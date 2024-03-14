Login
Anand Mahindra Gifts Chess Prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa A Mahindra XUV400

The Mahindra XUV400 is the brand's first-ever electric SUV and is priced at Rs 15.49 lakh
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 14, 2024

Highlights

  • Chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa recently took delivery of his new Mahindra XUV400.
  • Praggnanandhaa is India's number one chess player, beating Vishwanathan Anand.
  • The SUV is priced at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Anand Mahindra has gifted the new Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV to chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa. Mahindra had promised to gift a car to Rameshbabu's parents following his remarkable performance at the FIDE World Chess Cup last year. The 18-year-old is India's number one chess player, surpassing Viswanathan Anand in the chess rankings. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO & XUV 1XO Names Trademarked
 

Rameshbabu took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share about the delivery of his new prized possession. The chess player wrote, “Received XUV400. My parents are very happy. Thank you very much.” While the variant is unknown, XUV400 has been delivered in the pristine shade of white.

 

undefined

The 2023 FIDE Chess World Cup Final saw Rameshbabu come close to clinching the world title before being beaten by Magnus Carlsen. The admirable feat caught Mr Mahindra's attention, who declared that he would be gifting an electric SUV to the chess player.

 

Also ReadComparison Review: Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV – Which SUV Wins The 2024 Battle?
 

The Mahindra XUV400 is the brand's first-ever electric SUV. The model is available with two battery options - 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh. The model received major upgrades earlier this year including a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, dual-zone AC, a sunroof, and wireless phone charging. The model also comes with six airbags, ESP, Hill Hold Assist, TPMS and more. The SUV is priced at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Also ReadAuto Sales February 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Growth Of 24 Per Cent
 

This won't be the first time Anand Mahindra has gifted SUVs to sports persons. The Mahindra boss has previously gifted SUVs to several athletes including Neeraj Chopra, Avani Lekhara, Deepa Malik, Sarfaraz Khan, PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik. More recently, he gifted the Mahindra Thar to cricketer Sarfaraz Khan. 


 

# Anand Mahindra# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra XUV400 # Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV# electric SUV# Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa# Cars
