New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report

Reportedly, this is a limited trial assembly done on CKD (Completely Knocked Down) kits imported from Japan. The report suggests that the vehicle is being assembled for the export markets, and the company has so far rolled out about 50 units of the Suzuki Jimny.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The report suggests that the Suzuki Jimny is being assembled for export markets expand View Photos
The report suggests that the Suzuki Jimny is being assembled for export markets

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki India has assembled CKD units of Jimny imported from Japan
  • The Suzuki Jimny SUV is expected to be launched in India in 2021
  • The new Jimny 4x4 SUV will get the tried & tested 1.5-litre K15B engine

Maruti Suzuki India has reportedly commenced local assembly of the company's smallest 4x4 SUV, the Jimny 3-door. The report suggests that the vehicle is being assembled for the export markets, and the company has so far rolled out about 50 units of the Suzuki Jimny. It is claimed that there has been an increasing demand for the small 4x4 SUV in Europe and Japan, and the company's plant in Kosai, Japan is at maximum capacity. So, this is a limited trial assembly done on CKD (Completely Knocked Down) kits imported from Japan. We have reached out to Maruti Suzuki India regarding this matter, however, our email remained unanswered at the time of publishing this story.

Also Read: Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Again Sans Camouflage

dp8ibf2o

The Suzuki Jimny made its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo

The Suzuki Jimny Sierra was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, where the company said it had brought the SUV to assess the response of the Indian consumers. However, rumour has it that the company feels a 5-door Jimny will be more suitable for the Indian market, but that would mean the company will have to spend more time on engineering an extended wheelbase option, further delaying the launch. But, looking at the success of the new-gen Mahindra Thar, which is also a 3-door SUV, it is possibly  Maruti Suzuki India might consider launching the 3-door model as a CKD product.

4lch5ba4

When launched, the Suzuki Jimny will be sold via the Nexa retail channel

Newsbeep

Now, we had already told you that the Jimny will be launched in India sometime in 2021, possibly re-badged as the Gypsy, and, it will be sold via the Nexa retail channel. However, if the company does decide to bring in the SUV as a CKD model then we do expect it to have a premium positioning, with a price tag close to ₹ 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India

Built on the ladder frame structure, globally, the Suzuki Jimny Sierra is powered by the same 1.5-litre K15B, four-cylinder, petrol engine that powers the Ertiga, Ciaz, XL6 and Vitara Brezza in India. It churns out 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed automatic transmission. The company also offers the Allgrip Pro AWD system as standard.

0 Comments

Souce: GaadiWaadi

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Tesla's Rise Made 2020 The Year The U.S. Auto Industry Went Electric
Tesla's Rise Made 2020 The Year The U.S. Auto Industry Went Electric
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
F1: Lewis Hamilton Cheered Up Sebastian Vettel After He Was Dropped From Ferrari 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Cheered Up Sebastian Vettel After He Was Dropped From Ferrari 
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
Tesla Will Release Full Self Driving Car Subscription Service In 2021
Tesla Will Release Full Self Driving Car Subscription Service In 2021
BMW India To Hike BMW & MINI Car Prices From January 4, 2021
BMW India To Hike BMW & MINI Car Prices From January 4, 2021
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Likely To Get Optional Alloy Wheels Next Year Onwards
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Likely To Get Optional Alloy Wheels Next Year Onwards
Studds Cub D4 Decor Helmet Launched In India
Studds Cub D4 Decor Helmet Launched In India
Tesla's Rise Made 2020 The Year The U.S. Auto Industry Went Electric
Tesla's Rise Made 2020 The Year The U.S. Auto Industry Went Electric
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal
VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
Toyota Moves Closer to Production with Next Generation Fuel Cell Electric Technology For Trucks
Toyota Moves Closer to Production with Next Generation Fuel Cell Electric Technology For Trucks
Jerome Stoll To Step Down As President Of Renault Sport Racing
Jerome Stoll To Step Down As President Of Renault Sport Racing
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Expected Price
₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh
Expected Launch
May 2021
SUV
Petrol, Diesel
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Suzuki Jimny Sierra First Look | Auto Expo 2020
03:30
Suzuki Jimny Sierra First Look | Auto Expo 2020
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Feb-20 01:24 PM IST
Indian FTR 1200S Launch, Suzuki Jimny For India, Okinawa Offers
03:47
Indian FTR 1200S Launch, Suzuki Jimny For India, Okinawa Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Aug-19 08:58 PM IST
KTM 125 Duke, Suzuki Jimny & Nissan Kicks
22:33
KTM 125 Duke, Suzuki Jimny & Nissan Kicks
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 05-Jan-19 08:30 PM IST
Exclusive: Suzuki Jimny 4x4 Review
09:57
Exclusive: Suzuki Jimny 4x4 Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Jan-19 10:24 AM IST
Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Jeep Compass, Suzuki Jimny, Datsun Go & Go+
04:59
Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Jeep Compass, Suzuki Jimny, Datsun Go & Go+
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Sep-18 08:18 PM IST
Mahindra TUV300 Plus, VW Ford Alliance, Range Rover SVR Bookings, Suzuki Jimny
04:03
Mahindra TUV300 Plus, VW Ford Alliance, Range Rover SVR Bookings, Suzuki Jimny
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Jun-18 08:50 PM IST
2020 Maruti Suzuki
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Rear View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Rear View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Side View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Side View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Interier View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Interier View
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities