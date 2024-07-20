Mahindra Thar 5-Door Previewed In Official Video Ahead Of August 15 Debut; Named Thar Roxx

After numerous sightings of test mules of the 5-door Thar, Mahindra has officially unveiled the first teaser for the upcoming SUV, and confirmed its name. The 5-door derivative is named Thar Roxx, one of the names Mahindra trademarked in December 2023. Anticipated to be one of the biggest launches of 2024, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is set to debut on August 15, 2024, continuing Mahindra's tradition of introducing its most important new models on this date.

The Thar Roxx will get LED headlights flanked by C-shaped LED DRLs.

The design of the Thar Roxx appears consistent with the undisguised version spotted recently. It maintains the iconic round headlights synonymous with the Thar family, now enhanced with LED projector units and C-shaped DRLs. Other familiar design elements include indicators mounted on the wheel arches, retro-style mirrors, C-shaped LED taillights and door handles although the 5-spoke wheel design looks fresh. The Mahindra branding sits right between the bonnet line and the grill and we also expect it to get 360-degree cameras.

Although the teaser doesn’t reveal the interior, earlier spy shots indicate the SUV will feature a fully digital instruments display and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, likely the same as the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Additional features expected include rear AC vents and a panoramic sunroof.

The Mahindra branding sits right above the grill with the front camera positioned underneath.

The 5-door Thar Roxx is expected to be powered by the 2.2-litre diesel engine from the Scorpio-N, delivering 174 bhp. A 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine, producing 201 bhp, will also be available. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and automatic, paired with either engine. While all-wheel drive will be standard, rear-wheel drive versions are also expected to be offered, aiming for a more competitive starting price.