Kia Sonet Deliveries To Begin Along With Its Launch On September 18

Kia Motors is all-set to launch the Sonet subcompact SUV in India on September 18 and the Korean carmaker has also confirmed that its delivering will start on the same day itself. In fact, the car has already been spotted at a dealership yard, indicating that it Kia Motors has started building up the inventory ahead of the launch. The company has also started accepting bookings for the new Sonet, and on the first day of the bookings itself it bagged over 6,500 pre-bookings.

The 1.0-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine is expected to be only offered with the Kia Sonet GT Line trim

Though the model that's been spotted at the dealership is the range-topping GT Line with a 1.0-litre Turbo GDI engine, the company will start with the deliveries of the entire range on September 18 itself. Speaking of its powertrain line-up, the Sonet will share engine options with the Hyundai Venue, getting the 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine on offer. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual and a DCT automatic too, which will send power to the front wheels. The 1.5-litre, diesel engine will get a torque convertor automatic as an option which will belt out better power output than the diesel manual variant.

The Kia Sonet gets a clean dashboard and an interior which is loaded with features.

The Kia Sonet will be equipped with quite a few segment-first features as well. It borrows some features from the Seltos like ventilated seats, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity and Kia's UVO connected car tech, auto climate control with in-built air purifier, electric sunroof, wireless charger and push-button start-stop among others. The Kia Sonet is definitely a bit late for its segment in the Indian market and a well-loaded cabin, along with a host of powertrain options should go a long way to rival the likes of its well-established competitors. The Kia Sonet will be taking on the likes of quite a handful of models like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and Ford Ecosport.

