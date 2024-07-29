Mahindra Thar Roxx To Be Offered With A Panoramic Sunroof
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on July 29, 2024
Highlights
- Mahindra has released a teaser image for the Thar Roxx.
- The image confirms that the SUV will be offered with a panoramic sunroof.
- The SUV is expected to feature a 10.25-inch infotainment display.
After previewing the Thar Roxx earlier today, Mahindra has now released a teaser image of the SUV. While the image doesn’t show much of the vehicle’s exterior, it confirms that the SUV will be offered with a panoramic sunroof, quite possibly in its top-spec guise. Slated to debut on August 15, the prices of the Thar Roxx are expected to be announced soon after. The five-door Thar will be Mahindra’s third significant launch of 2024, after the XUV 3XO and the XUV400 Pro EV.
Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx: New Visuals Of The 5-Door Thar Shown In Second Promo
The Thar Roxx is expected to feature the 10.25-inch infotainment system from the XUV 3XO (image credits: Rushlane)
Another detail visible in the teaser is the tip of the floating infotainment system inside the vehicle which has been spied previously. The unit is expected to be a 10.25-inch unit, the same as the XUV 3XO which was launched earlier this year. The SUV is also expected to feature a fully digital instrument cluster.
Also Read: Mahindra Thar 5-Door Previewed In Official Video Ahead Of August 15 Debut; Named Thar Roxx
The Thar Roxx will debut on August 15
The earlier teasers of the Mahindra Thar Roxx have revealed most of the SUV’s design. The five-door SUV will sport round LED headlamps that house C-shaped DRLs. Another unique touch on the Thar five-door is the new grille that has a six-slot design. The SUV also features an angled C-pillar, unlike the three-door Thar. Many of the other styling cues remain the same as its three-door counterpart, including the indicators mounted on the wheel arches, old-fashioned mirrors and door handles. The tail lamp units on the SUV will also remain the same as the three-door version.
Also Read: Mahindra Thar 5-Door Spotted Undisguised; New Photos Reveal Front End Design
The Mahindra Thar Roxx will sport round LED headlamps that house C-shaped DRLs
The Thar Roxx is expected to be offered with two powertrain options - a 2.2-litre diesel engine from the Scorpio-N, which churns out 174 bhp, and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine, producing 201 bhp. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and automatic, paired with either engine. The SUV is also expected to be offered in a rear-wheel-drive configuration, aside from its four-wheel-drive format to keep prices in check.
