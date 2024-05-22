Login
Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select Launched; Gets Panoramic Sunroof, Push-Button Start/Stop

Solely offered in seven-seat form, prices for the new variants range from Rs 16.89 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 22, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra has rolled out a new trim for the XUV700.
  • Gets a few extra features.
  • Prices range from Rs 16.89 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh.

Mahindra has rolled out a new mid-level trim for its SUV, the XUV700. Named AX5 Select, it slots in between the AX3 and AX5 trims in the lineup and gets a few extra features. Solely offered in 7-seat form, customers can opt for both, petrol and diesel engines, mated to either an automatic or manual gearbox with the AX5 Select. Prices for the new trim range from Rs 16.89 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh depending on the engine and transmission the customer chooses. In terms of starting price, it is Rs 50,000 more expensive than the AX3 variant.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Reports Open Bookings Of Over 2.20 Lakh Units; Targets Further Ramp-Up in Production

Mahindra XUV 700 Interior 2022 07 24 T10 04 48 109 Z

The AX5 Select variants get a panoramic sunroof, push-button start/stop, and second row map lamps

 

In terms of features, the AX5 Select retains all the features offered in the AX3 such as Dual 10.24-inch Infotainment and Digital Cluster screens, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6 Speaker sound system and LED DRLs. However, in addition to this, it also gets a panoramic sunroof, push-button start/stop, and second-row map lamps. It however, misses out on features such as LED headlamps, curtain airbags for all rows, reverse camera, cruise control, and fog lamps, all of which are only offered with the more expensive AX5 trim.

 

Also Read: Mahindra To Launch 16 New Models In India By 2030; Will Include 7 EVs

 

The powertrain options offered with the SUV include a petrol engine that churns out a peak 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque and a diesel motor that makes 182 bhp and 420 Nm of torque (450 Nm with the automatic). Both powertrains are offered with automatic and manual transmission options.

