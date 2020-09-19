Kia Sonet: Most Value For Money Variant

The Kia Sonet has been finally launched in India and it is offered in six variants. So it gets three engine options- a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol which is offered only in base variants and is mated to a manual transmission as standard. Then comes the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine which is offered either with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission and finally the most powerful 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo GDi engine which is offered either with a six-speed iMT gearbox (manual without a clutch) or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Now we do understand it's quite a task to get your head around that. So we simplify what all you get in each variant of the Kia Sonet and which ones offer you the most value for money.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India

Kia Sonet HTE HTK HTK+ HTX HTX+ GTX+ Smartstream G 1.2 Petrol ₹ 6.71 lakh (5MT) ₹ 7.59 lakh (5MT) ₹ 8.45 lakh (5MT) G 1.0 Turbo GDI ₹ 9.49 lakh (6iMT)/ ₹ 10.49 lakh (7DCT) ₹ 9.99 lakh (6iMT) ₹ 11.65 lakh (6iMT) ₹ 11.99 lakh (6iMT) Diesel 1.5 WGT ₹ 8.05 lakh (6MT) ₹ 8.99 lakh (6MT) ₹ 9.49 lakh (6MT) ₹ 9.99 lakh (6MT) ₹ 11.65 lakh (6MT) ₹ 11.99 lakh (6MT) Diesel 1.5 VGT ₹ 10.39 lakh (6AT)

Base Variants

The Kia Sonet is available with five drivetrain options.

So the HTE is the base variant and reasonably equipped. The base HTE trim gets features like halogen headlights, heartbeat taillights, front and rear skid plates, a set of 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, and a pole-type antenna. On the inside you get all black interior, fabric upholstery, silver finish on manual air-con vents, and a 3.5-inch mono colour instrument cluster, steering with tilt function, front power windows, along with USB charging ports (front & rear) and manually adjustable ORVMs. Safety features like dual airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), rear parking sensors, front disc brakes, central locking, and emergency stop signal are standard on the Kia Sonet.

Specifications Kia Sonet 1.0 Turbo GDi Kia Sonet 1.5 CRDi VGT/WGT Kia Sonet 1.2 Smartstream Displacement 998 cc 1,493 cc 1,197 cc Max Output 118 bhp @ 6,000 rpm 113 bhp/99 bhp @ 4,000 rpm 82 bhp @ 6,300 rpm Peak Torque 172 Nm @ 1,500-4,000 rpm 250 Nm/240 Nm @ 1,500-2,750 rpm 115 Nm @ 4,500 rpm Transmission 7-speed DCT/ 6-speed IMT 6-speed AT/6-speed MT 5-speed MT Claimed Mileage 18.3 kmp/18.2 kmpl 19 kmpl/24.1 kmpl 18.4 kmpl

The HTK trim is positioned above the HTE trim and in addition to these features, in the HTK variant you get stuff like 16-inch metallic alloy wheels, semi-leatherette seat covers, sunglass holder, passenger seat back pockets, height-adjustable driver's seat, keyless entry, all 4 power windows, follow me headlamps, a 3.8-inch 2-DIN audio system with 4 speakers, steering-mounted controls, Bluetooth connectivity and UVO Lite system.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested

Having said that, these features are also available in small hatchbacks that are way more affordable and you get much more in premium hatchbacks which are similarly priced. Then the biggest limitation is that these variants get only the 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine and miss on the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine which is the most powerful of the lot. Then, there are no automatic variants on offer, both engines are mated to a manual transmission only.

Mid-Spec Variants

The Kia Sonet is offered in six trim levels.

The HTK+ and HTX variants are the mid-spec variants in the Sonet's range and are decently equipped. In fact, you get much more in terms of features in these variants. The HTK+ trim gets projector headlamps with auto function, silver skid plates, floating type rear roof rails, shark-fin antenna, ORVM-mounted LED turn signal lights, chrome highlights on the tiger nose grille, diamond knurling pattern, automatic climate control system, electrically folding wing mirrors, one-touch up/down driver side anti-pinch window, rear defogger, and rear parcel tray and leather wrapped gear knob.

The Kia Sonet is the first model in the segment to offer a torque converter gearbox with a diesel engine.

The HTK+ variant gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with ARKAMYS tuning and support smartphone connectivity features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone projection. The feature list also includes rear view camera with guidelines, driving rear view monitor, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assists control (HAC), brake assist (BA), and multi-drive modes. The HTK+ variant that features the 1.0 GDI engine mated to a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox also comes with traction control modes.

Now these variants are pretty well-equipped but are over a lakh expensive than the similarly-specced premium hatchbacks which are equipped with all these features.

Top-End Variants

The Kia Sonet gets a clean dashboard and an interior which is loaded with features.

In addition to the features of the HTX trim, the HTX+ variant comes with a set of 16-inch crystal cut alloy wheels with silver wheel-hub caps, LED sound mood lights, faux leather-wrapped door trims, rear wiper and washer, and full-size driver seat back pocket. The HTX+ trim also comes with the segment-first 10.25-inch HD touchscreen navigation system with UVO connected car tech that receives Over-The-Air (OTA) updates. These variants also get a 7-speaker premium sound system from Bose, segment-first ventilated front seats, a 4.2-inch TFT colour display for instrumentation, and Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus protection. Then these trims also get an AI voice recognition system with Hello Kia walk-up command, smartwatch connectivity, tyre pressure monitoring system and Auto Antiglare IRVM with UVO controls. Optional package includes two-tone roof choices.

The Kia Sonet gets an industry-first air purifier with virus protection, along with ventilated seats, Bose audio system and a 4.2-inch instrument cluster.

The top-of-the-line GTX+ is the only GT-Line trim and it gets all the bells and whistles offered with the HTX+ trim and then some. The GTX+ trim also comes with sportier exterior and interior styling along with more features like - glossy black grille with red accents and GT-Line badging, sporty front bumper with red accents, 16-inch crystal cut alloys with red wheel caps and red brake calipers up front, sporty black rear bumpers with red accents, and red side accents with chrome beltline. On the inside, it gets all-black interior, faux leather sports seats with red stitching, flat-bottom steering wheel with GT-Line logo, metal pedals, high gloss black finish on air-con vents, follow-me-home headlamps, wireless phone charger, steering mounted audio controls, UVO Lite advanced connected car tech and six-airbags.

The Sonet gets a best-in-segment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UVO connected car tech.

These variants are on the pricier side of the segment but offer a bucket full of creature comforts and advanced tech that spoil you for choices in terms of drivetrain options.

So Which Variant Offers The Most Value For Your Money?

(The top-end HTX and GTX variants are our pick from the lot.

The base trims can be easily eliminated as you don't get all drivetrain options and the choice of an automatic transmission. The mid-spec variants will cost you around ₹ 11 lakh on road but offer similar specifications and features as to what you get in premium hatchbacks which are comparatively affordable.

The Kia Sonet GT Line gets only the range-topping GTX+ variant.

The HTK+ in fact is probably the most value for money offering because you get a lot of features and at the end of the day you pay ₹ 11 lakh for it for its on road pricing. while you don't get the big 10.25 inch touchscreen, you still get features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and yes, that's almost all the connectivity you need in this day and age. But if you want to be the trendiest person in your society/complex/family, then the top-end variants are probably where you'll head to.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.