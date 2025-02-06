Login
Auto Sales January 2025: India’s Total Vehicle Retails See 7% Growth At 22,91,621 Units

In January 2025, the auto sector sold 22,91,621 vehicles, witnessing 6.63 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 21,49,117 units sold in January 2024.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 6, 2025

Highlights

  • In January 2025 total vehicle retail sales stood at 22,91,621 units
  • Two-wheeler sales stood at 15,25,862 vehicles
  • Total vehicle sales for Apr 2024 to Jan 2025 stood at 2,20,78,161 units

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released the vehicle retail numbers for January 2025. Last month, the auto sector sold 22,91,621 vehicles, witnessing 6.63 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 21,49,117 units sold in January 2024. At the same time as against 17,56,419 units sold in December 2024, the month-on-month growth was a meaty 30.47 per cent. 

 

Announcing the numbers, C S Vigneshwar, President FADA said, “The Auto Retail sector kicked off 2025 on a promising note, aligning with FADA’s earlier survey projections that expected January to range from flat to moderately positive. Indeed, overall retail sales posted a robust 6.6 per cent YoY growth, reinforcing the industry’s optimistic start. Our observations indicate that each vehicle category - 2W, 3W, PV, Tractor and CV - witnessed positive momentum, pointing toward sustained consumer confidence and steady market recovery.”

 

Passenger vehicle retail sales in January 2025 stood at 4,65,920 units, a growth of 15.53 per cent compared to 4,03,300 units sold in the same month last year. At the same time, 15,25,862 two-wheelers were retailed last month, a growth of 4.15 per cent compared to 14,65,039 units sold in January 2024. 

 

bajaj auto 2022 11 11 T06 46 11 599 Z

 

In January 2025, total three-wheeler sales stood at 1,07,033 units, which is a rise of nearly 7 per cent compared to the 1,00,160 units sold during the same month in 2024. While sales of internal combustion engine three-wheelers grew around 12 per cent, passenger e-rickshaw sales fell by over 4 per cent. However, retail sales of e-rickshaw cargo versions went by nearly 54 per cent YoY. In January 2025, commercial vehicle sales at the same time grew by 8.22 per cent to 99,425 units, while tractor sales saw a growth of 5.23 per cent at 93,381 units. 

 

Mahindra Treo 2022 09 06 T13 58 55 164 Z

 

The auto sector’s Year-to-Date performance was also positive overall. Total sales for the April 2024 and January 2025 period stood at 2,20,78,161 units, a growth of over 8 per cent, while PV sales grew 6 per cent at 34,76,061 vehicles. Two-wheeler sales grew 10 per cent YoY, at 1,60,01,097 units, while three-wheeler sales reached 10,27,437 units, a growth of 6.29 per cent. Commercial vehicle sales and tractor sales saw 0.31 per cent and 0.85 per cent, respectively. 

# Car Sales# Car Sales January 2025# Vehicle Sales Jan 2025# cars# bikes# electric vehicles# family# Sales Figures# sales-figure# Cover Story# Cars# Two Wheelers
