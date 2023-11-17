Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Truck Spotted Testing In India
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
17-Nov-23 06:17 PM IST
Highlights
- Built on an all-new ladder-frame chassis.
- Loses a lot of styling elements on the concept vehicle.
- To be powered by a Gen-2 MHawk diesel engine.
The prototype version of the Global Pik-Up concept vehicle, based on the Scorpio N was recently spotted testing on Indian roads. While heavily camouflaged, some details about the vehicle were visible. First showcased as a concept almost three months ago, the vehicle is built on an all-new platform that has been developed for multiple markets such as India, South and Central America, ASEAN, Australia and Africa. The company has stated then that the vehicle would be released in a production-ready version by 2025.
Also Read: Mahindra Unveils Scorpio N-based Global Pik-Up Concept
The test mule's taillamps looked different from the ones on the concept vehicle
Upon first glance, the test mule looks like a toned-down version of the concept vehicle, losing a lot of the styling elements such as the sporty-looking rear bumper, alloy wheels, and side skirts. The test mule's taillamps are also different, however we feel this is not the final production version. The vehicle also appears to sits lower than the concept. While the test mule’s fascia is not visible here, we expect it to resemble the Scorpio N, with similar-looking headlamps, bonnet and front fenders.
Also Read: Mahindra Yet To Deliver 2.86 Lakh SUVs, No Relief In Waiting Period For Top-Spec XUV700, Thar RWD
The Pik-Up concept was first unveiled almost three months ago
Mahindra had mentioned at the Pik-Up concept’s unveil event, that the vehicle will be powered by a Gen-2 MHawk diesel engine, with an option of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle will also receive 4-wheel-drive and be available with 4 drive modes- Normal, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Rut and Sand. Some other features that will make their way into the car include 5G connectivity, semi-automatic parking, level-2 ADAS and a sunroof.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Mahindra Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18543 second ago
After recently sharing multiple teasers of a new motorcycle, Honda India has launched the new CB350, a more retro-style version of the modern classic bike.
-18100 second ago
This collaboration allows auto dealers to sell vehicles directly on Amazon's U.S. platform, with Hyundai being the first brand available for online purchase.
-17631 second ago
The all-new model, which will be the second product line from the Bengaluru-based start-up, appears to be notably larger than its 450 series scooters.
-17211 second ago
The fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is likely to make its India debut next year
-15151 second ago
We rank the top six electric cars and SUVs on sale in India based on their highest claimed range figures as per the WLTP cycle
-13902 second ago
The Langen LightSpeed is a 185 bhp rocket in a 185 kg package, and is the British brand’s second bike, and the firs to be powered by a four-stroke engine.
-4927 second ago
The CB350 is the third model introduced using the 350cc platform featuring retro classic styling
-4438 second ago
CSS will host training rounds across two weekends in January and February 2024
-3705 second ago
Lucid has stated that it will start manufacturing the Gravity SUV by late-2024
-728 second ago
Popular models such as the Jupiter 125, Ntorq 125, Raider, iQube S, Ronin, Apache RR 310, Apache RTR 310 and recently launched X electric scooter will be introduced to the European market.
19 hours ago
The 2024 Honda WR-V for Japan is the made-in-India Elevate SUV produced at the automaker’s Tapukara facility and exported to several markets overseas
20 hours ago
New system reduces hydraulic-based braking systems with electric motors at each wheel to generate braking force.
2 days ago
The introductory price of Rs 6.50 lakh for the Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift has now been extended till November 30
6 days ago
The Mahindra Scorpio family accounts for the highest number of pending orders at present with close to 1.20 lakh open bookings.
6 days ago
The BMW X5 has been one of the better-looking SUVs out there. And that remains unchanged with the updated model as well.