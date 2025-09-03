New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Unveil Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch a new SUV in India today, September 3, 2025. Although the official name is yet to be revealed, it is expected to be called either Victoris or Escudo. This SUV will be the flagship model for the company’s Arena dealership network, which has a wider market presence compared to the premium Nexa outlets.



The upcoming SUV is expected to be built on the same platform as the Grand Vitara, with spy images surfaced online earlier hinting at a similar overall silhouette. However, cosmetic changes to the exterior are expected to help distinguish it from its Nexa counterpart.



Maruti Suzuki is expected to offer the new SUV with both petrol and CNG powertrains. Given its shared underpinnings with the Grand Vitara, a strong hybrid variant could also be on the cards. Transmission options are likely to include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and an e-CVT, depending on the variant.