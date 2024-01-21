Login

Tata Motors Hiking Prices Of Its Entire Range In February 2024

Tata Motors will hike the price of its passenger vehicles including electric vehicles by 0.7 per cent.
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The automaker currently sells seven ICE and four EV models in India
  • Revised pricing will be effective from February 1, 2024
  • Tata motors also launched the Punch EV priced at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Tata Motors has announced that it will hike the prices of its passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, by 0.7 per cent. The revised prices will be effective from February 1, 2024, and the brand states that the hike is owed to partially offset the rise in input costs. 

 

Also Read: Punch EV vs Tiago, Tigor And Nexon: How Tata's Electric Cars Compare On Price

 

Currently, the Indian automaker has seven ICE and four EV models on sale. This includes the Tiago, Tiago EV, Tigor, Tigor EV, Punch, Punch EV, Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, and the Safari.

Moreover, Tata Motors witnessed a 4 per cent surge in its total domestic sales for the month of December 2023. It sold a total of 76,138 units during this period, and in terms of passenger vehicles sales, including electric vehicles, the automaker achieved significant growth in the domestic market. The company sold 43,470 PV units last month, marking a notable increase of 9 per cent from the 40,043 units sold in December 2022. 

 

Apart from Tata Motors, other automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra, Honda Cars India and Audi have also hiked the prices of their vehicles, citing similar reasons. 

 

Also Read: Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh

 

Tata Motors also announced its latest EV product for the Indian market, the Punch EV. It carries a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in five variants with a maximum range of up to 421km (ARAI-certified).

 

# Tata Motors# Tata Motors EV# Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles# Tata Electric Vehicles# Tata Nexon EV# Tata Punch# Tata Price Hike
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Safari

Tata Safari
5.5
0
10

Tata Safari

Starts at ₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Safari Specifications
View Safari Features

Popular Tata Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

CEAT Introduces Sportrad and Crossrad Tyres in Indian Market
CEAT Introduces Sportrad and Crossrad Tyres in Indian Market
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Crossrad series is priced at Rs 4,300 while the Sportrad series comes with a price tag of Rs 12,500

Zontes Offering Lucrative Discounts Of Up To Rs 48,000 Across Its Product Line Up
Zontes Offering Lucrative Discounts Of Up To Rs 48,000 Across Its Product Line Up
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Two-wheeler brand Zontes has announced attractive new pricing for its range of 350cc bikes in India and comes as part of the brand's aggressive 2024 strategy

Vespa Unveils Special-Edition 946 Dragon Scooter
Vespa Unveils Special-Edition 946 Dragon Scooter
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

The scooter is limited to just 1888 units worldwide

Nissan Unveils Specialised X-Trail Mountain Rescue Vehicle
Nissan Unveils Specialised X-Trail Mountain Rescue Vehicle
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

Equipped with a custom roof rack, evacuation stretcher, powerful lights, siren, and safety enhancements

BMW Motorrad Delivered Over 2 Lakh Units In 2023
BMW Motorrad Delivered Over 2 Lakh Units In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

BMW Motorrad delivered 2,09,257 motorcycles and scooters to customers worldwide in 2023

Ashok Leyland Secures 1,225 Bus Orders From Karnataka State Transport Undertakings
Ashok Leyland Secures 1,225 Bus Orders From Karnataka State Transport Undertakings
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The company already has a fleet of over 11,680 operational buses in the region

2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spotted Testing
2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spotted Testing
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The prototype shown in the images maintained the sloping roofline and the compact silhouette of its predecessor.

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Takes Bold Action Against Counterfeit Engine Oil In West Bengal
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Takes Bold Action Against Counterfeit Engine Oil In West Bengal
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The operation, led by HMSI's Intellectual Property (IP) team, successfully dismantled an illicit supply chain operating in Kolkata

Dakar Rally 2024: Harith Noah Creates History, First Indian To Win A Category At Dakar
Dakar Rally 2024: Harith Noah Creates History, First Indian To Win A Category At Dakar
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Backed by TVS, Noah finished first in the Rally 2 category at the 2024 Dakar Rally becoming the first Indian to win overall in a category in the gruelling rally

Ather Confirms ‘Rizta’ Name For Upcoming Family Scooter; Debut Likely By April
Ather Confirms ‘Rizta’ Name For Upcoming Family Scooter; Debut Likely By April
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The second model line from the Bengaluru firm will place emphasis on comfort and safety, as per Ather Energy co-founder Tarun Mehta.

Punch EV vs Tiago, Tigor And Nexon: How Tata's Electric Cars Compare On Price
Punch EV vs Tiago, Tigor And Nexon: How Tata's Electric Cars Compare On Price
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Here’s how the Tata Punch EV lines up against all other Tata EVs on price

Tata Punch Facelift To Be Launched In 2025
Tata Punch Facelift To Be Launched In 2025
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The carmaker says the combustion engine model will have styling and feature differences over the Punch EV when it arrives in 2025.

Tata Punch EV To Be Sent For Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
Tata Punch EV To Be Sent For Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Tata Motors MD Shailesh Chandra confirmed the company's latest EV will be subjected to Bharat NCAP tests

Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh
Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The Punch EV is Tata’s fourth EV to go on sale in India and the first to be built on the 'Acti.ev' platform. Prices range from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Punch EV Launch On January 17
Tata Punch EV Launch On January 17
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 days ago

All-electric derivative of Tata’s micro-SUV will be launched in India on January 17.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Motors Hiking Prices Of Its Entire Range In February 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved