New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Starting Prices Lower Than Venue, Vitara Brezza

language dropdown

Prices for the Kia Sonet are finally out and they start at Rs. 6.71 lakh, going up to Rs. 11.99 lakh for the top-spec variant. The Sonet is the third model from Kia in India after the Seltos and the Carnival.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Kia Sonet will be exported to over 70 countries from India

Highlights

  • The engine options on Kia Sonet - 1.2 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel & 1.0 Turbo GDi
  • The key USPs on the Sonet are sharp styling and a long list of features
  • It goes up against the Vitara Brezza, Venue, Nexon, EcoSport & XUV300

Kia Motors India has launched the Sonet subcompact SUV with prices starting at ₹ 6.71 lakh for the base petrol HTE variant and going up to ₹ 11. 99 lakh for the top-spec GTX+ variants offered with the 1.0 turbo GDI petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. All prices are ex-showroom, pan India and are introductory. The Kia Sonet is the second 'made-in-India for the world' from the company after the Seltos and it will be manufactured at the Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh, from where it will be exported to over 70 countries in Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Kia received over 25,000 bookings for the Sonet till date and the company says that it is receiving 1,000 bookings on a daily basis.

Kia Sonet HTE HTK HTK+ HTX HTX+ GTX+
Smartstream G 1.2 Petrol ₹ 6.71 lakh (5MT) ₹ 7.59 lakh (5MT) ₹ 8.45 lakh (5MT)
G 1.0 Turbo GDI ₹ 9.49 lakh (6iMT)/ ₹ 10.49 lakh (7DCT) ₹ 9.99 lakh (6iMT) ₹ 11.65 lakh (6iMT) ₹ 11.99 lakh (6iMT)
Diesel 1.5 WGT ₹ 8.05 lakh (6MT) ₹ 8.99 lakh (6MT) ₹ 9.49 lakh (6MT) ₹ 9.99 lakh (6MT) ₹ 11.65 lakh (6MT) ₹ 11.99 lakh (6MT)
Diesel 1.5 VGT ₹ 10.39 lakh (6AT)

Also Read: Kia Sonet India Launch Highlights

Watch Our Kia Sonet Review

The new Kia Sonet gets two primary trims which are the Tech-Line and GT-Line. The former features five variants - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+, while the GT-Line trim will only have one top-end variant - GTX+. In addition, the Sonet gets three engine options, which are a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre turbo GDi and all engine options get manual and automatic gearbox options. So yes, there are a lot of variants to choose from and it may create problems for a potential buyer.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Review

Specifications Kia Sonet 1.0 Turbo GDi Kia Sonet 1.5 CRDi VGT/WGT Kia Sonet 1.2 Smartstream
Displacement 998 cc 1,493 cc 1,197 cc
Max Output 118 bhp @ 6,000 rpm 113 bhp/99 bhp @ 4,000 rpm 82 bhp @ 6,300 rpm
Peak Torque 172 Nm @ 1,500-4,000 rpm 250 Nm/240 Nm @ 1,500-2,750 rpm 115 Nm @ 4,500 rpm
Transmission 7-speed DCT/ 6-speed IMT 6-speed AT/6-speed MT 5-speed MT
Claimed Mileage 18.3 kmp/18.2 kmpl 19 kmpl/24.1 kmpl 18.4 kmpl

Also Read: Kia Sonet Production Begins At Company's Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh

9vf0g94s

(The Kia Sonet gets a clean dashboard and an interior which is loaded with features)

In terms of features, the Kia Sonet is loaded and then gets some first-in-class features as well. The top-spec models get a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment, 4.2-inch instrument cluster, a Bose audio system, air purifier with virus protection, ventilated front seats, steering mounted controls, different drive and traction modes, mood lighting, wireless charging for smartphones and so on. Like the Seltos and the Carnival, the Kia Sonet will have the company's UVO connect technology with over 57 connectivity features which include voice assist and over-the-air updates for maps.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Variants Explained In Detail

jkh33j9o

(The Kia Sonet is the first model in the segment to offer a torque converter gearbox with a diesel engine)

In terms of safety, the SUV comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front disc brakes, central locking, and emergency stop signal as standard. Optional features include - ISOFIX child seat mounts, tyre pressure monitoring system electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist control (HAC), brake assist, and multi-drive modes. The top-spec GTX+ variant gets 6 airbags.

Also Read: Kia Sonet vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

i7ree0ms

(The 1.0-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine is offered HTK+ variant onwards)

0 Comments

The Sonet has the potential to shake up the highly competitive subcompact SUV space, which has rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Supreme Court Allows Registration Of BS4 Diesel Vehicle Purchased Before April 1 For Essential Public Services Use Supreme Court Allows Registration Of BS4 Diesel Vehicle Purchased Before April 1 For Essential Public Services Use
Tesla Wins Case Against Former Employee Accused Of Hacking, Transferring Data Tesla Wins Case Against Former Employee Accused Of Hacking, Transferring Data
Ather Energy Adds Kozhikode To Expansion Plan For New Cities Ather Energy Adds Kozhikode To Expansion Plan For New Cities
Delhi Government To Release Plan To Set Up 200 EV Public Charging, Battery Swapping Stations Delhi Government To Release Plan To Set Up 200 EV Public Charging, Battery Swapping Stations
Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Price Comparison Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Price Comparison
Upcoming MG Gloster To Get Segment-First Autonomous Braking System Upcoming MG Gloster To Get Segment-First Autonomous Braking System
EMoS WYLD Electric Chopper Revealed EMoS WYLD Electric Chopper Revealed
General Motors Faces Unexpected Bills As India-China Tensions Delay Sale Of India Plant: Report General Motors Faces Unexpected Bills As India-China Tensions Delay Sale Of India Plant: Report
Kia Sonet Receives 25000 Bookings In 14 Days Kia Sonet Receives 25000 Bookings In 14 Days
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Starting Prices Lower Than Venue, Vitara Brezza Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Starting Prices Lower Than Venue, Vitara Brezza
Automakers In India Should Reduce Royalty Payments To Foreign Parents - Official Automakers In India Should Reduce Royalty Payments To Foreign Parents - Official
Classic Legends Begins Export Of India-Made Jawa Motorcycle To Europe Classic Legends Begins Export Of India-Made Jawa Motorcycle To Europe
Kia Sonet India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images Kia Sonet India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Tata Nexon Becomes India's First Car To Be Published In The International Dismantling Information System Tata Nexon Becomes India's First Car To Be Published In The International Dismantling Information System
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Supreme Court Allows Registration Of BS4 Diesel Vehicle Purchased Before April 1 For Essential Public Services Use
Supreme Court Allows Registration Of BS4 Diesel Vehicle Purchased Before April 1 For Essential Public Services Use
Kia Sonet Receives 25000 Bookings In 14 Days
Kia Sonet Receives 25000 Bookings In 14 Days
Kia Sonet India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Kia Sonet India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities