New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Toyota Urban Cruiser: Price Expectation In India

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will come in three key variants - Mid, High and Premium, which will be same as the VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+ trims of the Vitara Brezza, So, we would expect the SUV to priced very to its counterpart for Maruti Suzuki, around Rs. 8.34 lakh to Rs. 11.14 lakh.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser will come in 3 key variants - Mid, High and Premium

Highlights

  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be launched on September 23
  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser will come in 3 variants - Mid, High and Premium
  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser's AT variants will get a mild-hybrid system

The much-awaited Toyota Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV is all set to go on sale in India on September 23, 2020. It will be the first sub-4 metre SUV from the Japanese automaker in India, but as we already know, it's a re-badged version of Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza, which means in terms of design and build, you know what to expect. Also, Toyota has already revealed a fair bit about the key features and variants of the SUV, so, the only thing that is left to be announced are the prices.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings Begin In India

v5mv64eg

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser will be priced around ₹ 8.34 lakh to ₹ 11.14 lakh

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed​

Now, the Toyota' Urban Cruiser will come in three key variants - Mid, High and Premium, and all three trims will come in both manual and automatic options. And compared to the Vitara Brezza, these variants will be same as the VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+ trims. So, if Toyota goes with the same pricing strategy it used for the Glanza, which we expect it will, then the new Urban Cruiser will be priced just marginally less than the Vitara Brezza. Currently, the aforementioned three variants of the Vitara Brezza are priced between ₹ 8.35 lakh to ₹ 11.15 lakh, and in comparison, the new Urban Cruiser will be priced around ₹ 8.34 lakh to ₹ 11.14 lakh (all priced ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: What's Different?

However, to make the Urban Cruiser more lucrative, Toyota will also be offering its superior warranty package of 3 year/1,00,000 kilometre and extended benefits like express service of EM60, a warranty extension and other convenience services like WhatsApp communication.

Also Read: Toyota Appoints Ayushmann Khurrana As Brand Ambassador For The All-New Urban Cruiser

9b6pmv5

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be offered in 3 dual tone shades and 6 single tone colours

In terms of exterior features, the upcoming Urban Cruiser will come with a two-slat wedge cut grille with chrome details, dual-chamber LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, and LED fog lamps. The SUV will also come with a set of 16-inch Diamond Cut alloy wheels and high-mounted LED stoplight. The cabin, on the other hand, will come with a 7-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay and Smartphone-based Navigation. Other creature comforts include automatic climate control, engine push start-stop button, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control and Electrochromic Inside Rear-View Mirror (IRVM).

32qi07ag

The SmartPlay Studio is called the 'Smart Playcast' in Toyota speak, and packs the same features and connectivity options

0 Comments

Under the hood, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser will come with the same 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that offers 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter. The latter comes with a mild-hybrid system with an advanced Li-Ion battery with an Integrated Starter Generator with functions such as torque assist, regenerative braking and idle start-stop.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Toyota Urban Cruiser India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images Toyota Urban Cruiser India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 AMG Launch: Live Updates Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 AMG Launch: Live Updates
Detroit International Auto Show's Dates Pushed Ahead Owing To The Pandemic Detroit International Auto Show's Dates Pushed Ahead Owing To The Pandemic
2021 Honda CB125F Unveiled For Europe 2021 Honda CB125F Unveiled For Europe
Exclusive: Mahindra First Choice Wheels Launches Automart; Hyderabad's Largest Used Car Dealership Exclusive: Mahindra First Choice Wheels Launches Automart; Hyderabad's Largest Used Car Dealership
New Honda Forza 750 Scooter Teased For Europe New Honda Forza 750 Scooter Teased For Europe
CFMoto 1250TR-G Unveiled At Chinese Auto Show CFMoto 1250TR-G Unveiled At Chinese Auto Show
Toyota Urban Cruiser: Price Expectation In India Toyota Urban Cruiser: Price Expectation In India
Elon Musk Expected To Use Tesla 'Battery Day' To Argue For The End Of Combustion Engines Elon Musk Expected To Use Tesla 'Battery Day' To Argue For The End Of Combustion Engines
Kush Maini Extends Lead In British F3 Championship With Win At Donington Park Kush Maini Extends Lead In British F3 Championship With Win At Donington Park
Tesla Planning To Launch A Full Self-Driving Subscription Service  Tesla Planning To Launch A Full Self-Driving Subscription Service 
Anand Mahindra Gifts A New Tractor To Bihar's 'Canal Man' Anand Mahindra Gifts A New Tractor To Bihar's 'Canal Man'
2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX And Ninja 650 Get New Colour Schemes In India 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX And Ninja 650 Get New Colour Schemes In India
Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India Again Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India Again
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V With Super-Moto ABS Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.23 Lakh TVS Apache RTR 200 4V With Super-Moto ABS Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.23 Lakh
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month
Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month
Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India Again
Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India Again
Husqvarna 401 Twins Launch Details Revealed
Husqvarna 401 Twins Launch Details Revealed
Mahindra-Owned Peugeot Motocycles' Metropolis Added To France's Presidential Fleet
Mahindra-Owned Peugeot Motocycles' Metropolis Added To France's Presidential Fleet
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities