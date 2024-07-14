Mahindra Thar 5-Door Spotted Undisguised; New Photos Reveal Front End Design

The Mahindra Thar five-door has been spied in undisguised form ahead of its launch. Mostly spotted with camouflage on, the new images clearly show the upcoming SUV’s front end. Slated to be one of the hottest launches of 2024, the Mahindra Thar five-door is expected to be launched on August 15, 2024, as has been the tradition with a lot of important car launches from Mahindra.

The new images reveal the SUV’s front end, which sports a new grille, different from the one on its three-door counterpart. The five-door Thar features a unique six-slot design for its grille, with all slots divided by a horizontal slat. While it retains the round shape for the headlights that has been associated with the Thar family, it now looks like it comes with LED projector units for the very first time, outlined by C-shaped DRLs. The SUV also features an angled C-pillar unlike the three-door Thar. Many of the other styling cues remain the same, including the indicators mounted on the wheel arches, old-fashioned mirrors and door handles. Also, while Mahindra has trademarked several names for the SUV, we expect the new five-door version to be called Thar Armada.



The new Thar five-door will feature LED projector headlights (Older spy shot)

While we don’t see the cabin here, previous spy shots have revealed that the SUV will get a fully digital instrument console and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The infotainment system is likely to be the same unit as the Mahindra XUV 3XO. A few other features on the model will likely include rear AC vents, and possibly a sunroof.

The SUV is expected to be called the Armada (Older spy shot)

Powering the five-door version of the Mahindra Thar will be the 2.2-litre diesel engine from the Scorpio-N tuned for 174 bhp. Expect the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol as well churning out 201 bhp. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and automatic paired with either engine option. Power will be sent to all four wheels, although, we also expect rear-wheel drive versions to be offered for sale, which will help the SUV secure a more competitive starting price.





