Toyota Urban Cruiser: Price Expectation In India

The much-awaited Toyota Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV is all set to go on sale in India on September 23, 2020. It will be the first sub-4 metre SUV from the Japanese automaker in India, but as we already know, it's a re-badged version of Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza, which means in terms of design and build, you know what to expect. Also, Toyota has already revealed a fair bit about the key features and variants of the SUV, so, the only thing that is left to be announced are the prices.

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser will be priced around ₹ 8.34 lakh to ₹ 11.14 lakh

Now, the Toyota' Urban Cruiser will come in three key variants - Mid, High and Premium, and all three trims will come in both manual and automatic options. And compared to the Vitara Brezza, these variants will be same as the VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+ trims. So, if Toyota goes with the same pricing strategy it used for the Glanza, which we expect it will, then the new Urban Cruiser will be priced just marginally less than the Vitara Brezza. Currently, the aforementioned three variants of the Vitara Brezza are priced between ₹ 8.35 lakh to ₹ 11.15 lakh, and in comparison, the new Urban Cruiser will be priced around ₹ 8.34 lakh to ₹ 11.14 lakh (all priced ex-showroom, Delhi).

However, to make the Urban Cruiser more lucrative, Toyota will also be offering its superior warranty package of 3 year/1,00,000 kilometre and extended benefits like express service of EM60, a warranty extension and other convenience services like WhatsApp communication.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be offered in 3 dual tone shades and 6 single tone colours

In terms of exterior features, the upcoming Urban Cruiser will come with a two-slat wedge cut grille with chrome details, dual-chamber LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, and LED fog lamps. The SUV will also come with a set of 16-inch Diamond Cut alloy wheels and high-mounted LED stoplight. The cabin, on the other hand, will come with a 7-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay and Smartphone-based Navigation. Other creature comforts include automatic climate control, engine push start-stop button, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control and Electrochromic Inside Rear-View Mirror (IRVM).

The SmartPlay Studio is called the 'Smart Playcast' in Toyota speak, and packs the same features and connectivity options

Under the hood, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser will come with the same 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that offers 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter. The latter comes with a mild-hybrid system with an advanced Li-Ion battery with an Integrated Starter Generator with functions such as torque assist, regenerative braking and idle start-stop.

