero MaXX range from Rs 8.49 lakh up to Rs 11.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Harley-Davidson X440; How Are They Different
Hero Mavrick 440 vs Harley-Davidson X440; How Are They Different
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

The Hero Mavrick 440 is based on the Harley-Davidson X440, that is known. But how different are both motorcycles? We tell you all about the differences between the two sibling motorcycles.

Mahindra Signs Supply Agreement To Source Volkswagen’s Unified Cell, MEB Components For INGLO EVs
Mahindra Signs Supply Agreement To Source Volkswagen’s Unified Cell, MEB Components For INGLO EVs
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Over the course of the supply agreement, Mahindra will source over 50 GWh worth of cells from Volkswagen for its born-electric SUV range.

Mahindra XUV300 Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.28 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.28 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The XUV300 is currently available with a cash discount of up to Rs 82,000

Mahindra Trims Pending Vehicle Deliveries Down To 2.26 Lakh Units As Production Rises, Waiting Periods Drop
Mahindra Trims Pending Vehicle Deliveries Down To 2.26 Lakh Units As Production Rises, Waiting Periods Drop
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Compared to open bookings for 2.86 lakh SUVs at the end of Q2, Mahindra holds open bookings for 2.26 lakh SUVs at the end of Q3 FY24.

Auto Sales January 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Of Over 40,000 SUVs In India; Up 31 Per Cent
Auto Sales January 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Of Over 40,000 SUVs In India; Up 31 Per Cent
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 days ago

The company reported total SUV sales of 43,068 units in the domestic market while cumulative sales, including commercial vehicles, stood at 73,944 units.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Crosses 1 Lakh Production Milestone
Mahindra Scorpio-N Crosses 1 Lakh Production Milestone
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

18 days ago

Mahindra has recently rolled out the 1,00,000th Scorpio N. The carmaker has achieved this milestone in less than 2 years.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra Trademarks Scorpio X Name: Could It Be Used For The Upcoming Scorpio N-Based Pick-Up?
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved