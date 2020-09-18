Kia Sonet India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The long-awaited Kia Sonet subcompact SUV is all set to go on sale in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch here. The Sonet was first showcased as a pre-production concept, earlier this year, at the 2020 Auto Expo and Kia Motors India had said that it will arrive during the festive season. We have already driven the new Kia Sonet and told you all about it in detail. The carmaker is entering a highly competitive and crowded space, so we would expect the pricing to be quite aggressive, possibly in the range of ₹ 7 lakh to ₹ 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Like the Seltos, the Kia Sonet will also be offered in both GT Line and Tech Line trims

Kia Motors India will offer the Sonet in two main trims - GT-Line and Tech-Line, and while the former will only be offered in one top-spec variant, the GTX+, the latter will come in five key variants - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+. In terms of design and styling, both trims will come with the signature Tiger Nose grille with chrome underlines, LED headlamps with LED DRLs, a muscular bumper and faux silver skid plates. The SUV also comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED taillamps and roof rails. Additionally, the GT-Line also gets red exterior accents, GT-Line logo on the grille, black bumper inserts and red callipers for front disc brakes.

The Kia Sonet also comes with several segment-first features like - ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch HD infotainment display with UVO connected car tech, premium Bose 7 Speaker sound system with mood lights. In fact, the Sonet also comes with the Smart Pure Air Purifier, along with what the company claims to be a first-ever virus protection system.

Under the hood, the Kia Sonet comes with 3 engine options - a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is offered in two different states of tune.