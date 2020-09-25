Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG Sales Cross The 3 Lakh Mark

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG has crossed the three lakh sales milestone, the automaker has said in a statement. The company says that the new sales mark make the WagonR CNG the most successful CNG car across all passenger vehicle segments. Maruti Suzuki has sold over 24 lakh WagonRs in India across three generations and the hatchback has a repeat buy for over 24 per cent of its customers. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR has been super successful amidst emerging India apart from being a preferred choice with fleet buyers, especially the CNG version.

Speaking on the feat, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Constantly featured amongst India's top 10 cars for nearly two decades, Maruti Suzuki WagonR continues to be the undisputed market leader in its segment. Since its debut in 1999, WagonR has over 24 Lakh happy customers and it's the first car for nearly half of them. The iconic car from Maruti Suzuki continues to feature among the top 5 best-selling cars in India since 2000.The milestone of 3 Lakh sales of WagonR S-CNG is yet another testament to the immense faith bestowed on us by our loyal customers. Maruti Suzuki has persistently strived to offer sustainable mobility options to its customers. We take this opportunity to thank our trusted customers for their relentless support to make WagonR S-CNG the largest selling CNG fuelled car in India."

The Marut Suzuki WagonR CNG was introduced in 2010 and hit the 2 lakh sales mark in 2017

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is sold in two versions the 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine. The S-CNG version is paired with the 1.0-litre petrol motor that develops 58 bhp and 78 Nm of peak torque. It is offered in the LXi and LXi (O) trims. The WagonR S-CNG is offered with only the 5-speed manual transmission. The hatchback also comes with all the essentials as standard including the driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD, high speed alert, seatbelt reminder, rear parking sensors and more. The LXi (O) also gets a passenger side airbag and a host of new features.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG returns a fuel efficiency figure of 33.54 km/kg, making it one of the most frugal vehicles in its class. The CNG unit uses dual independent ECUs with Intelligent Injection System that optimises the air-fuel mixture to ensure a smooth pickup and better drivability. The CNG sequential kit is fitted at the factory itself, allowing for a hassle-free ownership experience.

