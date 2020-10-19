Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India

The Suzuki Jimny is one of the most eagerly awaited models in India. For the first time, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny Sierra SUV has been captured on camera testing on Indian roads. The SUV was spotted near the company's manufacturing plant in Manesar. As seen from the spy shot, the test mule is a three-door version, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. At the event, we saw the bigger Suzuki Jimny Sierra instead of the smaller one. Globally, the SUV is offered in a 3-door version only.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been spotted testing in Manesar.

The test mule of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny looks very much identical to the model we saw at the Expo. Spotted in white body colour, the SUV sports a classic boxy design with tall body structure, circular headlamps, round fog lamps, new alloy wheel design, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, bumpers integrated taillights, side swung rear door and more.

For the Indian market, the Jimny SUV may be introduced in our market as a rebadged Gypsy, as the nameplate still has a huge cult in the country. There is no word yet on the launch timeline of the offering. It will compete against the recently launched all-new Mahindra Thar and the upcoming Force Gurkha in the segment. As for prices, they are likely to begin under ₹ 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will have a premium positioning which is likely to be sold via Maruti's Nexa retail channel.

Previously, there were many speculations about the new-generation Jimny, specifically 3-door or 5-door version coming to India. The carmaker revealed the off-roader SUV at the Expo only to assess the response from the Indian consumers about the product.

Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny will employ 1.5-litre K15B petrol. It is the same unit that also powers Ciaz, Ertiga and the XL6. The engine is tuned to churn out 103 bhp at 6000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 138 Nm at 4400 rpm. The SUV will be available in a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an optional 4-speed automatic torque convertor transmission.

