Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition Revealed

Mahindra has showcased the new Scorpio-N Adventure Edition for the South African market, and the made-in-India SUV gets a new rugged look. The Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition was promised for South Africa last year and brings a host of upgrades, including new bumpers, alloys, tyres, and more. The new offering is now the top-spec variant in the Scorpio-N range in South Africa.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition looks ready to tackle rough terrain. The new bumpers are smaller and made out of metal, improving the approach and departure angles. The front bumper also gets a tow bar, recovery hooks, high-lift jacking points, auxiliary lights, and a winch.

The Scorpio-N Adventure Edition also gets a blacked-out roof rack, while the SUV rides on new 18-inch alloy wheels with high-profile all-terrain tyres. The wheel arches also get additional cladding to accommodate the wider-spec tyres on the SUV. The rear continues to stay the same but sports the new bumper.

There are no mechanical changes, and the Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition continues to use the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine tuned for 172 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with only the 6-speed automatic transmission in South Africa, which sends power to all four wheels. Apart from all-wheel drive, the Adventure Edition also packs a mechanical rear-locking differential and an electronic brake-locking differential, as well as hill hold and hill descent control. The seven-seater SUV also gets terrain modes: Normal, Grass, Gravel, Snow, Mud, and Sand.

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition is priced at 644,499 Rand (around Rs. 29.29 lakh).