Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Truck Spotted Testing In India

Mahindra has stated that the production ready version of the global Pik-up concept would be released by 2025
By Sidharth Nambiar

1 mins read

17-Nov-23 06:17 PM IST

Highlights

  • Built on an all-new ladder-frame chassis.
  • Loses a lot of styling elements on the concept vehicle.
  • To be powered by a Gen-2 MHawk diesel engine.

The prototype version of the Global Pik-Up concept vehicle, based on the Scorpio N was recently spotted testing on Indian roads. While heavily camouflaged, some details about the vehicle were visible. First showcased as a concept almost three months ago, the vehicle is built on an all-new platform that has been developed for multiple markets such as India, South and Central America, ASEAN, Australia and Africa. The company has stated then that the vehicle would be released in a production-ready version by 2025.

 

The test mule's taillamps looked different from the ones on the concept vehicle

 

Upon first glance, the test mule looks like a toned-down version of the concept vehicle, losing a lot of the styling elements such as the sporty-looking rear bumper, alloy wheels, and side skirts. The test mule's taillamps are also different, however we feel this is not the final production version. The vehicle also appears to sits lower than the concept. While the test mule’s fascia is not visible here, we expect it to resemble the Scorpio N, with similar-looking headlamps, bonnet and front fenders. 

 

The Pik-Up concept was first unveiled almost three months ago

 

Mahindra had mentioned at the Pik-Up concept’s unveil event, that the vehicle will be powered by a Gen-2 MHawk diesel engine, with an option of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle will also receive 4-wheel-drive and be available with 4 drive modes- Normal, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Rut and Sand. Some other features that will make their way into the car include 5G connectivity, semi-automatic parking, level-2 ADAS and a sunroof.

 

