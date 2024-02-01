Auto Sales January 2024: Tata Motors Sees 12% Growth In Passenger Vehicle Sales At 54,033 Units
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 mins read
Published on February 1, 2024
- In January 2024, Tata's total domestic PV sales stood at 53,633 units
- Last month 400 Tata vehicles were exported to other markets
- In January 2024, Tata’s electric vehicle sales touched 6,979 units, a growth of 69 per cent
Tata Motors, the home-grown automaker, has released the monthly sales numbers for January 2024. Last month, the carmaker sold 54,033 vehicles in the domestic market, witnessing a 12 per cent rise in year-on-year sales. In comparison, the company sold 48,289 vehicles in January 2023. Out of this, the company sold 53,633 units in the domestic market, while 400 vehicles were exported to other markets.
In January 2024, Tata’s electric vehicle sales touched 6,979 units, a growth of 69 per cent
Compared to the 302 units exported in January 2023, the carmaker reported a YoY growth of 32 per cent. At the same time, in January 2024, Tata’s electric vehicle sales touched 6,979 units, a growth of 69 per cent as against 4,133 EVs sold during the same month in 2023. In January 2024, the carmaker retained its position as the country’s third-largest automaker by volume.
Small cargo and pick-up vehicle sales fell 7 per cent to 13,122 units
While the passenger vehicle market did bring in some positivity, the same cannot be said about commercial vehicle sales. In January 2024, Tata Motors’ total CV sales reached 32,092 units, a marginal 2 per cent decline compared to 32,780 vehicles sold in January 2023. Heavy Commercial Vehicles witnessed the biggest drop of 11 per cent at 8,906 units, while small cargo and pick-up vehicle sales fell 7 per cent to 13,122 units.
Intermediate CV sales remained stagnant, however, passenger carrier vehicle sales saw a tremendous growth of 36 per cent at 3,872 units. As for international business, Tata Motors exported 1,449 CVs in January 2024, witnessing a 33 per cent YoY growth.
In January 2024, domestic and international markets combined stood at 86,125 vehicles
Tata Motors Limited’s overall sales in January 2024, domestic and international markets combined stood at 86,125 vehicles, a YoY growth of 6.2 per cent compared to 81,069 units during January 2023.
