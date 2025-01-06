Kia Sonet: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

A formidable name in the sub-4 metre SUV segment, the Kia Sonet has been selling at an average of close to 10,000 units each month ever since this update came out in January this year. This figure is almost double compared to what the pre-facelift Sonet was doing. So, what is it that makes the Sonet now a formidable name in the company of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra 3XO and its own sibling the Hyundai Venue? Read on to know three things that make the Sonet the best buy in the sub-4 metre SUV segment and three things that it lacks.

Reasons to Buy

1. Best All-Rounder

As I mentioned earlier, the Sonet is enjoying terrific sales success amongst its peers. Because of the lot, the Sonet has a well-rounded, well-packaged product. It feels like a mini-Seltos which is a good thing because You are getting a car which feels like it belongs to a segment higher. With the update, it feels like it has received a post-puberty glow-up as well. It's sharper, more handsome and looks premium.

Even its cabin feels properly modern and caters to every need a modern-day car buyer wants from their car. It's funky and functional, it not only looks premium but gives you a feel of what sitting in a much more fancy, premium and luxury car feels like. The materials used inside the cabin have a high level of fit and finish. In fact, there’s no pretending with these materials like a faux wood or leather insert. Everything you see is what it is, and it's modern.

2. Powertrain Choices

In this cut-throat segment, you have to offer more. More options for the buyers mean more chance of success - as simple as that. Where Brezza gets one petrol engine option, the Nexon gives you two - a petrol and a diesel. Even the recently updated XUV 3XO can be had with petrol (in two tunes) and diesel only. But the Sonet offers you a naturally aspirated petrol, a diesel and a turbo petrol. You also get choices in transmission - a manual, a DCT and even an iMT.

As for these powertrains that the Sonet comes with, the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine is very smooth and refined. It also offers decent frugality. But if it's frugality that you want, then the 1.5-litre diesel is your best bet. It does duty in many other cars and is proven to be torque, and insanely frugal, especially over long distances. It’s also available with a very mature two-pedal setup. On the other hand, if you want to have some fun that's where the turbo-petrol engine comes in. It's smooth yet fast and it will keep you smiling if you drive it correctly.

3. Features

When the Sonet first came out in 2020, its talking point was the many segment-first features it came with. And the segment took some time to catch up to it. Now with this update, the Sonet moved the goalposts a little further ahead. Firstly, this is a proper facelift compared to the older one with sharper styling, an L-shaped headlamp, and connected tail lamps. And if you opt for the sportier trims, it also looks incredibly good.

On the inside, the feature-loaded cabin comes with a floating binnacle with two large digital screens. The touchscreen integrates the newest interface and so does the MID which is one of the best in business right now. Other features include ventilated seats, automatic climate control an inbuilt air purifier, and the nice-sounding Bose audio system paired with adaptive ambient lighting. There's also a 360-degree camera, electric driver’s seat adjustment, wireless charger, sunroof, both type A and Type Ports, leatherette upholstery, and Level 1 ADAS hardware.

On the flip side, the only things that missed out are wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

Reasons to Avoid

1. Cabin space

Where features are the strong trait of the Sonet ever since it arrived, its Achilles’ heel was the cabin space. In the second row, you get a tight shoulder space, and the leg room isn't that great either. For this update, Kia has tried to improve the shortcomings by adjusting the squabs and scooping the backrest of the front seats. But compared to the other players in the segment, this space is on a tighter side.

2. Ride Quality

Compared to the well-absorbent Nexon and 3XO, the ride quality of the Sonet leaves you wanting more, especially for the rear passengers. It tends to get choppy, and the underlying stiffness might be likeable to some who enjoy driving. But it's not very comfortable for everyday buyers who prefer comfort. The vertical movements are felt even more important for the rear passengers. Even some of the bad irregularities are transferred inside the cabin, which isn't a pleasant experience. However, the good thing is this ride quality helps when you want to push the car a bit. And if you do find smoother road surfaces it's pretty enjoyable as well. The steering, on the other hand, may feel light and assisted owing to the ADAS.

3. Not crash tested yet

In the league where both Nexon and 3XO claim 5-Star NCAP safety ratings, Sonet hasn't gone through the wringer yet. There may be concerns regarding the same K2 platform as the Santro that the Sonet is based on. And the fact that Santro managed to score just two stars. That said, Kia has provided a lot of safety hardware with this update. It comes with six airbags as standard now along with all four disc brakes, front parking sensors, and six airbags as standard, ABS, EBD, TCS, ESC and Hill Assist. However, if you are someone who considers the ‘Crash Test’ results as an important parameter when buying your car, you may have to reconsider.

Should you buy the Sonet?

In the segment – which is highly competitive now more than ever before – the Sonet holds its own. As I mentioned earlier, it's a well-packaged product for a modern-day buyer. It’s a perfect fit for a modern-day buyer who has a style statement to flaunt, one who is well-discerning about their choices, for those who also want their money’s worth. Sure, it’s a bit compact on the inside, but shouldn’t bother a ‘us two, ours two’ family. There are not many things to point fingers at either. So, if you are a modern car buyer who is looking to add a sub-4 metre SUV in the garage, your first consideration has to be the Sonet.