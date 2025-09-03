HomeNews & Reviews
All-New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Scores 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Test

The adult occupant protection score stood at 31.66 out of 32, while the child occupant score was 43 out of 49 – both highest-ever for a Maruti Suzuki model.
By Seshan Vijayraghvan

3 mins read

Published on September 3, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has got 5 stars for both adult and child occupant protection
  • The new compact SUV gets 6 airbags, ABS, ISOFIX all as standard
  • The new Victoris will be launched later in September

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the name of the Indo-Japanese carmaker’s all-new compact SUV, and it comes with a 5-star safety rating right off the bat. Yes, the new SUV made its debut in India today, with the official launch scheduled for later this month. While the prices have not been announced yet, Maruti Suzuki has revealed that the new Victoris has scored top marks in the crash test conducted by Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme). 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV Unveiled: Gets L2 ADAS, 5-Star BNCAP Rating

 

undefined

 

The new Maruti Suzuki Victoris has received a 5-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection. The car’s adult occupant protection score stood at 31.66 out of 32, while the child occupant score was 43 out of 49 – both highest-ever for a Maruti Suzuki model. 

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Unveil Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images

 

Maruti Suzuki Victoris 3

Adult occupant protection score was 31.66 / 32, while the child occupant score was 43 / 49 

 

The SUV was tested for front offset impact, side impact, and side pole impact tests to check adult occupant protection. In the front offset test, it showed that the protection offered to the driver’s chest and legs was rated adequate, whereas the rest were rated good. The same for the front passenger was rated good overall. A similar good rating was received in the side impact and side pole impact tests as well. 

 

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Crash Report

Protection offered to the driver’s chest and legs was rated adequate, whereas the rest were rated good

 

Now, while the safety watchdog only tested the higher-spec ZXI+ and ZXI+(O) variants of both the Strong Hybrid and petrol automatic, the Bharat NCAP report says that the safety rating will be applicable across the variant line-up. Reason? The list of standard safety features on offer. Based on the report, the SUV will get 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control as standard. The front two seats offer seatbelts with pretensioners and load-limiters, while the two rear outboard seats offer ISOFIX anchorage.

 

Maruti Suzuki Victoris 2

The new Maruti Suzuki Victoris gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control as standard

 

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris will share its powertrain options with the Grand Vitara, featuring the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine. The former gets the option of both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission, while the strong hybrid gets eCVT automatic. The petrol automatic also comes with the option of all-wheel drive.

