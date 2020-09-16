New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Toyota Appoints Ayushmann Khurrana As Brand Ambassador For The All-New Urban Cruiser

language dropdown

Toyota India has officially announced the appointment of the actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana as the brand ambassador of its Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be launched in India on September 23, 2020

Highlights

  • Toyota's Urban Cruiser SUV is based on Maruti's Vitara Brezza
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV will go on sale in India on September 23
  • It is the second product from Suzuki-Toyota partnership

Toyota India today announced that it has appointed actor Ayushmann Khurrana as the brand ambassador for the Toyota Urban Cruiser. The Japanese carmaker is all set to launch its first subcompact SUV in India on September 23, 2020. With bookings already open for the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-based SUV for a token amount of ₹ 11,000, the company has received an overwhelming response from customers across the country. 

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed​

lmvuo868

Toyota is already accepting pre-bookings for the Urban Cruiser with a token amount of ₹ 11,000

It will be the second product to come out of the Suzuki-Toyota partnership, after the Baleno-based Toyota Glanza. Though it is a rebadged version of the Vitara Brezza, there will be some styling updates on the Urban Cruiser. It will sport a two-slat wedge cut grille, trapezoidal bold fog area, split LED taillamps and more. The SUV will be offered in multiple colour options including single tone and dual-tone shades - Blue, Brown, White, Orange, Silver, Grey, Blue/Black, Brown/Black and Orange/White.

Mechanically, the SUV will employ the same 1.5-litre K-Series petrol mill that also powers the Maruti Vitara Brezza. The petrol engine develops 103 bhp of maximum power against 138 Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 5-speed manual and an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter unit. It will be pitted against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV 300, Tata Nexon, Ford Ecosport and the upcoming Kia Sonet.

Also Read: Upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Spotted During Ad Shoot​

ht6shb4g

Toyota appointed Ayushmann Khurrana as the brand ambassador of its Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV

Talking about this association with the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Ayushmann Khurrana said, "I am thrilled to be associated with Toyota Urban Cruiser and look forward to sharing more details about the young urban SUV".

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: What's Different?

0 Comments

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, "We are extremely delighted to announce Ayushmann Khurrana as our brand ambassador. We are confident that with this association, we will be able to connect with the customers, especially the young, across the nook and corners of the country.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

2020 Yamaha MT-25 Launched In Malaysia With Bold New Styling 2020 Yamaha MT-25 Launched In Malaysia With Bold New Styling
Toyota Appoints Ayushmann Khurrana As Brand Ambassador For The All-New Urban Cruiser Toyota Appoints Ayushmann Khurrana As Brand Ambassador For The All-New Urban Cruiser
Motorcycle Live 2020 To Be Held In Digital Format Motorcycle Live 2020 To Be Held In Digital Format
Apple Watch Series 6 Sneaks In U1 Chip That Will Enable CarKey Without iPhone Apple Watch Series 6 Sneaks In U1 Chip That Will Enable CarKey Without iPhone
2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited Unveiled In The US 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited Unveiled In The US
Nissan Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 75,000 On BS6 Kicks SUV In September Nissan Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 75,000 On BS6 Kicks SUV In September
Kia Plans To Launch 7 New All Electric Cars By 2027 Globally Kia Plans To Launch 7 New All Electric Cars By 2027 Globally
Nissan Unveils The Z Proto Nissan Unveils The Z Proto
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price Increased In India Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price Increased In India
GMC Hummer EV To Debut With A Crab Walk On October 20 GMC Hummer EV To Debut With A Crab Walk On October 20
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner To Debut On September 22 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner To Debut On September 22
BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 & Himalayan Get A Price Hike Of Rs. 1837 BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 & Himalayan Get A Price Hike Of Rs. 1837
Mahindra Likely To Invest In US Based HAAH Automotive Through SsangYong Mahindra Likely To Invest In US Based HAAH Automotive Through SsangYong
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India To Launch A New Premium Motorcycle This Month Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India To Launch A New Premium Motorcycle This Month
Tom Cruise's Latest Motorcycle Stunt In Norway Tom Cruise's Latest Motorcycle Stunt In Norway
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Tom Cruise's Latest Motorcycle Stunt In Norway
Tom Cruise's Latest Motorcycle Stunt In Norway
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India To Launch A New Premium Motorcycle This Month
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India To Launch A New Premium Motorcycle This Month
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing Again
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing Again
Toyota Halts India Expansion, Blaming 'We Don't Want You' Taxes
Toyota Halts India Expansion, Blaming 'We Don't Want You' Taxes
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities