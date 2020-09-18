Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Starting Prices Lower Than Venue, Vitara Brezza

Kia Motors India has launched the Sonet subcompact SUV with prices starting at ₹ 6.71 lakh for the base petrol HTE variant and going up to ₹ 11. 99 lakh for the top-spec GTX+ variants offered with the 1.0 turbo GDI petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. All prices are ex-showroom, pan India and are introductory. The Kia Sonet is the second 'made-in-India for the world' from the company after the Seltos and it will be manufactured at the Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh, from where it will be exported to over 70 countries in Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Kia received over 25,000 bookings for the Sonet till date and the company says that it is receiving 1,000 bookings on a daily basis.

Kia Sonet HTE HTK HTK+ HTX HTX+ GTX+ Smartstream G 1.2 Petrol ₹ 6.71 lakh (5MT) ₹ 7.59 lakh (5MT) ₹ 8.45 lakh (5MT) G 1.0 Turbo GDI ₹ 9.49 lakh (6iMT)/ ₹ 10.49 lakh (7DCT) ₹ 9.99 lakh (6iMT) ₹ 11.65 lakh (6iMT) ₹ 11.99 lakh (6iMT) Diesel 1.5 WGT ₹ 8.05 lakh (6MT) ₹ 8.99 lakh (6MT) ₹ 9.49 lakh (6MT) ₹ 9.99 lakh (6MT) ₹ 11.65 lakh (6MT) ₹ 11.99 lakh (6MT) Diesel 1.5 VGT ₹ 10.39 lakh (6AT)

The new Kia Sonet gets two primary trims which are the Tech-Line and GT-Line. The former features five variants - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+, while the GT-Line trim will only have one top-end variant - GTX+. In addition, the Sonet gets three engine options, which are a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre turbo GDi and all engine options get manual and automatic gearbox options. So yes, there are a lot of variants to choose from and it may create problems for a potential buyer.

Specifications Kia Sonet 1.0 Turbo GDi Kia Sonet 1.5 CRDi VGT/WGT Kia Sonet 1.2 Smartstream Displacement 998 cc 1,493 cc 1,197 cc Max Output 118 bhp @ 6,000 rpm 113 bhp/99 bhp @ 4,000 rpm 82 bhp @ 6,300 rpm Peak Torque 172 Nm @ 1,500-4,000 rpm 250 Nm/240 Nm @ 1,500-2,750 rpm 115 Nm @ 4,500 rpm Transmission 7-speed DCT/ 6-speed IMT 6-speed AT/6-speed MT 5-speed MT Claimed Mileage 18.3 kmp/18.2 kmpl 19 kmpl/24.1 kmpl 18.4 kmpl

(The Kia Sonet gets a clean dashboard and an interior which is loaded with features)

In terms of features, the Kia Sonet is loaded and then gets some first-in-class features as well. The top-spec models get a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment, 4.2-inch instrument cluster, a Bose audio system, air purifier with virus protection, ventilated front seats, steering mounted controls, different drive and traction modes, mood lighting, wireless charging for smartphones and so on. Like the Seltos and the Carnival, the Kia Sonet will have the company's UVO connect technology with over 57 connectivity features which include voice assist and over-the-air updates for maps.

(The Kia Sonet is the first model in the segment to offer a torque converter gearbox with a diesel engine)

In terms of safety, the SUV comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front disc brakes, central locking, and emergency stop signal as standard. Optional features include - ISOFIX child seat mounts, tyre pressure monitoring system electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist control (HAC), brake assist, and multi-drive modes. The top-spec GTX+ variant gets 6 airbags.

(The 1.0-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine is offered HTK+ variant onwards)

The Sonet has the potential to shake up the highly competitive subcompact SUV space, which has rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport.

