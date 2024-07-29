Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New BMW 5 SeriesMINI Countryman E2024 MINI Cooper SKia EV6Tata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan New X-TrailCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450TVS Apache RTR 160BMW CE 04 ElectricBajaj Freedom 125 CNG
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 SportSuzuki V-Strom 1050
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra Thar Roxx To Be Offered With A Panoramic Sunroof

The latest teaser image of the Thar Roxx confirms that it will feature a panoramic sunroof
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 29, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra has released a teaser image for the Thar Roxx.
  • The image confirms that the SUV will be offered with a panoramic sunroof.
  • The SUV is expected to feature a 10.25-inch infotainment display.

After previewing the Thar Roxx earlier today, Mahindra has now released a teaser image of the SUV. While the image doesn’t show much of the vehicle’s exterior, it confirms that the SUV will be offered with a panoramic sunroof, quite possibly in its top-spec guise. Slated to debut on August 15, the prices of the Thar Roxx are expected to be announced soon after. The five-door Thar will be Mahindra’s third significant launch of 2024, after the XUV 3XO and the XUV400 Pro EV. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx: New Visuals Of The 5-Door Thar Shown In Second Promo
Mahindra Thar Roxx To Be Offered With A Panoramic Sunroof 1The Thar Roxx is expected to feature the 10.25-inch infotainment system from the XUV 3XO (image credits: Rushlane)

 

Another detail visible in the teaser is the tip of the floating infotainment system inside the vehicle which has been spied previously. The unit is expected to be a 10.25-inch unit, the same as the XUV 3XO which was launched earlier this year. The SUV is also expected to feature a fully digital instrument cluster. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar 5-Door Previewed In Official Video Ahead Of August 15 Debut; Named Thar Roxx

Whats App Image 2024 07 29 at 13 39 23 f59c36d3

 The Thar Roxx will debut on August 15

 

The earlier teasers of the Mahindra Thar Roxx have revealed most of the SUV’s design. The five-door SUV will sport round LED headlamps that house C-shaped DRLs. Another unique touch on the Thar five-door is the new grille that has a six-slot design. The SUV also features an angled C-pillar, unlike the three-door Thar. Many of the other styling cues remain the same as its three-door counterpart, including the indicators mounted on the wheel arches, old-fashioned mirrors and door handles. The tail lamp units on the SUV will also remain the same as the three-door version.

 

Also ReadMahindra Thar 5-Door Spotted Undisguised; New Photos Reveal Front End Design

Thar1

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will sport round LED headlamps that house C-shaped DRLs

 

The Thar Roxx is expected to be offered with two powertrain options - a 2.2-litre diesel engine from the Scorpio-N, which churns out 174 bhp, and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine, producing 201 bhp. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and automatic, paired with either engine. The SUV is also expected to be offered in a rear-wheel-drive configuration, aside from its four-wheel-drive format to keep prices in check.


 

# Mahindra# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra XUV400 # Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV# Mahindra Thar Roxx# Mahindra Thar Roxx Launch# Mahindra Thar Roxx images# Mahindra XUV 3XO# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The five-door version of the Thar, named the Mahindra Thar Roxx is one of the most anticipated launches of the year
    Mahindra Thar Roxx: New Visuals Of The 5-Door Thar Shown In Second Promo
  • August 2024 will see as many as eight car launches from brands such as Mahindra, Tata, Citroen, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, and Lamborghini.
    Upcoming Car Launches In India In August 2024: Mahindra Thar Roxx, Citroen Basalt, Tata Curvv, Lamborghini Urus SE, And More
  • Mahindra has finally shared the first look of the 5-door Thar, along with revealing its name, in a promo video ahead of its official unveiling next month.
    Mahindra Thar 5-Door Previewed In Official Video Ahead Of August 15 Debut; Named Thar Roxx
  • With this, the AX7 trim of the SUV now starts at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
    Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Prices Temporarily Slashed By Up To Rs 2.2 Lakh
  • The new 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar is expected to be introduced sometime in August 2024.
    Mahindra Thar 5-Door Spotted Again Ahead Of Its Arrival In August 2024

Latest News

  • Maserati has officially introduced the Grecale SUV in India. With two new dealer touchpoints, the Grecale is expected to bring sales figures the Italian marque missed out on. Deliveries are readily available, while an electric version to soon follow.
    Maserati Grecale Makes India Debut; Prices Start at Rs 1.31 crore
  • Named the Ferrari Approved Certification program, the initiative was announced globally in October 2023
    Ferrari Introduces 'Approved Certification' Pre-Owned Supercar Business In India
  • The latest teaser image of the Thar Roxx confirms that it will feature a panoramic sunroof
    Mahindra Thar Roxx To Be Offered With A Panoramic Sunroof
  • This article presents some useful tips to help you get the best resale value for your car
    Maximising Your Car's Resale Value: Recommended Strategies
  • The Lexus LM 350h is offered in two options – the 7-seater VIP variants priced at Rs. 2 crore and the 4-seater Ultra Luxury trim priced at Rs. 2.50 crore (both ex-showroom).
    Lexus LM 350h Luxury MPV Deliveries Commence In India
  • 8,49,41,997 shares of Ola Electric with an aggregate value of Rs 5500 crore will be offered for sale on the exchange
    Ola Electric IPO To Open On August 2; Shares To Be Offered In The Price Band Of Rs 72 to Rs 76
  • Is a 450 cc scrambler model the logical next step in Royal Enfield’s Sherpa 450 platform after the Guerrilla 450? We look at the possibilities.
    Opinion: Is There A Royal Enfield Scram 450 In The Making?
  • Ola Electric’s CEO posted a 3-second teaser video of what could be the first electric motorcycle from the EV manufacturer. Launch likely to be on August 15
    New Ola Electric Bike To Be Launched Soon?
  • The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has achieved this milestone in 23 months, and while the first 1 lakh units were sold during the first year, the next 1 lakh units were sold in just 10 months.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Achieves 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
  • The five-door version of the Thar, named the Mahindra Thar Roxx is one of the most anticipated launches of the year
    Mahindra Thar Roxx: New Visuals Of The 5-Door Thar Shown In Second Promo

Research More on Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Expected Price : ₹ 15 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 15, 2024

Popular Mahindra Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra Thar Roxx To Be Offered With A Panoramic Sunroof
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved