Maruti Suzuki Jimny Exports Begin From India

The first shipment comprising 184 units of the made-in-India Suzuki Jimny was shipped to Latin America, while the automaker will export the off-roader to markets in Africa and the Middle East in the future.

The new-gen Suzuki Jimny is produced at Maruti's Manesar facility to the same spec as Japan expand View Photos
The new-gen Suzuki Jimny is produced at Maruti's Manesar facility to the same spec as Japan

Highlights

  • The first shipment from India to Latin America comprises of 184 units
  • The made in India three-door Jimny gets a 1.5-litre petrol motor
  • Maruti Suzuki is yet to confirm the Jimny's launch for the Indian market

In a recent development, Maruti Suzuki India has commenced exports of the new-generation Jimny off-roader from India to other markets. The first shipment comprising 184 units of the made-in-India Jimny was flagged off from the Mundra port in Gujarat to the Latin American countries of Colombia and Peru. Maruti Suzuki says that the new off-roader will also export to other parts of Latin America, the Middle East, and African markets from India. The update does lead to the question, when will Maruti Suzuki introduce the Jimny in India?

Speaking on the occasion, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "Jimny will fulfill aspirations of customers throughout the world. Jimny manufactured at Maruti Suzuki's Gurugram plant shares the same specification as the export models produced at the Suzuki Motor Corporation's Kosai plant in Japan. We are confident with Jimny we will be able to enhance our overall exports."

t61rf66o

Suzuki Jimny at the 2020 Auto Expo

It is the three-door Suzuki Jimny that is being exported from India in the same specification as the Japanese version. The off-roader measures 3645 mm in length, 1645 mm in width and 1720 mm in height. The model is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is paired with a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque convertor.

Newsbeep

0 Comments

With India as a production base for Jimny, Suzuki says it aims to leverage Maruti Suzuki's global production stature, and the Indian manufacturing will supplement capacity to meet global demand for the model. The current-generation Jimny was launched in 2018 globally and was showcased in India for the first time at the 2020 Auto Expo. While Maruti Suzuki has not confirmed its launch yet, the model is rumoured to go on sale sometime this year.

Research on Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Expected Price
₹ 5.5 - 8 Lakh
Expected Launch
May 2021
SUV
Petrol, Diesel
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • 2020 Maruti Suzuki
    2020 Maruti Suzuki
  • Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front View
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front View
  • Maruti Suzuki Jimny Rear View
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Rear View
  • Maruti Suzuki Jimny Side View
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Side View
  • Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
  • Maruti Suzuki Jimny Interier View
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Interier View
