Upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Spotted During Ad Shoot

The recently spotted Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV is expected to be launched in India on September 22, and pre-bookings for the SUV are already underway online, and at Toyota dealerships for a token of Rs. 11,000.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser was spotted in its new dual-tone Spunky Blue & Sizzling Black colour

Highlights

  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser was seen in the Spunky Blue/Sizzling Black shade
  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser is rumoured to be launching on September 22
  • Toyota's Urban Cruiser SUV is based on Maruti's Vitara Brezza

The soon-to-be-launched Toyota Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV was recently spotted while it was being filmed for a TV commercial. The SUV was seen in Toyota's promotional colours, the dual-tone Spunky Blue & Sizzling Black shade. It's already known that Toyota will be offering the SUV in two other dual-tone colours - Groovy Orange & Sunny White and Rustic Brown & Sizzling Black, in addition to six other single tone colours - Groovy Orange, Spunky Blue, Rustic Brown, Suave Silver, Iconic Grey and Sunny White. The new Urban Cruiser SUV is expected to be launched in India on September 22, and pre-bookings for the SUV are already underway online, and at select Toyota dealerships for a token of ₹ 11,000.

o4fm2ucs

Bookings for the Toyota Urban Cruiser are already underway and the launch is slated for September 22

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be the new entry point into the company's famed SUV family, but it's essentially a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and the second product to come our of the Suzuki-Toyota partnership, after the Baleno-based Toyota Glanza. As for the upcoming Urban Cruiser, apart from the Toyota badging, the SUV will also comes with a new grille and the aforementioned new colour palette.

9b6pmv5

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be offered in 3 dual tone shades and 6 single tone colours

Toyota will be offering the Urban Cruiser in three primary variants - Mid, High and Premium, and all three trims will come in both manual and automatic options. While the variant wise features list is yet to be released, the key features will be - Dual LED projector headlamps with dual function LED DRL-cum-indicator, LED fog lamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, stylish split LED taillights, high mounted LED stop lamp, and more.

q430iif4

The Toyota Urban Cruiser's cabin will remain identical to the Vitara Brezza's cabin, save for the Toyota logo

The cabin gets dual-tone dark brown premium interiors with a 7-inch touchscreen display featuring Smart Playcast infotainment system. It also comes with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity with smartphone-based navigation. Other features to be offered on the SUV will include automatic climate control, steering mounted controls, push start-stop button, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, electrochromic Inside Rear-View Mirror (IRVM) and more.

Powering the Urban Cruiser is a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that makes 103 bhp and develops a peak torque of 138 Nm. The motor is mated to a 5-speed manual and an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter unit. The latter comes with a mild-hybrid system with an advanced Li-Ion battery with an Integrated Starter Generator with functions such as torque assist, regenerative braking and idle start-stop.

0 Comments

Spy Images Source: TeamBHP

Upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Spotted During Ad Shoot
