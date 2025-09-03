New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Unveil Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on September 3, 2025
Highlights
Maruti Suzuki is set to launch a new SUV in India today, September 3, 2025. Although the official name is yet to be revealed, it is expected to be called either Victoris or Escudo. This SUV will be the flagship model for the company’s Arena dealership network, which has a wider market presence compared to the premium Nexa outlets.
The upcoming SUV is expected to be built on the same platform as the Grand Vitara, with spy images surfaced online earlier hinting at a similar overall silhouette. However, cosmetic changes to the exterior are expected to help distinguish it from its Nexa counterpart.
Maruti Suzuki is expected to offer the new SUV with both petrol and CNG powertrains. Given its shared underpinnings with the Grand Vitara, a strong hybrid variant could also be on the cards. Transmission options are likely to include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and an e-CVT, depending on the variant.
The upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUV will share its platform with the Grand Vitara but will be retailed through the company’s Arena dealership network.
Confirmed: The new Maruti Suzuki model will be named Victoris. Launch slated to start in just a couple of minutes. Stay tuned to this space to know all about it.
Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, kickstarts the proceedings. Says the brand will introduce two new SUVs in this financial year, including e Vitara. Confirms that Victoris will be the flagship Arena product.
The Victoris is set to become the first Maruti Suzuki model equipped with Level 2 ADAS and has secured a 5-star safety rating under BNCAP.
It is expected to be available with multiple powertrain options, including mild-hybrid, strong-hybrid, all-wheel drive (AWD), and CNG variants.
BREAKING: Maruti Suzuki's new Victoris SUV has been awarded a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating.
The SUV received a score of 31.66 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 43 out of 49 for child occupant protection.
Here’s the first glimpse of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris ahead of its official unveiling.
The SUV comes equipped with features like a gesture-controlled electric tailgate, Alexa-enabled connectivity, and an underbody-mounted CNG tank for better space management and practicality.
Here are all the colour options offered with the new Maruti Suzuki Victoris.
Here is your first look at the cabin of the new Victoris.
Take a closer look at some of the exterior details where Maruti will offer some personalisation options
Wheel options on the Victoris, likely depending on the variant. One is a dual-tone while the other is a monotone.
Here are some of the images of the Victoris.
Prices for the new Maruti Suzuki SUV haven’t been announced yet, but an official announcement on it is expected in the coming days.
Head to our unveil story to know all about the new Maruti Suzuki Victoris:
Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV Unveiled: Gets L2 ADAS, 5-Star BNCAP Rating