car&bike Awards 2024: Mahindra XUV400 Wins Electric Vehicle of the Year

The Mahindra XUV400 has been awarded the Electric Vehicle of The Year at the car&bike Awards 2024. The all-electric SUV was Mahindra’s refreshed attempt at going the all-electric route after the E2O and eVerito and a precursor to the upcoming much touted Born Electric SUVs. The XUV400 was up against the likes of the diminutive MG Comet and the Citroen eC3 – both strong contenders for someone wanting a compact city car.

While based on the smaller XUV300, the 400 measured over 4 metres in length not required to meet the sub-four metre regulations for excise benefits. The design too is derived from the 300 with notable changes including the copper highlights, closed-off grille and air dam and revised taillamps on the exterior. The cabin meanwhile was unchanged over its smaller internal combustion sibling.

The XUV400 was launched in two variants – EC and EL, a pair of battery packs and a range of up to 456 km based on MIDC testing. he XUV400 EC gets a 34.5 kWh battery pack offering 375 km of range while the EL packs in a larger 39.4 kWh unit offering a claimed 456 km per charge (MIDC figures). Both variants though get the same electric motor outputting 110 kW and 310 Nm.

On the equipment front, the EC packed in kit such as all-wheel disc brakes, steel wheels, halogen headlamps, single pedal driving, connected car tech, manual AC and fabric seats with the EL getting additional features such as 6 airbags, alloy wheels, a rearview camera, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, keyless entry and go, projector headlamps, leatherette upholstery, rear wiper and washer and height-adjustable driver seat.

The SUV received a notable update earlier this year in the form of new Pro variants that added in an updated cabin with a larger touchscreen, a redesigned centre console and some new features such as dual-zone climate control, a digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents and lighter dual-tone upholstery. The drivetrain however remained unchanged though the smaller, 34.5 kWh battery option is now also offered with the fully-loaded EL Pro trim.