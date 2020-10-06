New Cars and Bikes in India
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was first launched in 2016 and in just 4.5 years Maruti Suzuki has sold over 5.5 lakh units.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has clocked the 5.5 lakh sales mark in 4.5 years.

  • The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza clocked 5.5 lakh sales in 4.5 years.
  • The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol Facelift was launched in February.
  • The company has sold 32,000 units of the Vitara Brezza Petrol in 6 months

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been a runaway success for the Indian carmaker. It's been leading the subcompact SUV segment since its launch and now has become the fastest subcompact SUV to reach the 5.5 lakh sales milestone. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was first launched in 2016 and in just 4.5 years Maruti Suzuki has sold over 5.5 lakh units. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza BS6 facelift was launched in India in February this year and that's when the company introduced the new 1.5-litre petrol powertrain and discontinued the diesel.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol was launched in February.

In fact, Maruti Suzuki managed to sell one lakh units of the Vitara Brezza just in 11 months since its launch in March 2016. The model touched 2 lakh sales mark in October 2017 and the 3 lakh milestone was achieved in July 2018. The next one lakh units were again sold in just 7 months, clocking the 4 lakh units sales target and by December 2019, Maruti Suzuki manages to sell 5 lakh units of the Vitara Brezza. Remember that these units were of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 1.3-litre Diesel that was the only option available back then. The next 50,000 units were sold in the next eight months till August 2020 and included both diesel model of the Vitara Brezza (sold till the end of February) and the petrol model on sale currently. In fact, in just six months since launch of the petrol iteration, Maruti Suzuki sold over 32,000 units of the new Vitara Brezza, despite the coronavirus lockdown which took a toll on auto sales.

The interior were mildly spruced up too, stays similar to the outgoing model overall.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales- Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "This 5.5 lakh sales milestone of Vitara Brezza has been a marquee statement of our endeavour to consistently innovate and strengthen Maruti Suzuki's portfolio in line with the current consumer preferences and market trends."

The 1.5-litre petrol engine gets the new mild-hybrid system as well.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been updated with features like LED headlamp with daytime running lamps (DRLs), a torque convertor automatic transmission that replaces the AMT unit and offers hill hold assist and the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder K-Series engine is coupled with an electric motor featuring the Smart Hybrid technology. It is the only hybrid vehicle in its class and the dual battery system helps delivering an impressive fuel economy of 18.76 kmpl for automatic and 17.03kmpl for the manual. It also features idle stop-start and torque assist functions with regenerative brake energy.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Vitara
