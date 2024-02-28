car&bike Awards 2024: Mahindra XUV400 Wins Electric Vehicle of the Year
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 28, 2024
Highlights
The Mahindra XUV400 has been awarded the Electric Vehicle of The Year at the car&bike Awards 2024. The all-electric SUV was Mahindra’s refreshed attempt at going the all-electric route after the E2O and eVerito and a precursor to the upcoming much touted Born Electric SUVs. The XUV400 was up against the likes of the diminutive MG Comet and the Citroen eC3 – both strong contenders for someone wanting a compact city car.
While based on the smaller XUV300, the 400 measured over 4 metres in length not required to meet the sub-four metre regulations for excise benefits. The design too is derived from the 300 with notable changes including the copper highlights, closed-off grille and air dam and revised taillamps on the exterior. The cabin meanwhile was unchanged over its smaller internal combustion sibling.
The XUV400 was launched in two variants – EC and EL, a pair of battery packs and a range of up to 456 km based on MIDC testing. he XUV400 EC gets a 34.5 kWh battery pack offering 375 km of range while the EL packs in a larger 39.4 kWh unit offering a claimed 456 km per charge (MIDC figures). Both variants though get the same electric motor outputting 110 kW and 310 Nm.
On the equipment front, the EC packed in kit such as all-wheel disc brakes, steel wheels, halogen headlamps, single pedal driving, connected car tech, manual AC and fabric seats with the EL getting additional features such as 6 airbags, alloy wheels, a rearview camera, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, keyless entry and go, projector headlamps, leatherette upholstery, rear wiper and washer and height-adjustable driver seat.
The SUV received a notable update earlier this year in the form of new Pro variants that added in an updated cabin with a larger touchscreen, a redesigned centre console and some new features such as dual-zone climate control, a digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents and lighter dual-tone upholstery. The drivetrain however remained unchanged though the smaller, 34.5 kWh battery option is now also offered with the fully-loaded EL Pro trim.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17523 second ago
The V8-powered SL55 went up against the likes of the Lotus Eletre and the Mercedes-AMG C43 eventually, winning in this category
-15715 second ago
The Seal will be BYD’s third all-electric model for India following the e6 MPV and the Atto 3 SUV.
-7904 second ago
Yamaha said that it will continue sales of its flagship R1 superbike in race spec to teams and individuals participating in track racing.
-5088 second ago
"The Call of the Blue" slogan, integral to Yamaha's brand campaign, will adorn the front cowls of Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins's YZR-M1 bikes
11 minutes ago
All motorcycles in the range receive subtle cosmetic updates along with a few additional features over the previous models
33 minutes ago
Mahindra says the Thar Earth Edition is inspired by the Thar desert and comes with a new satin matte paint finish and black and beige dual-tone upholstery.
2 hours ago
Tata Safari received a thorough update last year
2 hours ago
The global icon brings Suzuki’s legendary off-road prowess to India
14 hours ago
Hyundai’s compact sedan takes the top honours over some very game competition.
14 hours ago
The Honda Elevate had to compete with the likes of the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV 400 to win the coveted CNB Compact SUV of the Year title.
33 minutes ago
Mahindra says the Thar Earth Edition is inspired by the Thar desert and comes with a new satin matte paint finish and black and beige dual-tone upholstery.
15 hours ago
Helming the Mahindra ship through choppy waters caused by the pandemic and global component shortages, Jejurikar has helped the SUV marque bolster its strengths.
5 days ago
The new iteration does get an all-new colour scheme but lacks certain features present in the standard Z8 and primarily on the drivetrain, as it is only available in RWD form.
5 days ago
The new variant misses out on a few features offered in the Z8 and is only available in two-wheel drive form.
5 days ago
Ohh, it was a race against time indeed! With the winter waning in Northern India. But the good news is we did see what we aimed for! Tonnes of snowfall.