Mahindra Thar 5-Door Spotted Testing In Near-Production Guise

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is slated for launch later this year and the model appears to have entered its final testing phase. The Thar 5-door or Thar Armada as it might be called, was spotted testing in a near-production guise in Pune, close to the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) facility. The all-new Mahindra Thar Armada is expected to arrive by August this year.

The latest spy shots reveal the production parts in place for the Mahindra Thar 5-door. The long-wheelbase version of the Thar 3-door gets the bumpers, side-step, and 19-inch alloy wheels in place. It also gets LED lights all around along with a fully digital instrument console, and a larger 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system borrowed from the Mahindra XUV 3XO. The model will also come with front and rear centre armrests, a sunroof, a rear wiper, and rear AC vents.



The longer wheelbase on the Mahindra Thar 5-door will bring an extra row of seats and an extra set of doors, while also liberating more room in the boot. It will also get a fixed roof unlike the Thar 3-door, and more creature comforts like a remote fuel filling cap.

Powering the Mahindra Thar 5-door will be a familiar 2.2-litre diesel engine from the Scorpio-N tuned for 174 bhp. Expect the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol as well churning out 201 bhp. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and automatic paired with either engine option. Power will be sent to all four wheels, although, we also expect rear-wheel drive versions to be offered for sale, which will help the SUV secure a more competitive starting price.

The Mahindra Thar Armada is expected to compete in the Rs 15-25 lakh (ex-showroom) space. Its primary rival will be the newly launched Force Gurkha 5-door. More details on the Thar 5-door will unfold in the coming days.



