New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Unveil Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Hyundai Creta Electric Updated With New Variants, Offers Increased Range and More FeaturesVolkswagen Polo EV To Be Revealed In Near-Production Form On September 8 At IAA 2025Maruti Suzuki Victoris: In Pictures Maruti Suzuki Victoris Fuel Efficiency Figures RevealedAll-New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Scores 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Test
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV Unveiled: Level 2 ADAS, 5-star Bharat NCAP crash rating! | First Look2025 Renault Kiger Review: More Appealing Inside And Out⚡ Ather's NEW family scooter coming in 2026 + SURPRISE feature for 450 Apex! Concept EL01 Walkaround
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki VictorisMaruti Suzuki e-VitaraMercedes-Benz GLC EVAudi Q6 E-TronCitroen Basalt X
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
TVS Ntorq 150Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1MYamaha New YZF R1Royal Enfield Continental GT 750
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Benefits of Blind Spot Detection Systems In CarsAre Sunshades Legal in India? A Complete Guide To Car Window Tint LawsVIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAP

Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise Control
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Unveil Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUV will share its platform with the Grand Vitara but will be retailed through the company’s Arena dealership network.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 3, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    Maruti Suzuki is set to launch a new SUV in India today, September 3, 2025. Although the official name is yet to be revealed, it is expected to be called either Victoris or Escudo. This SUV will be the flagship model for the company’s Arena dealership network, which has a wider market presence compared to the premium Nexa outlets.

    The upcoming SUV is expected to be built on the same platform as the Grand Vitara, with spy images surfaced online earlier hinting at a similar overall silhouette. However, cosmetic changes to the exterior are expected to help distinguish it from its Nexa counterpart.
     

    Maruti Suzuki is expected to offer the new SUV with both petrol and CNG powertrains. Given its shared underpinnings with the Grand Vitara, a strong hybrid variant could also be on the cards. Transmission options are likely to include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and an e-CVT, depending on the variant.

    10:30 AM
    Sep 3, 2025

    The upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUV will share its platform with the Grand Vitara but will be retailed through the company’s Arena dealership network.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Facelift 2
    12:01 PM
    Sep 3, 2025

    Confirmed: The new Maruti Suzuki model will be named Victoris. Launch slated to start in just a couple of minutes. Stay tuned to this space to know all about it. 

    New Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    12:14 PM
    Sep 3, 2025

    Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, kickstarts the proceedings. Says the brand will introduce two new SUVs in this financial year, including e Vitara. Confirms that Victoris will be the flagship Arena product.

    New Maruti Suzuki Victoris 1
    12:18 PM
    Sep 3, 2025

    The Victoris is set to become the first Maruti Suzuki model equipped with Level 2 ADAS and has secured a 5-star safety rating under BNCAP.

    New Maruti Suzuki Victoris 3

    It is expected to be available with multiple powertrain options, including mild-hybrid, strong-hybrid, all-wheel drive (AWD), and CNG variants.

    New Maruti Suzuki Victoris 2
    12:25 PM
    Sep 3, 2025

    BREAKING: Maruti Suzuki's new Victoris SUV has been awarded a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. 

    VICTORIS SIDE IMPACT DURING TEST
    VICTORIS FRONTAL IMPACT DURING TEST
    12:28 PM
    Sep 3, 2025

    The SUV received a score of 31.66 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 43 out of 49 for child occupant protection.

    VICTORIS FRONTAL IMPACT POST TEST
    VICTORIS SIDE POLE IMPACT DURING TEST

     

    12:36 PM
    Sep 3, 2025

    Here’s the first glimpse of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris ahead of its official unveiling. Gz5zmb2 WEAA 065r

    Gz5zmb6 Wo AAF Guc
    12:36 PM
    Sep 3, 2025

    The SUV comes equipped with features like a gesture-controlled electric tailgate, Alexa-enabled connectivity, and an underbody-mounted CNG tank for better space management and practicality.

    Gz5zmb7 WQAA ABH
    Gz5zmb7 Xc AA Sssp
    12:45 PM
    Sep 3, 2025

    Here are all the colour options offered with the new Maruti Suzuki Victoris. 

    New Maruti Suzuki Victoris 4
    12:47 PM
    Sep 3, 2025

    Here is your first look at the cabin of the new Victoris.

    New Maruti Suzuki Victoris 8
    12:52 PM
    Sep 3, 2025

    Take a closer look at some of the exterior details where Maruti will offer some personalisation options 

    New Maruti Suzuki Victoris 9 

    12:55 PM
    Sep 3, 2025

    Wheel options on the Victoris, likely depending on the variant. One is a dual-tone while the other is a monotone. 

    New Maruti Suzuki Victoris 10
    1:00 PM
    Sep 3, 2025

    Here are some of the images of the Victoris.

     

    New Maruti Suzuki Victoris 13
    New Maruti Suzuki Victoris 12
    New Maruti Suzuki Victoris 11
    1:07 PM
    Sep 3, 2025

    Prices for the new Maruti Suzuki SUV haven’t been announced yet, but an official announcement on it is expected in the coming days.

    New Maruti Suzuki Victoris 14
    1:34 PM
    Sep 3, 2025

    Head to our unveil story to know all about the new Maruti Suzuki Victoris: 

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV Unveiled: Gets L2 ADAS, 5-Star BNCAP Rating

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    # Maruti Suzuki SUV# New Maruti Suzuki Vehicle# New Maruti Suzuki SUV# Arena Grand Vitara# Maruti Suzuki Victoris# Maruti Suzuki Escudo# Blogview# Cars# car# Upcoming Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

    Related Articles

    • The Victoris -- designed as a rival to the Hyundai Creta -- will be retailed via Maruti's Arena retail chain; based on the same architecture as the Grand Vitara.
      Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV Unveiled: Gets L2 ADAS, 5-Star BNCAP Rating
    • The new Maruti Suzuki SUV will be based on the Grand Vitara but will be sold through the brand’s Arena outlets.
      New Maruti Suzuki SUV Launching Tomorrow: What To Expect?
    • The Grand Vitara was launched on September 26, 2022, and achieved the milestone within a span of 32 months
      Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Achieves 3 Lakh Sales Milestone
    • Maruti Suzuki will hike prices of seven models in its line-up, with the updated prices to come into effect from April 8.
      Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Fronx, Ertiga, Wagon R Prices To Be Hiked By Up To Rs 62,000
    • The Maruti Suzuki WagonR was the best-selling car of FY2025 at 1,98,451 units.
      Auto Sales FY2025: Maruti Suzuki Reports Highest-Ever Annual Domestic Sales; WagonR Is The Best-Seller

    Latest News

    • Hyundai Creta Electric gets 3 new variants - Excellence (42kWh), Executive Tech (42kWh), Executive (O) (51.4kWh). It also offers an increased range of 420 km (42 kWh) and 510 km (51.4 kWh).
      Hyundai Creta Electric Updated With New Variants; Offers Increased Range and More Features
    • The brand has announced that it intends to make electric mobility affordable by launching EV models of its iconic small cars
      Volkswagen Polo EV To Be Revealed In Near-Production Form On September 8 At IAA 2025
    • The Maruti Suzuki Victoris debuts as Arena’s flagship compact SUV, packing Level 2 ADAS and a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.
      Maruti Suzuki Victoris: In Pictures
    • Joining the Arena line-up, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the newest SUV car buyers can consider this festive season. Here’s the claimed mileage of the Creta rival.
      Maruti Suzuki Victoris Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
    • The adult occupant protection score stood at 31.66 out of 32, while the child occupant score was 43 out of 49 – both highest-ever for a Maruti Suzuki model.
      All-New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Scores 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Test
    • The Victoris -- designed as a rival to the Hyundai Creta -- will be retailed via Maruti's Arena retail chain; based on the same architecture as the Grand Vitara.
      Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV Unveiled: Gets L2 ADAS, 5-Star BNCAP Rating
    • Making a debut at Milan, the Concept C will make it public premiere at the IAA in Munich. The near-production styling hints at a road-going version coming in a couple of years.
      Audi Unveils Concept C; Signals Reborn TT Coming In 2027
    • The upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUV will share its platform with the Grand Vitara but will be retailed through the company’s Arena dealership network.
      New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Unveil Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images
    • The new Maruti Suzuki SUV will be based on the Grand Vitara but will be sold through the brand’s Arena outlets.
      New Maruti Suzuki SUV Launching Tomorrow: What To Expect?
    • VW has sold more this year, so far, compared to the same period in 2024, despite a shrinking segment.
      Volkswagen Virtus Is The Best-Selling Compact Sedan In First 7 Months Of 2025
    • Home
    • News
    • Blogview
    • New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Unveil Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images