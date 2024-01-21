Tata Motors Hiking Prices Of Its Entire Range In February 2024
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
Published on January 21, 2024
- The automaker currently sells seven ICE and four EV models in India
- Revised pricing will be effective from February 1, 2024
- Tata motors also launched the Punch EV priced at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
Tata Motors has announced that it will hike the prices of its passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, by 0.7 per cent. The revised prices will be effective from February 1, 2024, and the brand states that the hike is owed to partially offset the rise in input costs.
Currently, the Indian automaker has seven ICE and four EV models on sale. This includes the Tiago, Tiago EV, Tigor, Tigor EV, Punch, Punch EV, Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, and the Safari.
Moreover, Tata Motors witnessed a 4 per cent surge in its total domestic sales for the month of December 2023. It sold a total of 76,138 units during this period, and in terms of passenger vehicles sales, including electric vehicles, the automaker achieved significant growth in the domestic market. The company sold 43,470 PV units last month, marking a notable increase of 9 per cent from the 40,043 units sold in December 2022.
Apart from Tata Motors, other automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra, Honda Cars India and Audi have also hiked the prices of their vehicles, citing similar reasons.
Tata Motors also announced its latest EV product for the Indian market, the Punch EV. It carries a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in five variants with a maximum range of up to 421km (ARAI-certified).
