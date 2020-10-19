New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India

For the first time, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny Sierra SUV has been captured on camera testing on the Indian roads. The SUV was spotted near the company's manufacturing plant in Manesar.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
When launched, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will compete against the recently launched Mahindra Thar expand View Photos
When launched, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will compete against the recently launched Mahindra Thar

Highlights

  • Maruti Jimny SUV spotted on test in India for the first time
  • The SUV was showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year
  • The Jimny Sierra gets the 1.5-litre petrol engine from the Ciaz, Ertiga

The Suzuki Jimny is one of the most eagerly awaited models in India. For the first time, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny Sierra SUV has been captured on camera testing on Indian roads. The SUV was spotted near the company's manufacturing plant in Manesar. As seen from the spy shot, the test mule is a three-door version, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. At the event, we saw the bigger Suzuki Jimny Sierra instead of the smaller one. Globally, the SUV is offered in a 3-door version only.

Also Read: Exclusive - Maruti Suzuki To Bring The Jimny SUV To India

bs1l64s8

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been spotted testing in Manesar.

The test mule of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny looks very much identical to the model we saw at the Expo. Spotted in white body colour, the SUV sports a classic boxy design with tall body structure, circular headlamps, round fog lamps, new alloy wheel design, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, bumpers integrated taillights, side swung rear door and more.

For the Indian market, the Jimny SUV may be introduced in our market as a rebadged Gypsy, as the nameplate still has a huge cult in the country. There is no word yet on the launch timeline of the offering. It will compete against the recently launched all-new Mahindra Thar and the upcoming Force Gurkha in the segment. As for prices, they are likely to begin under ₹ 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will have a premium positioning which is likely to be sold via Maruti's Nexa retail channel.

Previously, there were many speculations about the new-generation Jimny, specifically 3-door or 5-door version coming to India. The carmaker revealed the off-roader SUV at the Expo only to assess the response from the Indian consumers about the product.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark

Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny will employ 1.5-litre K15B petrol. It is the same unit that also powers Ciaz, Ertiga and the XL6. The engine is tuned to churn out 103 bhp at 6000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 138 Nm at 4400 rpm. The SUV will be available in a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an optional 4-speed automatic torque convertor transmission.

0 Comments

Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Here's Why GM Calls This Production Facility 'Factory Zero'
Here's Why GM Calls This Production Facility 'Factory Zero'
Renault Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On BS6 Triber, Duster And Kwid In October
Renault Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On BS6 Triber, Duster And Kwid In October
Audi Q2 Compact SUV: 10 Things You Need To Know
Audi Q2 Compact SUV: 10 Things You Need To Know
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year
McLaren Reveals The Elva Gulf Theme At Goodwood SpeedWeek
McLaren Reveals The Elva Gulf Theme At Goodwood SpeedWeek
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted With New Alloy Wheels
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted With New Alloy Wheels
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
MotoGP: Alex Rins Wins Aragon GP; Alex Marquez Claims Podium For Honda
MotoGP: Alex Rins Wins Aragon GP; Alex Marquez Claims Podium For Honda
Porsche Worldwide Sales Drop By 5% In 9 Months
Porsche Worldwide Sales Drop By 5% In 9 Months
Jonathan Rea Crowned World Superbike Champion For The 6th Consecutive Year
Jonathan Rea Crowned World Superbike Champion For The 6th Consecutive Year
Porsche Sells More Than 10,000 Units Of The Taycan EV Worldwide In 9 Months
Porsche Sells More Than 10,000 Units Of The Taycan EV Worldwide In 9 Months
BMW Group Posts Sales Growth Of 8.6% In Q3 2020
BMW Group Posts Sales Growth Of 8.6% In Q3 2020
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Jaguar Land Rover To Use Plastic Waste For Interior Trims
Jaguar Land Rover To Use Plastic Waste For Interior Trims
Driverless Race Steps Up With Cruise Allowed To Drive Empty In San Francisco
Driverless Race Steps Up With Cruise Allowed To Drive Empty In San Francisco
Hyundai Forms New Task Force To Support Flood Affected Customers In Hyderabad
Hyundai Forms New Task Force To Support Flood Affected Customers In Hyderabad
Here's Why GM Calls This Production Facility 'Factory Zero'
Here's Why GM Calls This Production Facility 'Factory Zero'
India's Car, Motorbike Sales Surge As Dealerships Stock Up Ahead Of Festive Season
India's Car, Motorbike Sales Surge As Dealerships Stock Up Ahead Of Festive Season
Renault Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On BS6 Triber, Duster And Kwid In October
Renault Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On BS6 Triber, Duster And Kwid In October
Audi Q2 Compact SUV: 10 Things You Need To Know
Audi Q2 Compact SUV: 10 Things You Need To Know
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted With New Alloy Wheels
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted With New Alloy Wheels
2020 Honda Shine BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs. 67,857
2020 Honda Shine BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs. 67,857
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Expected Price
₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh
Expected Launch
May 2021
SUV
Petrol, Diesel
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
emi
Check On-Road Price
Suzuki Jimny Sierra First Look | Auto Expo 2020
03:30
Suzuki Jimny Sierra First Look | Auto Expo 2020
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Feb-20 01:24 PM IST
Indian FTR 1200S Launch, Suzuki Jimny For India, Okinawa Offers
03:47
Indian FTR 1200S Launch, Suzuki Jimny For India, Okinawa Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Aug-19 08:58 PM IST
KTM 125 Duke, Suzuki Jimny & Nissan Kicks
22:33
KTM 125 Duke, Suzuki Jimny & Nissan Kicks
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 05-Jan-19 08:30 PM IST
Exclusive: Suzuki Jimny 4x4 Review
09:57
Exclusive: Suzuki Jimny 4x4 Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Jan-19 10:24 AM IST
Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Jeep Compass, Suzuki Jimny, Datsun Go & Go+
04:59
Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Jeep Compass, Suzuki Jimny, Datsun Go & Go+
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Sep-18 08:18 PM IST
Mahindra TUV300 Plus, VW Ford Alliance, Range Rover SVR Bookings, Suzuki Jimny
04:03
Mahindra TUV300 Plus, VW Ford Alliance, Range Rover SVR Bookings, Suzuki Jimny
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Jun-18 08:50 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Rear Profile View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Rear Profile View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front Side
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front Side
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Rear Profile
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Rear Profile
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front Profile
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front Profile
2020 Maruti Suzuki
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Rear View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Rear View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Side View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Side View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Interier View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Interier View
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted With New Alloy Wheels
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted With New Alloy Wheels
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities