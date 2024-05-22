Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select Launched; Gets Panoramic Sunroof, Push-Button Start/Stop

Mahindra has rolled out a new mid-level trim for its SUV, the XUV700. Named AX5 Select, it slots in between the AX3 and AX5 trims in the lineup and gets a few extra features. Solely offered in 7-seat form, customers can opt for both, petrol and diesel engines, mated to either an automatic or manual gearbox with the AX5 Select. Prices for the new trim range from Rs 16.89 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh depending on the engine and transmission the customer chooses. In terms of starting price, it is Rs 50,000 more expensive than the AX3 variant.

The AX5 Select variants get a panoramic sunroof, push-button start/stop, and second row map lamps

In terms of features, the AX5 Select retains all the features offered in the AX3 such as Dual 10.24-inch Infotainment and Digital Cluster screens, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6 Speaker sound system and LED DRLs. However, in addition to this, it also gets a panoramic sunroof, push-button start/stop, and second-row map lamps. It however, misses out on features such as LED headlamps, curtain airbags for all rows, reverse camera, cruise control, and fog lamps, all of which are only offered with the more expensive AX5 trim.

The powertrain options offered with the SUV include a petrol engine that churns out a peak 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque and a diesel motor that makes 182 bhp and 420 Nm of torque (450 Nm with the automatic). Both powertrains are offered with automatic and manual transmission options.