Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Price Comparison

The Kia Sonet subcompact SUV finally went on sale in India, and the SUV has been priced in India starting from ₹ 6.71 lakh, going all the way up to ₹ 11.99 lakh. This is certainly aggressive pricing compared to the other sub 4-metre SUVs in this segment. In India, the Kia Sonet competes with its cousin, the Hyundai Venue, along with other leading players like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport. And here's a detailed price comparison of all the models.

The Kia Sonet subcompact SUV has been launched at ₹ 6.71 lakh to ₹ 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Kia Sonet's base trim, which starts at ₹ 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), makes it the most affordable SUV in this segment, marginally undercutting the Venue by ₹ 4,000. However, the top-spec Sonet petrol is also the most expensive model among all 6 SUVs, but that GTX+ trim also comes with several additional premium features that justify the price tag. You can know more about then in our details spec comparison story.

The base trim of the Kia Sonet undercuts the Hyundai Venue by ₹ 4000

Kia Sonet vs Rivals - Price Comparison (Petrol)

Model (Petrol) Price Kia Sonet ₹ 6.71 lakh to ₹ 11.99 lakh Hyundai Venue ₹ 6.75 lakh to ₹ 11.63 lakh Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ₹ 7.34 lakh to ₹ 11.15 lakh Tata Nexon ₹ 6.99 lakh to ₹ 11.34 lakh Mahindra XUV300 ₹ 7.95 lakh to ₹ 11.12 lakh Ford EcoSport ₹ 8.17 lakh to ₹ 11.56 lakh

The Ford EcoSport gets the highest starting price among all 6 subcompact SUVs

As for the mid-spec variants, the Kia Sonet more or less stays as par with its rivals, but marginally surpasses some of its rivals like the Tata Nexon and Vitara Brezza. However, it manages to undercut the XUV300 and EcoSport's mid-spec models. Also, the mid-spec Sonet HTK+, which is the only automatic option right now, is up to ₹ 80,000 more expensive compared to the mid-spec automatic variants of the Venue, Nexon and Vitara Brezza. The Eco Sport doesn't get a mid-spec automatic trim, and the XUV300 petrol variants are manual only.

The mid-spec HTK+ automatic variant of the Sonet is more expensive than the mid-spec Vitara Brezza AT, Venue DCT and Nexon AMT

As for the diesel models, here too the new Kia Sonet has managed to undercut its rivals and the base trim is almost ₹ 10,000 cheaper than the base model of the Venue, the second most-affordable SUV in this space. Compared to others the difference is not as drastic as seen between petrol variants. However, unlike with the petrol models, here the top-spec Sonet is not the most expensive offering. In fact, it undercuts both the Nexon and XUV300 by up to ₹ 71,000, however, we must say that the top-spec Sonet diesel currently only comes with a manual gearbox, unlike the other two which come with an AMT unit.

The top-end diesel trims of the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 are more expensive than the top-end trim of the new Sonet

Kia Sonet vs Rivals - Price Comparison (Diesel)

Model (Diesel) Price Kia Sonet ₹ 8.05 lakh to ₹ 11.99 lakh Hyundai Venue ₹ 8.15 lakh to ₹ 11.58 lakh Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza NA Tata Nexon ₹ 8.45 lakh to ₹ 12.70 lakh Mahindra XUV300 ₹ 8.70 lakh to ₹ 12.30 lakh Ford EcoSport ₹ 8.67 lakh to ₹ 11.71 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 has the highest starting price among the diesel variants of all 6 SUVs

Having said that, the Sonet does offer a diesel-automatic option, but that is only available with the mid-spec HTK+ variant, which comes with a segment-first 6-speed torque converter unit, but is still at par with its rivals, in terms of pricing, at ₹ 10.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It's also worth mentioning that the Kia Motors India plans to introduce at least two more top-end models, particularly the GTX+ diesel AT and GTX+ turbo-petrol DCT.

Having said all that, overall, purely based on pricing, the Kia Sonet right now offers the most value on paper, especially if you are planning to get a lower or mid-spec variant. However, despite the top-spec Sonet being marginally more expensive compared to some of its rivals, considering the features it offers, the trade-off will certainly be in your favour. All that said, we'll be pitting the Sonet against its rivals in real-world conditions soon, to find out which is the best subcompact SUV overall. So, keep watching this space for that.

