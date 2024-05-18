Login
Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition Revealed

The Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition has been revealed in South Africa and brings a host of upgrades, including new bumpers, alloys, tyres, and more to give it a rugged look.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 18, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition gets changes for better off-roading ability.
  • The Scorpio-N Adventure Edition gets new bumpers, alloys, and a roof rack.
  • Power comes from the familiar 2.2-litre diesel engine.

Mahindra has showcased the new Scorpio-N Adventure Edition for the South African market, and the made-in-India SUV gets a new rugged look. The Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition was promised for South Africa last year and brings a host of upgrades, including new bumpers, alloys, tyres, and more. The new offering is now the top-spec variant in the Scorpio-N range in South Africa. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra To Launch 16 New Models In India By 2030; Will Include 7 EVs

 

Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure

 

The Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition looks ready to tackle rough terrain. The new bumpers are smaller and made out of metal, improving the approach and departure angles. The front bumper also gets a tow bar, recovery hooks, high-lift jacking points, auxiliary lights, and a winch. 

 

The Scorpio-N Adventure Edition also gets a blacked-out roof rack, while the SUV rides on new 18-inch alloy wheels with high-profile all-terrain tyres. The wheel arches also get additional cladding to accommodate the wider-spec tyres on the SUV. The rear continues to stay the same but sports the new bumper. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Exploring Hybrid Technology For India But Focus Remains On EVs

 

Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure

 

There are no mechanical changes, and the Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition continues to use the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine tuned for 172 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with only the 6-speed automatic transmission in South Africa, which sends power to all four wheels. Apart from all-wheel drive, the Adventure Edition also packs a mechanical rear-locking differential and an electronic brake-locking differential, as well as hill hold and hill descent control. The seven-seater SUV also gets terrain modes: Normal, Grass, Gravel, Snow, Mud, and Sand. 

 

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition is priced at 644,499 Rand (around Rs. 29.29 lakh).

# Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition# Scorpio-N Adventure Edition# Mahindra Scorpio-N# Mahindra South Africa# Scorpio-N Adventure# Scorpio-N# Mahindra SUVs# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Cars
Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra Scorpio-N
8.4

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Starts at ₹ 13.6 - 24.54 Lakh

Popular Mahindra Models

