New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Kia Sonet Receives 25000 Bookings In 14 Days

The newly-launched Kia Sonet has already garnered over 25,000 bookings in two weeks since the order books were officially opened, while deliveries begin from today onwards across the country.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Kia Motors India says that the Sonet has been receiving about 1000 bookings everyday

Highlights

  • The Kia Sonet received over 6500 bookings on the first day itself
  • The Kia Sonet gets a segment-first diesel automatic & IMT unit
  • The Sonet petrol undercuts the Vitara Brezza & Hyundai Venue in prices

Kia Motors India has launched the Sonet subcompact SUV in India and with prices starting from ₹ 6.71 lakh, the company has taken the aggressive route when it comes to pricing and though this is an introductory price, it certainly will shake up the segment. The company had received more than 6500 bookings for the car on the very first day and now 14 days later, Kia Motors India has announced that it has received 25,000 bookings for the car.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Cheaper Than Venue, Vitara Brezza

In fact, the company added saying that it is receiving 1000 bookings on a daily basis for the Sonet, which is why it is gearing up to keep pace with the bookings that have poured in. Deliveries for the car have started from today and the company has said that the second shift of the car will start soon. The likely annual production capacity for the Sonet has been announced at 1.5 lakh units per annum out of which 1 lakh have been capped for the domestic market and 50,000 for export.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested

0 Comments

Of course, you are wondering which Sonet variant has received the most attention and the company clarified on that front too. Speaking about this, Manohar Bhat, Head Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India said, "The GTX+ variant has got the most attention and has the highest share of the bookings, but there is a lot of interest for the diesel automatic as well and that's a good sign"

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

EMoS WYLD Electric Chopper Revealed EMoS WYLD Electric Chopper Revealed
General Motors Faces Unexpected Bills As India-China Tensions Delay Sale Of India Plant: Report General Motors Faces Unexpected Bills As India-China Tensions Delay Sale Of India Plant: Report
Kia Sonet Receives 25000 Bookings In 14 Days Kia Sonet Receives 25000 Bookings In 14 Days
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Cheaper Than Venue, Vitara Brezza Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Cheaper Than Venue, Vitara Brezza
Automakers In India Should Reduce Royalty Payments To Foreign Parents - Official Automakers In India Should Reduce Royalty Payments To Foreign Parents - Official
Classic Legends Begins Export Of India-Made Jawa Motorcycle To Europe Classic Legends Begins Export Of India-Made Jawa Motorcycle To Europe
Kia Sonet India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images Kia Sonet India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Tata Nexon Becomes India's First Car To Be Published In The International Dismantling Information System Tata Nexon Becomes India's First Car To Be Published In The International Dismantling Information System
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far
Mahindra Introduces Contactless Payment For Accessories And Workshop Related Services Mahindra Introduces Contactless Payment For Accessories And Workshop Related Services
Kia Sonet India Launch: Price Expectation Kia Sonet India Launch: Price Expectation
Skoda Kodiaq BS6 To Be Launched In India In 2021 Skoda Kodiaq BS6 To Be Launched In India In 2021
Hero Electric Ties Up With GoWash To Provide Electric Scooters Hero Electric Ties Up With GoWash To Provide Electric Scooters
Skoda Rapid AT vs Hyundai Verna DCT & CVT vs Volkswagen Vento AT vs Honda City CVT vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz AT: Price Comparison Skoda Rapid AT vs Hyundai Verna DCT & CVT vs Volkswagen Vento AT vs Honda City CVT vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz AT: Price Comparison
Benelli May Launch A New Four-Cylinder Motorcycle Benelli May Launch A New Four-Cylinder Motorcycle
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.71 Lakh
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.71 Lakh
Kia Sonet India Launch: Price Expectation
Kia Sonet India Launch: Price Expectation
Kia Sonet India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Kia Sonet India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities