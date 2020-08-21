Kia Sonet Gets 6523 Bookings In One Day

New Cars and Bikes in India
The Sonet made its world debut in India in August 7, 2020 and is the first sub four-metre vehicle from Kia and will take on established rivals such as the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and the upcoming Nissan Magnite.

The Sonet will be launched in September 2020

  • Kia Motors had started the bookings for the Sonet on August 19
  • The SUV will be launched in September 2020
  • The Sonet will be available with petrol and diesel engine options

It was on August 20, that Kia Motors kick started bookings for its newest model – the subcompact SUV- Sonet in India and the company has today announced that in just one day it has recorded 6523 bookings for the car. The company had opened bookings online as also across its dealership network for an amount of ₹ 25,000. The company will be manufacturing the Sonet at its production facility at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and it will be made for global markets as well.

cio1kah

The Sonet will be manufactured at the company's Anantpura plant in Andhra Pradesh 

Like the Seltos, the Sonet will also come in two trim options - GT Line and Tech Line. Kia promises that the Sonet will offer a bunch of class-leading features such as ventilated seats, Bose Surround audio system, a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen with smartphone connectivity, integrated air purifier with virus protection, ambient lighting and wireless charging for mobile phone with cooling function. Like the Seltos and the Carnival, the Kia Sonet will have the company's UVO connect technology with over 57 connectivity features which include voice assist and over-the-air updates for maps.

i7ree0ms

The Sonet will be available with 2 petrol and 1 diesel engine 

Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said, “I would like to assure the customers that Kia Motors is fully committed to delivering their Sonet in the least time possible with our Anantpur plant operating with optimum efficiency.” 

The Kia Sonet is likely to get three engines which are - 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine in two states of tune. Expect the Sonet to get a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic and an iMT or intelligent manual transmission option as well.
 

