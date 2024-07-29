Login
Mahindra Thar Roxx: New Visuals Of The 5-Door Thar Shown In Second Promo

The five-door version of the Thar, named the Mahindra Thar Roxx is one of the most anticipated launches of the year
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 29, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra has teased the Thar Roxx yet again ahead of its debut on August 15.
  • The new teaser shows the SUV driving with the mountains in the backdrop.
  • Expected to be offered with two engine options.

Mahindra has yet again previewed the five-door Thar SUV, named the Thar Roxx, ahead of its debut on August 15 2024. With prices expected to be announced later this month, the SUV is one of the most anticipated launches of the month, and possibly even the year. The previous teaser of the SUV, which was released a few days ago revealed what the SUV would be called and gave us a first glimpse of what it would look like. The new teaser shows visuals of the SUV driving with the mountains in the backdrop. 

 

The Thar has been spied without camouflage previously, which revealed how the SUV’s front end would look like. The Thar Roxx will come with round LED projector headlamps for the very first time outlined by C-shaped DRLs. The five-door Thar will feature a unique six-slot design for its grille, with all slots divided by a horizontal slat. The SUV also features an angled C-pillar unlike the three-door Thar. It will also get a new design for its alloy wheels. Many of the other styling cues remain the same as its three-door counterpart, including the indicators mounted on the wheel arches, old-fashioned mirrors and door handles. The tail lamp units on the SUV will also remain the same.

 

While the SUV’s interior hasn’t been shown in both teaser videos released by Mahindra, previous spy shots have revealed that the SUV will get a fully digital instrument console and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The infotainment system is likely to be the same unit as the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which was launched earlier this year. 

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx New Visuals Of The 5 Door Thar Shown In Second Promo 3
 Styling cues of the SUV shown in the video- LED projector headlamp, tail lamp, mirror

 

The Thar Roxx will likely be powered by the 2.2-litre diesel engine from the Scorpio-N, which churns out 174 bhp. A 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine, producing 201 bhp, is also expected to be offered. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and automatic, paired with either engine. The SUV is also expected to be offered in a rear-wheel-drive configuration, aside from its four-wheel-drive format to keep prices in check. 


 

