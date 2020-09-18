Kia Sonet Receives 25000 Bookings In 14 Days

Kia Motors India has launched the Sonet subcompact SUV in India and with prices starting from ₹ 6.71 lakh, the company has taken the aggressive route when it comes to pricing and though this is an introductory price, it certainly will shake up the segment. The company had received more than 6500 bookings for the car on the very first day and now 14 days later, Kia Motors India has announced that it has received 25,000 bookings for the car.

In fact, the company added saying that it is receiving 1000 bookings on a daily basis for the Sonet, which is why it is gearing up to keep pace with the bookings that have poured in. Deliveries for the car have started from today and the company has said that the second shift of the car will start soon. The likely annual production capacity for the Sonet has been announced at 1.5 lakh units per annum out of which 1 lakh have been capped for the domestic market and 50,000 for export.

Of course, you are wondering which Sonet variant has received the most attention and the company clarified on that front too. Speaking about this, Manohar Bhat, Head Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India said, "The GTX+ variant has got the most attention and has the highest share of the bookings, but there is a lot of interest for the diesel automatic as well and that's a good sign"

