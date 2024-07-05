Mahindra Thar 5-Door Spotted Again Ahead Of Its Arrival In August 2024

The 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar will be one of the hottest launches this year, and car&bike now has received some exclusive photos of a production-ready test mule. The model was spotted testing in Mumbai, and judging by the looks of it, this appears to be the production-ready version of the 5-Door Thar. That is understandable because the SUV is expected to be introduced sometime next month, possibly on August 15, 2024, which has been a tradition with all important car launches from Mahindra.

Now, this is not the first time that the 5-door Mahindra Thar has been spotted testing in India. In fact, over the last couple of years, Mahindra has been seen testing the SUV across different regions of the country. All spy shots indicate that the basic silhouette of the SUV will remain similar to the original Thar but with an extended body. However, the 5-door version will differentiate itself with all-new styling. Also, while Mahindra has trademarked several names for the SUV, we expect the new 5-door version to be called Thar Armada.

Styling-wise the SUV seems like it will be different from the 3-Door Thar

The latest spy photos show us that the 5-door Thar will be boxy, gets a straight bonnet with external locks, and flared high clearance wheel arches. However, styling-wise the SUV seems to come with a new grille different from the Thar, and round headlamps, featuring what appears to be projector LED headlamps. The test mule is still running on steel wheels, but you do get a floorboard and the higher-spec model will get alloys. The SUV also features large ORVMs, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel and LED taillamps with stop lamps. The tailgate too looks like it gets the same split design as the Thar.

While we don’t see the cabin here, previous spy photos have revealed that the SUV will get a fully digital instrument console and a larger 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system. Something that seems to have been borrowed from the Mahindra XUV 3XO. The model will also come with front and rear centre armrests, a rear wiper, rear AC vents, and possibly a sunroof.

The 5-Door version of the Thar will come with a 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine

Powering the 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar will be a familiar 2.2-litre diesel engine from the Scorpio-N tuned for 174 bhp. Expect the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol as well churning out 201 bhp. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and automatic paired with either engine option. Power will be sent to all four wheels, although, we also expect rear-wheel drive versions to be offered for sale, which will help the SUV secure a more competitive starting price.

Photo Courtesy: Yousuf Jawed