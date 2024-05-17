Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-VHyundai Casper
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Keeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeRoyal Enfield Classic 350 BobberSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra Exploring Hybrid Technology For India But Focus Remains On EVs

Mahindra revealed that it is examining hybrid technology for its future products in India, but will only start development according to consumer demand
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra recently revealed that it is examining hybrid technology for the Indian Market.
  • To only start developing products according to market demand.
  • The brand also reaffirmed its commitment to producing electric vehicles.

Mahindra revealed that it is closely examining hybrid technology for the Indian market. The automaker, however, also reaffirmed its focus towards developing electric vehicles for the Indian market with a Rs 12,000 crore investment and revealed that it will only start developing hybrid products according to consumer demand. It also talked about the difficulties associated with building a hybrid powertrain from scratch, and the lack of subsidies for hybrid products, while emphasizing that it is looking for ways to localise the technology. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra To Launch 16 New Models In India By 2030; Will Include 7 EVs

XUV 2022 08 15 T14 07 02 176 Z

Mahindra has reaffirmed its focus towards EVs and plans to invest Rs 12,000 crores

 

Speaking at the press conference, Anish Shah, Group CEO, Mahindra Group said “From a consumer demand standpoint, if they (hybrids) become a bigger factor, we would be ready for that. We view hybrids as an extension of ICE. If there are significant changes in hybrid technology, that make it much more like an EV, then that's something we would go with much faster. At this point in time, we feel good about the focus on EVs, we are ready for hybrids, and are looking at hybrid technologies closely.”

 

Mahindra’s announcement comes amidst a global shift from EVs to plug-in-hybrid vehicles. The slow adoption of EVs has prompted manufacturers to shift their focus to PHEVs. Manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz, General Motors and Hyundai Motor have invested large sums of money into developing new plug-in-hybrid products, which they believe will facilitate a smoother transition to EVs. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Reports Open Bookings Of Over 2.20 Lakh Units; Targets Further Ramp-Up in Production

Mahindra BE SU Vs 2022 08 15 T14 09 18 200 Z 9dcaf7b765

The manufacturer plans to introduce seven new electric SUVs for the Indian market by 2030

 

Mahindra has been very vocal about its EV plans in recent years and revealed in its press conference that it will invest Rs 12,000 crores into its EV business over the next three years. The manufacturer plans to introduce seven new electric SUVs for the Indian market by 2030. The carmaker has said that its first Born Electric SUV is set to arrive in the last quarter of FY2025 (January to March 2025) with subsequent models to follow. Mahindra, however, still plans to produce ICE vehicles well into the decade with an investment of Rs 8500 crores and plans to introduce 9 new SUVs in India by 2030 – 3 facelifts and 6 all-new models.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO T-GDi AT First Drive: Revitalised Sub-4M SUV Guns For The Top

Mahindra Unveils Global Pik Up Vision Concept

Mahindra plans to introduce 9 new SUVs in India by 2030 – 3 facelifts and 6 all-new models

 

Mahindra’ Auto business reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 4,714 crore. This was a marked growth from Rs 1,908 crore in the previous financial year and saw the Auto business vertical overtake the company’s Farm business as its most profitable entity. 

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra# Mahindra Hybrid Technology# Mahindra electric vehicles# Cars# Cover Story# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Popular Mahindra Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

  • The latest models feature a slew of mechanical upgrades and cosmetic tweaks, and now make even more power than before
    Porsche Cayenne GTS, Cayenne GTS Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 2 Crore
  • The new program is offered across six locations in India and offers leasing options of up to 60 months.
    Kia India Partners With Orix To Launch Vehicle Leasing Program
  • The renewal underscores the mutual respect between Albon and Williams, highlighting the driver's consistency and leadership within the team.
    F1: Alex Albon Commits To Williams With New Multi-Year Deal
  • TVS Motor Company has launched a ‘Blaze of Black’ Dark edition of the Apache RTR 160 and the Apache RTR 160 4V.
    New TVS Apache RTR 160 Blaze of Black Dark Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.20 Lakh
  • Only 341 units of the Ducati Monster Senna will be manufactured, representing Senna’s three F1 World Championships and 41 times that he won an F1 race.
    Ducati Monster Senna Edition Revealed; Pays Tribute To F1 Legend Ayrton Senna
  • The carmaker is set to invest a total of Rs 27,000 crore over the next three financial years into its Auto vertical focusing on product development and capacity expansion.
    Mahindra To Launch 16 New Models In India By 2030; Will Include 7 EVs
  • Maruti's revamped, B-segment dominating hatchback has now entered its fourth generation -- but how does it stack up against one of the most popular micro-SUVs around?
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift Vs Hyundai Exter: Engines, Dimensions, Prices Compared
  • The brand currently has a production capacity of 49,000 units a month, which it plans to scale up to 64,000 units by the end of FY25
    Mahindra Reports Open Bookings Of Over 2.20 Lakh Units; Targets Further Ramp-Up in Production
  • The social media post hints at the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR arriving in limited numbers and as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).
    Kawasaki Teases Ninja ZX-4RR For India, To Be Brought In Limited Numbers
  • This special edition variant gets a range of cosmetic tweaks and is available with BMW Driving Assistant as standard
    BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.9 Lakh
  • The carmaker is set to invest a total of Rs 27,000 crore over the next three financial years into its Auto vertical focusing on product development and capacity expansion.
    Mahindra To Launch 16 New Models In India By 2030; Will Include 7 EVs
  • The brand currently has a production capacity of 49,000 units a month, which it plans to scale up to 64,000 units by the end of FY25
    Mahindra Reports Open Bookings Of Over 2.20 Lakh Units; Targets Further Ramp-Up in Production
  • The company claims to achieve this booking milestone within about 60 minutes of opening the order book.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Bookings Cross 50,000 Units
  • The booking amount has been set at Rs 21,000.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Bookings Open; Deliveries To Commence From May 26
  • Limited-run XUV700 Blaze also features red interior highlights; will be available only in 7-seat configuration.
    Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition Launched At Rs 24.24 Lakh; Wears Matte Red Paint
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra Exploring Hybrid Technology For India But Focus Remains On EVs
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved